2014 Academy Awards winners and nominees – complete list

The 86th Academy Awards were handed out Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. A complete list of all the nominees and winners can be found below.
Best Picture
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Nebraska”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave” – WINNER
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Director
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” – WINNER
Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Actor
Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER
Best Actress
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” – WINNER
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Best Supporting Actor
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips””
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Jonah Hill, “Wolf of Wall Street”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong'o, “12 Years a Slave” – WINNER
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Before Midnight”
“Captain Phillips”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave” – WINNER
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Original Screenplay
“American Hustle”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Her” – WINNER
“Nebraska”
Best Cinematography
“The Grandmaster”
“Gravity” – WINNER
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“Prisoners”
Best Costume Design
“American Hustle”
“The Grandmaster”
“The Great Gatsby” – WINNER
“The Invisible Woman”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Film Editing
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity” – WINNER
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER
“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”
“The Lone Ranger”
Best Music (Original Score)
“The Book Thief”
“Gravity” – WINNER
“Her”
“Philomena”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
Best Music (Original Song)
“Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”
“Let it Go” from “Frozen” – WINNER
“The Moon Song” from “Her”
“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
Best Production Design
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“The Great Gatsby” – WINNER
“Her”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Sound Editing
“All is Lost”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity” – WINNER
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Lone Survivor”
Best Sound Mixing
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity” – WINNER
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Lone Survivor”
Best Visual Effects
“Gravity” – WINNER
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Iron Man 3”
“The Lone Ranger”
“Star Trek: Into Darkness”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Broken Circle Breakdown” (Belgium)
“The Hunt” (Denmark)
“The Great Beauty” (Italy) – WINNER
“The Missing Picture” (Cambodia)
“Omar” (Palestine)
Best Animated Feature Film
“The Croods”
“Despicable Me 2”
“Ernest and Celestine”
“Frozen” – WINNER
“The Wind Rises”
Best Documentary Feature
“The Act of Killing”
“Cutie and the Boxer”
“Dirty Wars”
“The Square”
“20 Feet From Stardom” – WINNER
Best Documentary Short
“CaveDigger”
“Facing Fear”
“Karama Has No Walls”
“The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life” – WINNER
“Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall”
Best Short Film (Animated)
“Feral”
“Get a Horse!”
“Mr. Hublot” – WINNER
“Possessions”
“Room on the Broom”
Best Short Film (Live Action)
“A quel No Era Yo (That Wasn't Me)”
“Avant De Tout Perdre” (Just Before Losing Everything)”
“Helium” – WINNER
“Pitääkö Mun Kaikki Hoitaa? (Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?)”
“The Voorman Problem”
who cares? Getting an award for doing your job is soooo high school.
Not a lot of wealth spreading this year…