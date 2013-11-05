2014 Adapted and Original Screenplay Oscar Contenders: Most competitive year ever?

As we begin to taper off the weekly category run-downs (we have just one more left, Best Animated Feature Film), we move on to the screenplays. It’s an interesting mix and the two categories, while not loaded with a ton of contenders, are still quite dense with multiple hopefuls sporting a fair shot at recognition from the writers branch.
The screenplay categories have also been a haven for indie films that don’t find much traction elsewhere in the Oscar race. And there are certainly a handful this year that could spark, if not here, then certainly with the WGA (which will pull form, as ever, a thinned-out lot due to guild ineligibilities).
And speaking of predictions, don't forget to join up and record your own via HitFix Oscar Picks!
Echoing Kris… if you’re not sure whether to watch “The Place Beyond the Pines”, WATCH IT!
That being said, I don’t think it’ll be nominated. I am, however, predicting “Prisoners” and “Enough Said”.
I still find it lol worthy that you guys would list Hobbit 2 for WRITING. I think it is less likely to get a writing nomination than even an acting nomination.
The Hobbit films really have NO awards viability save for some technical aspects. It is a giant has-been.
And also regarding Blue, in every interview they have said that they read the script once and then threw it in the bin. And it IS well documented that the shooting schedule was not REALLY following a script per se or even a schedule at all. So is a script nomination really in the offing when a script was likely not even used in the creation of the movie?
They have more awards viability than the Harry Potter films ever did, yet people would freak out when those were omitted by prognosticators. Perhaps that says more about the respective fanbases, though.
Putting Hobbit II in for screenplay consideration is called “throwing out a wide net.” Maybe back in March it would have been more appropriate.
I will agree with the title of this post: Original Screenplay may be enjoying its most competitive year ever. Adapted? LOL. Not even close.
P.S. Annoying pop-up every time you click into comment field.
The writers’ branch knows Allen isn’t rigid about actors following his dialogue. And he’s certainly allowed to rewrite as he goes along during shooting. He’s getting a nomination for screenplay just as Blanchett will receive her nomination for Best Actress.
Well-documented or not, it’s been proven time and again that these things don’t matter. See every Mike Leigh film ever.
RE: The Hobbit, anytime you want to get over it. :) (And yes, JohnG. Yes.)
I see no such pop-up, Cinesnatch.
Hmmm. Isn’t IC the one that needs to “get over” Hobbit II? Consider it for technicals, by all means. But, screenplay is a stretch, especially for the middle-portion (see the LOTR II dip in nods; which, without question, was received better than Hobbit II has any hopes of) of a book that was liberally elongated. There’s little argument for award attention going into the direction of Hobbit II”s screenplay. It’s the kind of confidence one can place money down on.
P.S. Those Netflix pop-ups went away. Weird.
P.P.S. The Mike Leigh argument was pretty accurate.
No way do The Hobbit movies have more awards viability than at least the last two Harry Potter movies, if not the three or four.
Given that The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey scored as many nominations as any entry in the Harry Potter franchise, I think it’s fair to say that they have at least as much awards viability. Which is not to say they’re equally worthy, but let’s not rewrite history here.
I have no investment in The Hobbit franchise (having hated the last one), and neither, I suspect, do my colleagues. We’re simply presenting an array of options — and my blurb makes it clear that we don’t rate its chances. Enough carping.
That may be true Guy, but those last two HP movies still had more people talking about their CHANCES with multiple categories. The Hobbit doesn’t have any Best Picture buzz around it and none of the actors from it do either. The last HP movie at least had chatter that it was a Dark Horse candidate for Best Picture and a Dark Horse candidate for Best Supporting Actor for Alan Rickman. That may have not been the case on this site, but I definitely heard it talked about on others as a possibility.
And I actually agree with Kris’ view that the last HP movie was a bit overpraised, though admittedly he probably believes it a bit more strongly than I do.
Frankly there was just fan buzz around Harry Potter 8 getting a best picture nomination. I think it was never in the cards and there was nothing to indicate that it was even slightly in the running.
