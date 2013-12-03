‘American Hustle’ wins big with New York Film Critics Circle

David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” was crowned the best film of 2013 today by the New York Film Critics Circle, capping off a nearly five-hour vote and marking the first critics awards announcement of the year. The film also received wins for Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Lawrence) and Best Screenplay.
From NY Mag’s Vulture blog, this is worth noting:
“According to our critic David Edelstein, who is one of the NYFCC’s members, the final vote for Best Picture resulted in a rare tie-breaker. NYFCC by-laws prevent the actual numbers from being released, but Edelstein said there was a strong American Hustle camp and a strong 12 Years a Slave camp (reflected in McQueen’s best director win), and that the vote was remarkably close, with some members expressing ‘visible dismay’ when the final number was tallied.”
Interesting. Also, Lou Lumenick has a breakdown of the balloting which I guess you can use to suss out runners-up and whatnot.
Best Non-Fiction Film: “Stories We Tell”
It seems like this and “The Act of Killing” are the year’s critical darlings in the category. I love the passion Sarah Polley, an absolutely vital voice, brought to this project, but found it curiously impenetrable for just HOW personal it was. Nevertheless, it’s handsomely crafted and again, so passionately conceived.
Best First Film: “Fruitvale Station”
A nice follow-up to last night’s Gotham Award for Breakthrough Director. Ryan Coogler, as I wrote yesterday, is an exciting new talent. I’m very curious to see how far the film can go with the Academy because it is mentioned here and there, especially actor Michael B. Jordan’s performance. It could be feast or famine with Weinstein’s 2013 slate. Just another element of intrigue this season.
Best Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
I asked Emmanuel Lubezki the other day about working with the Coens and he immediately mentioned how amazing he thought Delbonnel’s work on the film was, and of course, how jealous he is that he got to do it (he loved his time in the trenches with them on “Burn After Reading”). Anyway, arbitrary namedropping aside, I love Delbonnel’s work on this movie. LOVE. What’s most striking is that it is so of a piece with the aesthetic the Coens have developed with Roger Deakins over the years while still being very much it’s own thing. “It survives the power of Roger,” Lubezki told me, and that’s a good way to put it. DPs are typically nervous stepping into those shoes, not just because Deakins is such a massive figure in their world, but because he’s forged such a deep artistic relationship with the filmmaker siblings. Delbonnel was more than up to the task.
Special Award: Frederick Wiseman
The great documentarian. “Titicut Follies,” this year’s “At Berkeley.” Who can argue with tipping your hat to this guy?
Best Screenplay: “American Hustle”
Look, this is an entertaining film, but you go with something that derivative over truly deep and meaningful writing like “Before Midnight,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” etc.? Doesn’t compute for me at all.
Best Animated Film: “The Wind Rises”
A film that has really grown on me since I saw and liked it at Telluride, and for me, the obvious choice for the best of the medium this year. If you haven’t already, check out David Ehrlich’s gorgeous countdown of the year’s 25 best films, which features Hayao Miyazaki’s swan song very high on the list.
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
I had a feeling this might happen, and it’s such a wonderful choice. I honestly believe he has a shot at the Oscar, though Jonah Hill could come along and steal a lot of that thunder because his is just the sort of outrageous beast of a performance that wins here (and he’ll certainly do a lot of work on the campaign trail). Leto’s work is refined, heartbreaking: the polar opposite, really.
Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”
I myself finally caught up with the Palme d’Or winner as part of my annual screener bonanza last week. I’ll just leave this here: Team Manohla.
Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Okay, this one I won’t kick up a fuss about. Lawrence is pretty electric in this film and is really best in show overall.
Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
And there it is. Finally McQueen’s critically adored film lands a win. Is that foreshadowing of a Best Film victory? It may well be. We’ll know in due time, but I’m happy for McQueen, who I’ve loved since he first hit the scene. I think “Hunger” and “Shame” are superior pieces of work but his artful touch is all over “12 Years a Slave,” so I won’t argue with any awards it wins this season.
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
No shock at all here, really. Is the road paved to Oscar? It may well be, but don’t rule out Emma Thompson just yet. This is easily one of Blanchett’s finest performances and it would be a hugely deserving victory, to say the least. The lingering question with this film, though, is whether it can manage nominations for Best Picture or even Best Director.
Best Actor: Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
The truth is, whether people want to admit it or not, Redford really needed this. He hasn’t put in the campaign work that others on the beat have, and that’s fine. It’s not his bag. But in a tight year such as this, that can be a difference maker, whether your name is Robert Redford or not. And make no mistake: this is HUGELY deserving. Redford gives a stunning performance of behavioral specificity that could go on to win an Oscar.
