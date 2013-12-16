Toronto critics go their own way, name ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ the year’s Best Picture

#Cate Blanchett #Jennifer Lawrence
12.17.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

This is me doing a little happy dance and giving the Toronto Film Critics Association an epic high five for splitting off course and not only awarding something different with its Best Picture prize, but handing the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” its first such honor of the critics circuit and its first major win since the Gotham Awards. Not only that, but Oscar Isaac for Best Actor? Makes the usual usual of the rest go down nicely. “12 Years a Slave,” in fact, was completely passed over. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of it all via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Screenplay: “Her”

Best Animated Feature: “The Wind Rises”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Touch of Sin”

Best First Feature: “Neighboring Sounds”

Best Canadian Film: “The Dirties,” “Gabrielle” and “Watermark”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cate Blanchett#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSA Touch of SinALFONSO CUARONAMERICAN HUSTLEBLUE JASMINECATE BLANCHETTDALLAS BUYER'S CLUBGabrielleGRAVITYHER?In ContentionINSIDE LLEWYN DAVISJARED LETOJENNIFER LAWRENCENeighboring SoundsTHE DIRTIESTHE WIND RISESToronto Film Critics AssociationWatermark

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP