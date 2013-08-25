2013 MTV VMAs Winners List

The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards are under way at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on Sunday (Aug. 25) at 9/8c, and there are winners new and old destined for this 2013 VMAs slate.

Check out the winners of each category as they are announced. Who do you want to win the most?



Video of the Year

**WINNER Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, “Thrift Shop”

Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”

Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, “Blurred Lines”

Taylor Swift, “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Best Hip Hop Video

**WINNER Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”

Drake, “Started From The Bottom”

Kendrick Lamar, “Swimming Pools”

A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar, “F–kin’ Problems”

J. Cole feat. Miguel, “Power Trip”

Best Male Video

Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, “Blurred Lines”

**WINNER Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”

Ed Sheeran, “Lego House”

Kendrick Lamar, “Swimming Pools”

Best Female Video

Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko, “Stay”

**WINNER Taylor Swift, “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop”

Pink feat. Nate Ruess, “Just Give Me A Reason”

Demi Lovato, “Heart Attack”

Best Pop Video

Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”

Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Fun., “Carry On”

Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop”

**WINNER Selena Gomez, “Come and Get It”

Artist To Watch, Presented by Taco Bell

Twenty One Pilots, “Holding On To You”

Zedd feat. Foxes, “Clarity”

**WINNER Austin Mahone, “What About Love”

The Weeknd, “Wicked Games”

Iggy Azalea, “Work”

Best Collaboration

Justin Timberlake, feat. Jay-Z, “Suit & Tie”

Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera, “Feel This Moment”

Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding, “I Need Your Love”

Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, “Blurred Lines”

** WINNER Pink feat. Nate Ruess, “Just Give Me A Reason”

Best Video With A Social Message

Kelly Clarkson, “People Like Us”

**WINNER Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “Same Love”

Snoop Lion, “No Guns Allowed”

Miguel, “Candles in the Sun”

Beyoncé, “I Was Here”



Best Song of the Summer

**WINNER One Direction, “Best Song Ever”

Selena Gomez, “Come & Get It”

Robin Thicke, ” Blurred Lines”

Daft Punk, “Get Lucky”

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, “I Need Your Love”



Best Rock Video

Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive”

Fall Out Boy, “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)”

Mumford & Sons, “I Will Wait”

**WINNER Thirty Seconds To Mars, “Up in the Air”

Vampire Weekend, “Diane Young”

Best Art Direction

Capital Cities, “Safe and Sound”

Thirty Seconds To Mars, “Up in the Air”

**WINNER Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu, “Q.U.E.E.N”

Lana Del Rey, “National Anthem”

Alt-J, “Tesselate”

Best Choreography

Chris Brown, “Fine China”

Ciara, “Body Party”

Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull, “Live It Up”

will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber, “#thatPOWER”

**WINNER Bruno Mars, “Treasure”

Best Cinematography

Thirty Seconds To Mars, “Up in the Air”

Lana Del Rey, “Ride”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Sacrilege”

**WINNER Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”

A-Trak & Tommy Trash, “Tuna Melt”

Best Direction

**WINNER Justin Timberlake feat. Jay-Z, “Suit & Tie”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Sacrilege”

Fun., “Carry On”

Drake, “Started From The Bottom”

Best Editing

Pink feat. Nate Ruess, “Just Give Me A Reason”

Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch, “Sweet Nothing”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”

**Winner Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop”

Best Visual Effects

**WINNER Capital Cities, “Safe and Sound”

Duck Sauce, “It’s You”

Flying Lotus, “Tony Tortures”

Skrillex feat. the Doors “Breakn’ a Sweat”

The Weeknd “Wicked Games”