Best Picture: “American Hustle”
…words escape me. And I like the film!
This will take forever just like last year
I project massive support for the Coens from this group.
Which is why I never win my Oscar pool.
I would voted for Woody Allen and Blue Jasmine in film.
How much do you wanna bet the Oscars finally figure out who Roger Deakins is and knowing that he frequently works with the Coens, think he photographed ILD only to learn the night of the ceremony that Deakins did not in fact shoot this movie
*dies*
I don’t want to bet much on that at all, since I suspect Gravity’s taking that category in a walk.
That would be pretty twisted, but I’m with Guy and Kris on this. Gravity HAS to win that category. On a side note, when will Roger Deakins finally win an Oscar for Cinematography? I hope he won’t have to do anything VFX heavy to finally win a statue. What he does with a camera alone is always quite brilliant.
Some would deem it unfair that a cinematographer as great as Lubezki and Deakins, who have had terrific careers, go unnoticed because every year there is some cinematographer, with a respectable career, who comes in and steals everything away from them for their one great film
Wait, Incontention readers like Roger Deakins? When did this happen?
In all seriousness, I think a record like Deakins’s at the Oscars can add to an artist’s mystique. There’s something elusive about a multi-nominee who’s never won, and it makes fans want to advocate for them all the more. It’s certainly been the case for Peter O’Toole.
As excellent as the work in Gravity is, I would actually vote for Prisoners and not just because Deakins is due.
Deakins did wonderful work in Prisoners this year but that does not seem part of the awards conversation right now. But maybe the Academy cinematography branch will remember him.
This was the worst NYFCC ever, the ridiculous choices of members are pathetic. American Hustle is a overrated film from overrated director starring for overacted actors. Better films like Before Midnight, Blue Jasmine and Frances Ha should win this time, but not, the silly critics show their incompetence to reward the best of cinema of 2013.
I assume you’ve seen American Hustle, Silvana?
Also, funny that films can now be “overrated” before the review embargo is even lifted.
In fact I have some interesting powers like transport from Europe to US justly with my mind. I think is that or the opium that my taxi driver gave me. No, is my power…yes, it is my power. And as I haven’t any respect for that stupidity of embargo I say, or write, that American Hustle is overrated for ridiculous new york film critics members and Lawrence (another overacted actress) does nothing special in the movie, just the lesbian kiss is her big moment although I gave many with my friends…Good times.
Your use of the word “overrated” is pretty “excessive.”
I shall not tired to write overrated because American Hustle is an overrated movie as Jennifer Lawrence is as actress. Please for the good taste the future film critics you must reward better films like Blue Jasmine, Before Midnight, Frances Ha, 12 Years a Slave, and Inside Llewyn Davis.
Best screenplay for “Hustle,” huh. Well can’t say I know what to make of that.
Aren’t there two categories here? There should be. Watch out for American Hustle…there’s a Best Pic winner if there ever was one
Kris.
Sorry for being dumb. Knut what is
The meaning of your “dies” comment? Thanks…
Hey guys what does Kris mean with
His “dies” comment?
Just being funny, as in I would die if Roger missed out on the win.
I wonder if this is an exercise of avoidance of ’12 Years a Slave’?
At this point, it’s only lost Best Cinematography and Best Screenplay, and it’s not the obvious frontrunner for either, so I wouldn’t say it’s being avoided.
Not to mention that AH is an Original Script while 12 Years is Adapted…so there’s no competition between these 2 films at the Oscars
Since Lupita just lost Sup Actress—I sincerely hope you start taking my gut reactions seriously instead seeing them as overreactions.
Damn them for making me bark at Guy prematurely. I love you Guy.
ahem… you were saying, Expression?
Burned.
Glad to hear Kris that you liked The Wind Rises so much. At this point, although I have yet to see many of the December releases, The Wind Rises is my second favorite movie of the year.
I thought it was quite the brilliant film, with a classical style of pacing you just don’t see anymore. It’s also a terrific take on an extremely interesting time in Japanese history, as well as the best cinematic portrayal of the mindset of a true engineer that I have ever seen.
Ok I can’t be the only one that didn’t like Jared Leto at all, could I? It just registered as such a stunt to me, more a device for easy pathos than actual human being.
I don’t care for the performance either. He’s fine, not bad.
I liked him, but I didn’t feel like he rose above the cliches of the character. It’s a nice enough performance, just not a particularly deep or nuanced one, for me.
