Toronto critics go their own way, name ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ the year’s Best Picture

This is me doing a little happy dance and giving the Toronto Film Critics Association an epic high five for splitting off course and not only awarding something different with its Best Picture prize, but handing the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” its first such honor of the critics circuit and its first major win since the Gotham Awards. Not only that, but Oscar Isaac for Best Actor? Makes the usual usual of the rest go down nicely. “12 Years a Slave,” in fact, was completely passed over. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of it all via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Screenplay: “Her”

Best Animated Feature: “The Wind Rises”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Touch of Sin”

Best First Feature: “Neighboring Sounds”

Best Canadian Film: “The Dirties,” “Gabrielle” and “Watermark”