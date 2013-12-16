Toronto critics go their own way, name ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ the year’s Best Picture

This is me doing a little happy dance and giving the Toronto Film Critics Association an epic high five for splitting off course and not only awarding something different with its Best Picture prize, but handing the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” its first such honor of the critics circuit and its first major win since the Gotham Awards. Not only that, but Oscar Isaac for Best Actor? Makes the usual usual of the rest go down nicely. “12 Years a Slave,” in fact, was completely passed over. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of it all via The Circuit.
Best Picture: “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Best Actor: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Best Screenplay: “Her”
Best Animated Feature: “The Wind Rises”
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Touch of Sin”
Best First Feature: “Neighboring Sounds”
Best Canadian Film: “The Dirties,” “Gabrielle” and “Watermark”
Thank you Canada!
The runners-up:
BEST PICTURE
“Her”
“12 Years a Slave”
BEST ACTOR
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
BEST ACTRESS
Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”
Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
James Franco, “Spring Breakers”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
BEST DIRECTOR
Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
BEST SCREENPLAY, ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL
“Before Midnight”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
BEST FIRST FEATURE
“Fruitvale Station”
“In a World …”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
“The Croods”
“Frozen”
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
“Blue Is the Warmest Color”
“The Hunt”
BMO ALLAN KING DOCUMENTARY AWARD
“Leviathan”
“Tim’s Vermeer”
Toronto is my favorite critics group. Their Best Actor choices alone make them praiseworthy. From Michael Shannon in “Take Shelter” to Denis Lavant in “Holy Motors” and now Oscar Isaac, they seem to specialize in awarding incredible performances that are for some reason being ignored by the other major critics groups. If I recall, they were also the only major group to give Best Picture to “The Master” last year, and even though it wasn’t my favorite movie of 2012, it’s still a movie that I felt should have gotten more attention from the critics awards than it did.