I happened to really enjoy it. It may not be your idea of a great performance, and it may very well not be, but it is among the best he’s ever given. As soon as I saw the trailer, I put him up on my list of contenders
I thought Leto gave a strong performance, but one that failed to live up to all the hype surrounding it. I would have definitely preferred for Fassbender to win.
I have to disagree completely. There is absolute depth in Leto’s performance as Rayon. Take the scene in the supermarket and the look he gives Ron. Take the scene later in the film, which I don’t want to spoil, but there is absolute depth there. The conviction and delivery in his voice when he storms out of Ron’s car. There’s an emphatic connection to this character in every scene. He didn’t simply act as Rayon; became Rayon.
Would you stop getting my expectations high for Hill’s performance? He sounds too fun.
Do they still post the runner-up and if so, where can I see that as well?
Possibly after all the winners are announced. And where I suspect their website or some film blog with have those results later on.
From what I hear about American Hustle, J Law no longer acts like a wooden plank…she’s actually developed an acting ability…this is the film she should have won for
But…you prefaced your comment with “From What I hear about…” meaning you haven’t seen it yet…but this is what she should have won for? Before you see the movie? Before the nominees are announced and know what her competition is? It seems to me that it’s reasoning like this that leads to people being rewarded at the Oscars for reasons other than quality of performance, which ironically seems to be what you’re (on some level) criticizing.
Dafuq? She was full of life as Tiffany in Silver Linings Playbook. Just because she doesn’t exaggerate her face with every single syllable doesn’t mean she’s wooden. (The Hunger Games is a different scenario, and she just had a different approach to that character that’s misunderstood and perhaps not entirely successful.)
Imagine if she became the first actress or actor to win consecutive leading and supporting Oscars.
Also, she was anything but wooden in Winters Bone, The Beaver and Like Crazy. I don’t know why she has become every blogger’s favorite punching bag when it comes to Oscar success, especially when there have been way less deserving winners (Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side, anyone?….)
Precisely. If Bullock won this year for the first time, it would be wholly deserving and respectable. Her other win was for all the wrong reasons. (Same as Clooney, who only won as a consolation prize, even though he deserved Original Screenplay instead. But the physical transformation did help there, at least. Bullock just went faux blonde.) Don’t get me wrong, I love Sandy and her speeches. She’s funny and it was always a joy to listen to her speech, but that’s an example of a mediocre win. However, still better than Julia Roberts’s win over far more deserving contenders. Lawrence was phenomenal in Winter’s Bone, and she had a very unique character to sink her teeth into in SLP.
LACC is thinking … well, it’s gonna be easy to be different….
Sorry. LAFCA
Stunned by the praise Lawrence is getting. A terrible accent, a hammy performance, all in a part that has her playing more dress-up than an actual character. Pretty embarrassing.
Yeah, I did think her accent was a bit flimsy. Like in that microwave scene, I felt like she didn’t maintain the Jersey very well, but I’m eager to see the film in full. Perhaps it will all come together.
A-fucking-men. Most overrated actress in film history.
Well that escalated quickly…
This is the internet. That escalated right on schedule.
I wish I could “like” that comment, Kieran.
Reading that, I’m personally relieved for Anne Hathaway, who must be feeling the target on her back proportionately shrink.
That’s rather excessive, Hunt. I personally don’t find her overrated at all. She’s one of our generation’s most supreme talents, and also most endearing and relatable off-screen as well. While most had their eye on Amy Adams at first for this film, its her performance that first stuck out for me when the first trailer premiered. Looks like she’s a firecracker here and I’m excited to see this added to her ever-expanding and impressive resumé.
Lawrence is not overrated but I miss the actress from The Burning Plain/Winter’s Bone and am not a fan of the Hunger Games/David O’Russell work she’s done. (I have yet to see HG2 or Hustle but judging by the trailers/promos it seems like more of HG1/Silver Linings).
I stand by what I said. Lawrence is a mechanical performer, with a very blank, inexpressive face when she isn’t artificially wrenching it in attempts to convey strong emotion. But because Lawrence possesses a great deal of self-assuredness in front of a camera (as well as what appears to be a winning glibness), somehow that’s being mistaken as monumental talent. People 20 years from now are going to be wondering what the hell happened to allow this moderately good actress 3 Oscar nominations and a win in her early 20s.
Just three nominations?
It’s exactly like how people nowadays wonder why Emma Thompson and Jodie Foster got so much Oscar attention twenty years ago.
