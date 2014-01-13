’12 Years a Slave’ dominates North Carolina critics’ awards

“12 Years a Slave” may have barely scraped by at the Golden Globes last night, but if it’s any consolation, it was a more decisive winner with the North Carolina Film Critics’ Association. Steve McQueen’s film took six awards, including Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay and three acting wins. Cate Blanchett notched up yet another Best Actress win, “Inside Llewyn Davis” took the other writing award and “Monsters University” got one of its few animated wins of the season. Full list of winners after the jump; catch up with all the awards so far at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Adapted Screenplay: John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Animated Film: “Monsters University”

Best Documentary Film: “Stories We Tell”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Hunt”

Tar Heel Award: “The Way, Way Back”