’12 Years a Slave,’ Alfonso Cuarón win Vancouver critics prizes

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has hopped on the “12 Years a Slave”/Alfonso Cuarón bandwagon, but I’m mostly interested in that Best Actor win for Oscar Isaac. After the guy couldn’t get arrested on the circuit, he’s finally landed a couple of wins, first from the National Society of Film Critics over the weekend and today with the Vancouver crowd. “Inside Llewyn Davis” also won the group’s screenplay prize. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below, and remember to keep track of it all via The Circuit.

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Best Film: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Screenplay: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Foreign Film: “The Hunt”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

CANADIAN AWARDS

Best Canadian Film: “The Dirties”

Best Director of a Canadian Film: Jeff Barnaby, “Rhymes for Young Ghouls”

Best Actor in a Canadian: Matt Johnson, “The Dirties”

Best Actress in a Canadian Film: Sophie Desmarais, “Sarah Prefers to Run”

Best Supporting Actor in a Canadian Film: Alexandre Landry, “Gabrielle”

Best Supporting Actress in a Canadian Film: Lise Roy, “Tom at the Farm”

Best Canadian Documentary: “My Prairie Home”

Best First Film by a Canadian Director: “The Dirties”

Best British Columbia Film: “Down River”

Ian Caddell Award for Achievement: Al Sens

Award for Achievement: Corinne Lea