’12 Years a Slave’ leads Southeastern film critics winners

12.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

“12 Years a Slave” has dominated a number of regional critics awards announcements today, bringing its tally of Best Picture prizes into the double digits. So expect a number of posts reflecting that in the next hour or so. The Southeastern Film Critics Association went for the film in a big way, handing it prizes for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay in addition to Best Picture. Jeff Nichols, though, took the group’s Gene Wyatt Award (for best capturing the spirit of the south) for the second time in his career. He previously won for “Shotgun Stories.” Check out the full list of winners below and keep track of it all at The Circuit.

Top 10
1. “12 Years a Slave”
2. “Gravity”
3. “American Hustle”
4. “Her”
5. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
6. “Nebraska”
7. “Dallas Buyers Club”
8. “Philomena”
9. “Captain Phillips”
10. “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” (Runner-up: Judi Dench, “Philomena”)

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” (Runner-up: Michael Fassbender, “12

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”)

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuaròn, “Gravity”)

Best Ensemble: “American Hustle” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “Philomena”)

Best Original Screenplay: “American Hustle” (Runner-up: “Her”)

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing” (Runners-up: “Blackfish,” “Muscle Shoals”)

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Hunt” (Runner-up: “Blue is the Warmest Color”)

Best Animated Film: “Frozen” (Runner-up: “The Wind Rises”)

Best Cinematography: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)

Gene Wyatt Award: Jeff Nichols, “Mud” (Runner-up: Greg “Freddy” Cammalier, “Muscle Shoals”)

