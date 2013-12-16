’12 Years a Slave’ rules Online critics awards, nabs three acting wins

The Online Film Critics’ Society had some unique choices among their nominees — with Johnnie To’s “Drug War” up for Best Picture, for example — but consensus favorites ruled when it came to picking the winners. Most notable here is that the predictably dominant haul for “12 Years a Slave” included three of the four acting categories, including a win for Michael Fassbender — who has largely played bridesmaid to Jared Leto so far this season, but recently got on the scoreboard thanks to Kansas City. “Gravity,” however, once more interrupted the streak by taking Best Director for Alfonso Cuarón. This is becoming a bit of a pattern in the critics’ awards; might the Oscars follow suit? Full list of winners after the cut, with all the season’s awards so far at The Circuit.
Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Screenplay: “Her”
Best Editing: “Gravity”
Best Cinematography: “Gravity”
Best Animated Feature: “The Wind Rises”
Best Film Not in the English Language: “Blue Is the Warmest Color”
Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”
I wasn’t really impressed by Leto & I’ve been flummoxed by his critical awards run this year but I’m not surprised Fassbender has been losing out so much to him. It’s probably his weakest supporting performance since he broke out. Fish Tank of course tops all, but I also think he’s better (or more consistent) in Jane Eyre, Prometheus, and Inglourious Basterds. It’s kind of a shame that this is the role that may get him an Oscar nomination (assuming he’s gets enough #1 ballots–I wouldn’t be surprised to see him snubbed because of the preferential system).
Fassbender best supporting actor? Tsk tsk … what were they thinking? Leto’s performance is 1000 times better than his.