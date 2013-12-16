’12 Years a Slave’ rules Online critics awards, nabs three acting wins

#Michael Fassbender
12.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

The Online Film Critics’ Society had some unique choices among their nominees — with Johnnie To’s “Drug War” up for Best Picture, for example — but consensus favorites ruled when it came to picking the winners. Most notable here is that the predictably dominant haul for “12 Years a Slave” included three of the four acting categories, including a win for Michael Fassbender — who has largely played bridesmaid to Jared Leto so far this season, but recently got on the scoreboard thanks to Kansas City. “Gravity,” however, once more interrupted the streak by taking Best Director for Alfonso Cuarón. This is becoming a bit of a pattern in the critics’ awards; might the Oscars follow suit? Full list of winners after the cut, with all the season’s awards so far at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Editing: “Gravity”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Animated Feature: “The Wind Rises”

Best Film Not in the English Language: “Blue Is the Warmest Color”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Fassbender
TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVEACADEMY AWARDSBLUE JASMINEGRAVITYHER?In ContentionMICHAEL FASSBENDEROnline Film Critics SocietyTHE WIND RISES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP