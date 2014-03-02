2014 Academy Awards winners and nominees – complete list

The 86th Academy Awards were handed out Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. A complete list of all the nominees and winners can be found below.

Best Picture

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Nebraska”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave” – WINNER

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Director

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” – WINNER

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER

Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” – WINNER

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips””

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Jonah Hill, “Wolf of Wall Street”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong'o, “12 Years a Slave” – WINNER

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Captain Phillips”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave” – WINNER

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Her” – WINNER

“Nebraska”

Best Cinematography

“The Grandmaster”

“Gravity” – WINNER

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“Prisoners”

Best Costume Design

“American Hustle”

“The Grandmaster”

“The Great Gatsby” – WINNER

“The Invisible Woman”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Film Editing

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity” – WINNER

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

“The Lone Ranger”

Best Music (Original Score)

“The Book Thief”

“Gravity” – WINNER

“Her”

“Philomena”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Music (Original Song)

“Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”

“Let it Go” from “Frozen” – WINNER

“The Moon Song” from “Her”

“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Best Production Design

“American Hustle”

“Gravity”

“The Great Gatsby” – WINNER

“Her”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Sound Editing

“All is Lost”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity” – WINNER

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Lone Survivor”

Best Sound Mixing

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity” – WINNER

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Lone Survivor”

Best Visual Effects

“Gravity” – WINNER

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Iron Man 3”

“The Lone Ranger”

“Star Trek: Into Darkness”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Broken Circle Breakdown” (Belgium)

“The Hunt” (Denmark)

“The Great Beauty” (Italy) – WINNER

“The Missing Picture” (Cambodia)

“Omar” (Palestine)

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Ernest and Celestine”

“Frozen” – WINNER

“The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary Feature

“The Act of Killing”

“Cutie and the Boxer”

“Dirty Wars”

“The Square”

“20 Feet From Stardom” – WINNER

Best Documentary Short

“CaveDigger”

“Facing Fear”

“Karama Has No Walls”

“The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life” – WINNER

“Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall”

Best Short Film (Animated)

“Feral”

“Get a Horse!”

“Mr. Hublot” – WINNER

“Possessions”

“Room on the Broom”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

“A quel No Era Yo (That Wasn't Me)”

“Avant De Tout Perdre” (Just Before Losing Everything)”

“Helium” – WINNER

“Pitääkö Mun Kaikki Hoitaa? (Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?)”

“The Voorman Problem”