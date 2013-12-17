Phoenix critics award ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Gravity,’ ‘Frozen’

After a some taste-testing elsewhere by some more regional critics, it’s back to the grind with another Best Picture win for “12 Years a Slave,” this time from the Phoenix Film Critics Society. The film won three awards, as did Disney’s “Frozen,” but Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” was a more dominant figure winning four, including Best Director. Refresh yourself on the nominees here and check out the full list of winners below. Remember to keep score throughout the season via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Top 10 Films of 2013 (alphabetical)

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity”

“Mud”

“Nebraska”

“Philomena”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“Short Term 12”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “Nebraska”

Best Original Score: “Frozen”

Best Original Song: “Let it Go” from “Frozen”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Costume Design: “The Great Gatsby”

Best Film Editing: “Gravity”

Best Production Design: “Gravity”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Documentary: “20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Stunts: “Fast & Furious 6”

Best Live Action Family Film (Rated G or PG): “Oz the Great and Powerful”

The Overlooked Film of the Year: (tie) “The Kings of Summer” and “The Spectacular Now”

Breakthrough Performance on Camera: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Breakthrough Performance Behind the Camera: Lake Bell, “In a World…”

Best Performance by a Youth – Male: Tye Sheridan, “Mud”

Best Performance by a Youth – Female: Sophie Nélisse, “The Book Thief”