@Guy Lodge
She won’t be in her early twenties soon. There will be comparisons to Teresa Wright’s career once J-Law breaks her record, even when Lawrence goes on to 15 undeserved nominations.
Who is Kyle Smith from the NY Post and what’s up with his Twitter snark at the NYFCC site? Kris, insight please. Is he aiming to be the new Rex Reed?
Isn’t Kyle Smith one of the Post’s film critics?
Kris, do the NY critics still give awards for multiple performances or technical achievements within a year? Could they have, say, given a Best Actor honor to Matthew McConaughey for his three films, or did they eliminate that possibility? (And congratulations on your “Out Of The Furnace” quote being used in the TV ads.)
I don’t believe they’ve done away with that, no.
Haven’t seen the TV spots. That’s good to hear!
Poor Jared Leto. Doesn’t he get any title appreciation? Feels like he’s left out!
Ah, it begins again. I do love Oscar season.
So, clearly they liked “American Hustle”.
Since American Hustle was tied in the votes for best picture with 12 Years a Slave, I’m not expecting it to repeat everywhere else this year.
Time to throw American Hustle back in the predictions chart, I guess.
I already had it for picture, but I hadn’t named a full slate of directorial guesses yet; I’m going to put Russell back on that list.
Seems so. Caught me entirely by surprise.
I would also imagine Bale, Adams and especially Cooper will start to get their share of mentions as well.
Bale and Adams are unlikely to get any critics prizes, unless Bale wins for both his roles this year. Their competition outshines them. Bradley Cooper might win an award here and there, but Kris is mostly right. Jennifer Lawrence stands out amongst the rest of the cast and will win the lion share of awards for American Hustle.
Sorry Blake, let me clarify a bit. I agree with your assessment, but I was also considering the fact that a lot of these critics groups have nominations as well as winners. I assume Bale and Adams will get an occasional nomination, and Cooper will probably be a semi-regular nominee.
Dylan, I agree, that seems very probable. Supporting Actor is such a packed category that I could maybe see Cooper getting lost in the shuffle, especially considering his character is rather detestable. But he’s excellent in the film; so hopefully they throw him some mentions this season.
Did not see that coming!
Although it was my Best Picture prediction until Telluride
Maybe it’s just me, but where’s “Gravity” and Cuaron in the conversation? Or is the sort of crowd-pleaser that the NYFCC likes to ignore? (Even though it’s likely to stand the test of time quite nicely.)
And are you as surprised as I am about “12 Years” not winning? Also no love for “Wolf” from this group.
I think “Gravity” is definitely the contender here that least needs the critics, though I expect it will get some of those awards.
My guess is that “Gravity” will behave like “Inception” did in 2010. Some big prizes, some small prizes, getting some notices here and there, but ultimately it won’t matter. Let’s hope the Academy doesn’t snub Cuaron like they did with Nolan.
I haven’t seen ‘American Hustle’ yet and I was hoping for a ’12 Years A Slave’ win here, but for what it’s worth, I think it might a good thing (in terms of its Oscar journey and prospects) for 12 Years not starting to sweep this early on. The film can use a break from its frontrunner status it got in Telluride, in order to not attract further backlash. Still too early to call anything.
While I want to disregard any film society this season that doesn’t give Cuaron its Best Director nod (though McQueen is an admirable choice), there’s part of me that’s quite happy that “American Hustle” took the win here for Best Picture if only because I’d selfishly like this loooooong Oscar season to not be a slam dunk shoe-in for any film or category. Spreading the wealth will make the slow trudge to March more interesting. (Granted, one awards body does not make a season, but fingers crossed others won’t toe the expected line.)
I’m sure AH is good, but with 12 Years and Gravity in contention, I have a hard time understanding this choice. Does everybody live in fear of David O’Russell? I just hope this is better than Silver Linings…
From what I’ve read, AH sounds worse than Silver Linings, if that’s possible.
Way worse. This is the worst NYFCC ever. Easily.
I don’t know man, “Before Midnight”‘s screenplay isn’t nearly as organic or magical as the prior two films’ scripts. It’s well written but it too often feels calculated and *over* written, contrived and cold. I would have loved a screenplay win for “Nebraska” or “Frances Ha” best.
Although we can somewhat agree on “Blue is the Warmest Color.” I don’t at all think it’s voyeuristic or creepy, but I do think it’s visually insipid and completely mundane, with only Exarchopoulos and Seydoux as the saving graces. It’s got to be the most overrated film of the year.
