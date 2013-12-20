Nevada critics award ’12 Years,’ McConaughey, Streep

12.20.13 5 years ago

The Nevada Film Critics Society has hopped on the “12 Years a Slave” bandwagon, awarding the film Best Film honors (though nothing else). Meanwhile, Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” picked up three prizes, including Best Director, while Meryl Streep landed her first prize of the year for her performance in “August: Osage County.” Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track at The Circuit.

Best Film: “12 Years A Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Caurón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress: Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Youth Performance: Sophie Nélisse, “The Book Thief”

Best Ensemble Cast: “August: Osage County”

Best Animated Movie: “Frozen”

Best Production Design: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Visual Effects: “Gravity”

