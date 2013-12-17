Phoenix critics award ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Gravity,’ ‘Frozen’

After a some taste-testing elsewhere by some more regional critics, it’s back to the grind with another Best Picture win for “12 Years a Slave,” this time from the Phoenix Film Critics Society. The film won three awards, as did Disney’s “Frozen,” but Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” was a more dominant figure winning four, including Best Director. Refresh yourself on the nominees here and check out the full list of winners below. Remember to keep score throughout the season via The Circuit.
Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”
Top 10 Films of 2013 (alphabetical)
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
“Mud”
“Nebraska”
“Philomena”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“Short Term 12”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Best Actor: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Screenplay: “Nebraska”
Best Original Score: “Frozen”
Best Original Song: “Let it Go” from “Frozen”
Best Cinematography: “Gravity”
Best Costume Design: “The Great Gatsby”
Best Film Editing: “Gravity”
Best Production Design: “Gravity”
Best Animated Film: “Frozen”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Documentary: “20 Feet from Stardom”
Best Stunts: “Fast & Furious 6”
Best Live Action Family Film (Rated G or PG): “Oz the Great and Powerful”
The Overlooked Film of the Year: (tie) “The Kings of Summer” and “The Spectacular Now”
Breakthrough Performance on Camera: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Breakthrough Performance Behind the Camera: Lake Bell, “In a World…”
Best Performance by a Youth – Male: Tye Sheridan, “Mud”
Best Performance by a Youth – Female: Sophie Nélisse, “The Book Thief”
Doesn’t there come a point where reporting all of these becomes kind of senseless? I mean I appreciate that you guys are doing it, but they all start to run together after awhile. I tend to not even pay attention to the nominations from these groups and just glance at the winners. Just seems like a silly way for them to try to get double the exposure they probably don’t deserve.
I like seeing what each group does and, over the years, have come to note their separate quirks. Additionally, I think having the collective and particularly the archive of the circuit is of some value. If you tend not to pay attention, then why bother commenting? And who’s to say regional film critics don’t deserve a modest post’s worth of exposure? Quite the elitist stance.
There ARE many. But I love em. This is what awards season is all about. The insanity of it all. Oooh, lets see what Ausitn Texas critics think!!!!! Haha, I love it.
“. If you tend not to pay attention, then why bother commenting? And who’s to say regional film critics don’t deserve a modest post’s worth of exposure? Quite the elitist stance”
Perfectly said.
The rest of us appreciate reading about different regional picks Kris. Thank you.
I second that
I know that there are already tons of critic groups, but does anyone have any insight on why a big city like Philadelphia doesn’t have an organization like these? It boggles my minds that Oklahoma and Indiana have groups, but Pennsylvania with Philly and Pittsburgh does not.
Serious question. Some of these smaller out of the way cities – have ALL the voting critics seen smaller limited release (or not yet released in their area) films like THE WIND RISES or THE SQUARE? I know some get screeners, but do ALL (or at least a vast majority) even see these titles before voting?
What happened to Visual Effects? I assume it would have gone to Gravity.