I don’t think “American Hustle” would handle being the frontrunner very well. I’m not saying that the NYFCC win makes it the frontrunner by any means, but it’s still a fairly big deal to have the first major Best Picture win of the season to your credit, and I think it’s clear that “American Hustle” is going to have more detractors than “12 Years a Slave” or “Gravity.” If the movie gets more critics love over the next week or so, I fully expect the backlash to come in full swing. People will be ripping this movie to shreds on the off chance that it wins the LAFCA too.
For now, though, I’ll stick to my instinct and say that the LAFCA also throws a curveball and picks something like “Before Midnight,” “Her,” or “Blue is the Warmest Color.” Actually, I’ve been thinking they might go for “Nebraska,” given that they’ve been more supportive of Payne throughout the years than almost any other group. I just have a feeling they’re not going to pick “12 Years a Slave” either.
I could definitely see “Her” … even moreso since it’s set in LA, and much differently than most LA-set movies. I think they’d probably go Adele Exarchpolous for Actress, too; LAFCA tends to do a little less of the Oscar guessing game, wanting to set the tempo …. I mean, I could be wrong, but since NYFCC is first they seem to always be a bit more Oscar-y.
The number of people expressing their distaste for “American Hustle” winning best picture awards while admitting in the same comment that they (like most of us) have not even seen it yet is indicative of the “this time of year” film discourse.
When you’re criticizing or uplifting the merits of something while also admitting that you didn’t see it? C’mon…that’s so International Press Academy. Most of us haven’t seen “American Hustle.” And no matter how the race turns out, I promise we’ll all be fine.
Megan Ellison is very, very popular with the NYFCC – back-to-back best picture wins…
My thoughts? American Hustle will not win the Best Picture Oscar and Robert Redford will not win Best Actor either. There are a lot of awards to come before Oscar night in March. Given the other votes for best screenplay, I’m surprised Hustle won that award, too.
Kris or Guy: What do you make of the charges some of your more, ummm, sensational(?) colleagues have leveled against the NYFCC, charging them of racism in their selections?
Which colleagues are those?
You mean Sasha Stone’s “white power” remarks? The less said, the better, I think.
could anyone please elaborate?
Kris/Guy, have you seen Lou Lumenick’s breakdown of the nutty Best Film vote? Maybe I misread it, but it looks like they went five rounds, and before the vote went to a runoff, a few critics actually left.
Yep. It was 12 Years vs. Hustle. How that’s a contest I have no idea.
Isn’t it about opinion. Who’s to object the NY critics prefer AH over 12 Years a slave?
But even its members seemed unhappy with what they ended up selecting!
Of course it’s about opinion. And in mine, I don’t see how those two films next to each other is a contest. And 12 Years may not even make my top 10.
To be fair, Edelstein (in Vulture) said he was happy with the choice. But yeah, many of the others are complaining!
On NYFCC days I always find myself wondering how Armond White votes. I guess American Hustle (if he stayed until the end)?
Kris-
Imagine if someone had come up to you in 2008 and said, “In five years, you’re going to be predicting that an Oscar race was between Jared Leto and Jonah Hill.”
Now i’m rooting for Supporting Actor to be between those two just for how strange it’d be for one of those guys to be an Oscar winner.
Does anyone else think we may be seriously underestimating Bradley Cooper’s chances in the Supporting Actor race? I think he has a lot of residual goodwill from last year, and Hustle is about to come on very, very strong. I love how Supporting Actor is utterly wide open at the moment, but my guess is that it ultimately come down to Cooper Vs Jonah. I’ll wait to see how each of those films plays with audiences, but my current sense is that Cooper will eventually become the clear front runner.
I remain confident in Fassbender’s chances during the televised phase of award season.
Sorry, Kris; Frozen was robbed here.
Not that great.
Re McQueen: He deserves it for exactly one shot – towards the end, the long, extreme close-up Ejiofor, placing him on the left of the screen, sky behind, emotions shifting (none of them good). This is McQueen’s way of showing Northup’s despair, thinking Bass has failed. At one point, Ejiofor looks directly at the camera. For me, this was the most brutal moment in the film, and the one time I had to look away.
Not to take away from the power of film but, having read the book, my squeamish self expected a lot more gore, i.e., Epps did not use a whipping post, but spread-eagled his slaves, naked, to posts in the ground. To McQueen’s great credit, I believe that he made a film that can be shown in any U.S. high school history class. I’ve seen far more graphic gore in Tom Hopper’s Elizabeth (for HBO), let alone Mel Gibson’s torture porn.