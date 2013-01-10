2013 Oscar Nominees: From ‘Amour’ to ‘Zero Dark Thirty’

From “Amour” to “Zero Dark Thirty,” below you can find a full list of the 2013 Oscar nominees.
How Katherine Bigelow didn’t get nomination for Best Director is beyond me.
Agreed. Pretty unbelievable.
Agreed!
I can’t believe Pirates Band of Mischief was nominated and not Rise of the Guardians. I’ll really be floored if they give it to the underwhelming Frankenweenie instead of Paranorman. People are really giving it a pass since it is the first movie Burton made in years that isn’t a complete piece of shit but that doesn’t mean it’s an award winner.
How Katherine Bigelow didn’t get nomination for Best Director is beyond me.
Agreed. Pretty unbelievable.
Agreed!
I can’t believe Pirates Band of Mischief was nominated and not Rise of the Guardians. I’ll really be floored if they give it to the underwhelming Frankenweenie instead of Paranorman. People are really giving it a pass since it is the first movie Burton made in years that isn’t a complete piece of shit but that doesn’t mean it’s an award winner.