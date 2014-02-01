‘Her,’ ‘Captain Phillips,’ ‘Stories We Tell’ win WGA Awards

The Writers’ Guild of America Awards have taken place in their customary confusing fashion, with the lack of co-ordination between the East Coast and West Coast ceremonies meaning certain key winners were revealed well before their awards were actually presented. The WGA should probably work on that. Anyway, the big news is that the three big winners in the film categories are Spike Jonze for “Her,” Billy Ray for “Captain Phillips” and Sarah Polley for “Stories We Tell.”
Jonze’s win, of course, was in the Best Original Screenplay category, and it could foreshadow a similar result in the Oscar race — where the nominee field directly mirrors the WGA one. David O. Russell and Eric Singer would appear to be their chief competition for nomination co-leader “American Hustle,” but things seem to be tipping Jonze’s way — his is arguably the more inventive, more self-evidently writerly script, and the Academy often favors quirkier choices in this category. You have to go back 13 years to find an Oscar winner in this category that lost (as opposed to simply being ineligible for) the WGA Award: in the 2000 race, the Guild picked Kenneth Lonergan for “You Can Count on Me,” while the Academy preferred Cameron Crowe for “Almost Famous.”
The Best Adapted Screenplay win for “Captain Phillips” means less with regard to the Oscar race, given that the category’s clear frontrunner, John Ridley for “12 Years a Slave,” wasn’t eligible for the WGA Award. That exclusion made this a rather competitive Guild race: “Before Midnight” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” both could have shown up here, but it was well-liked industry stalwart Billy Ray (who also wrote the first “Hunger Games” instalment and directed the acclaimed 2003 indie “Shattered Glass”) who took what will likely remain his biggest win of the season.
In the documentary writing category, it’s nice to see Sarah Polley, who was rather shockingly left out of the Oscar race, take the award for her intricate, intimate construction of “Stories We Tell” — beating Oscar nominee “Dirty Wars,” among others.
In the TV categories, victorious shows included “Veep,” “House of Cards,” “The Simpsons,” “30 Rock” and, of course, “Breaking Bad” — which continued its farewell-season winning streak with a pair of awards.
Full list of winners below, with everything else at The Circuit.
Best Original Screenplay: Spike Jonze, “Her”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Billy Ray, “Captain Philli[ps”
Best Documentary Screenplay: Sarah Polley, “Stories We Tell”
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Comedy Series: “Veep”
Drama Series: “Breaking Bad”
New Series: “House of Cards”
Episodic Comedy: Kack Burditt and Robert Carlock, “30 Rock” (“Hogcock!”)
Episodic Drama: Gennifer Hutchison, “Breaking Bad” (“Confessions”)
Long Form – Adapted: Shawn Slovo, “Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight”
Animation: Joel H. Cohen, “The Simpsons” (“A Test Before Trying”)
Comedy or Variety Series: “The Colbert Report”
Comedy or Variety Specials: “Blake Shelton’s Not So Family Christmas”
Daytime Drama: “Days of Our Lives”
Childrens – Episodic & Specials: Vincent Brown, “A.N.T. Farm” (“InfluANTces”)
Documentary – Current Events: Marcela Gaviria and Martin Smith, “Frontline” (“Egypt in Crisis”)
Documentary – Other Than Current Events: Randall MacLowry and Michelle Ferrari, “American Experience” (“Silicon Valley”)
News – Analysis, Feature or Commentary: Michael Rey, Oriana Zill de Granados and Michael Radutzky, “60 Minutes” (“Lethal Medicine”)
News – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report: Lisa Ferri and Matt Negrin, “ABC World News with Diane Sawyer” (“Tragedy at Newtown”)
Quiz and Audience Patricipation: John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius and Billy Wisse, “Jeopardy!”
Television Graphic Art and Animation: David Rosen, CBS News Animations: “Brain Injury,” “Pills,” “Bionic Leg,” “Midland Parade,” “Concordia Salvage”
Promotional Writing and Graphic Animation: Erial Tompkins, “The Crazy Ones – Building a Better Comedy”
Video Game Writing: Neil Druckmann, “The Last of Us”
Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement: Paul Mazursky
Evelyn F. Burkey Award for Career Achievement: James Schamus
Valentine Davies Award: Sam Simon
Well, Her is looking good for an Oscar win. No complaints from me, it was my favorite of the nominees for Best Picture and it feels right to reward it in Screenplay. Captain Phillips, now that I did not see coming (I figured Terence Winter would be more likely). It probably won’t mean anything at the Oscars (since there it will be competing with 12 Years a Slave), but it’s nice to see it recognized here.
Just goes to show (if it weren’t emphatically clear already) just how anemic a year it was for worthy adapted screenplay contenders. When a film like “Captain Phillips” ends up winning that award, you know it was some serious slim pickings.
But I am thrilled to see “Stories We Tell” win, and of course the expected triumph for “Her.”
Hugely unfair to what Billy Ray, a talented and immensely respected (hence the win, which I saw coming) writer, did in translating this book.
Go Her and Captain Phillips! CP of course will not win the Oscar but at least finally won a major award this season
Really? Captain Philips? Over Before Midnight? It’s clearly in the wrong category, but *still*. Oh well, I guess there go its chances at the Oscars.
From the looks of it the odds of American Hustle leaving Oscar night empty handed are increasing. I can’t see it winning anywhere. What happened to the film’s hype?
People actually saw it.
Lol, um, yes ^
Um, no, because that literally makes no sense considering it’s one of the most critically lauded films of 2013, BECAUSE people saw it. Stop being snarky and try waking up to some logic.
Logic is (barely) on AHs side for the Oscar win for screenplay. But just because its being seen by the public doesnt mean it is being loved. I have yet to meet anyone who thought it was particularly good. I think that box office is as good as it is because of the Actors involved, the flashy trailers/tv spots, and the Oscar buzz.
Or, you know, people are really responding to it. No offense, but your group of friends represents not a fraction of the populace.
No offense taken. But its not just friends, its coworkers, family members, and acquaintances.
Really, many people are not taking to Her, either.
Subjectively speaking, I did not care for AH and that is why I am responding in this thread in the first place. But I still feel that the general public may not be as high on AH as most of us think.
And I suppose the only people who really matter in this topic/outcome are the majority votes from a couple thousand members of the Academy.
I still think the hype on AH was and is a little bit inflated. And that goes for many films each year :)
I am so happy for Spike. He had the best original screenplay that I’ve read for years and I so hope he wins the Oscar over the messy script and shitshow American Hustle.
Still very unclear anout what will win the Oscar:
AH – 10 noms, a chance to reward the film somewhere, a chance to reward ORussell.
Her – the more unique script, it keeps winning, it has 5 noms including BP,so we know that the Academy loves it, too. But …
Gahh. Just dont know about this one. It feels 55/45 and I dont know which one has the 55.
What’s nice about this race is that David O Russell and Spike Jonze are good friends, as well as artists who admire each others work, which means either would be happy to see the other win.