HP VIII has an 87 on MC. While its buzz may have been generated by fans, the critical support was there to make it a legitimate contender (as well as its box-office). Its three technical nods mean more in that context than Hobbit’s same three nominations. Hobbit didn’t even get into the green zone on MC.
That 87 on MC was a mirage I think and the figure on which all its hopes were founded. A better gauge of critical reception is definitely end of year lists and that was an absolute disaster for HP 8. It did not feature within Top 50-60 even of any critics poll etc. etc. I think there was no support from either critics or the industry, only fans.
I think this latest Hobbit looks pretty good. “Looks”. It mayyyy get some production design, ,costume, makeup, sound, fx, maybe score love. Mayyyybe. I dont think it has a chance in Hell for screenplay or BP, etc. But … I dont see a huge problem with lumping it into a screenplay discussion. Who cares?
The Hobbit is The Godfather Part III. It belongs on a wide net list like this out of deference. This is a sequel to a series that is by many people’s estimation one of the crowning achievements in the history of cinema. Do the writers think The Hobbit will be nominated? No, and they make that clear in the write-up. However, it belongs on this list because its predecessor set records with the Academy.
Harry Potter, on the other hand, is a different animal. There was never any indication that the Academy had interest in this series outside of a couple branches (essentially just production design). The notion that Alan Rickman could be nominated when the Academy passed on the performance SEVEN times is one of the silliest things I’ve encountered during an awards season. This is before even mentioning that the final film was probably the weakest in the series, and Rickman was only on screen for about 90 seconds. The “buzz” for that was idiocy.
The first Lord of the Rings and the first Harry Potter film were released in the same year. The former received 13 nominations, including writing, acting, directing, and picture. The latter received 3, two of which came from the same branch. Need I go on?
This isn’t to say that there’s nothing to recommend in Harry Potter. I quite like the 6th (Broadbent) and some of the 7th film, and there are great elements in the first three. But the carping for awards was lunatic, and it’s clear why The Hobbit merits a spot on these countdowns when the Potter films didn’t.
@John G. There are so many things wrong with your comment, I don’t where to begin. Everything you said in the first paragraph I agree with, but beyond that…, well I guess I’ll try to address each paragraph.
2nd Paragraph: You say that Rickman never had any buzz surrounding his past performances. That’s correct. Why you think that’s relevant is beyond me, but you are right. I’ll give you a similar situation. When the first Lord of the Rings movie came out. Ian Mckellan was nominated for supporting actor. Despite this, I don’t remember Mckellan even being in the conversation for Two Towers or Return of the King. You also say that Rickman was on screen for about 90 seconds. That’s just flat out untrue. He was onscreen for at least 5 or 10 minutes. Now granted, that isn’t long, but if Beatrice Straight can WIN the oscar with not even 6 minutes of screen time in Network and Hermione Baddley (I had to look this up) can be nominated for a mere 2 and half minutes for Room at the Top, 5 or 10 minutes of screen time certainly isn’t a stretch. Regarding you saying this is the weakest in the series, you may think that, but you are VASTLY in the minority. Most people (and not just HP fans) name either HP8 or HP3 as the strongest in the series and I’ve heard from several people that the first two films were pretty much a waste (I personally think the 6th film was by far the weakest of the later movies, so I guess we disagree on a lot of things).
3rd Paragraph: You compare the first Lord of the Rings movie with the first HP movie. I don’t know why you’re doing that. There is no comparison. Fellowship of the Ring is leagues ahead of HP1 (same goes for The Two Towers and HP2). And as I alluded to above, the first two HP are pretty much universally believed to be the worst of the 8 films (and boy are they long).
4th Paragraph: I get why you’re saying The Hobbit belongs on IC’s list and I don’t necessarily disagree. But to somehow make that mean that the last 2 HP movies didn’t, I just can’t agree with. Also, you mention that you enjoyed elements of the first 2 HP movies in this paragraph, so I don’t think we’re likely to agree on much regarding these two film series.
And just to show you that not only was HP8 in the conversation for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor the year it came out, but was actually talked about with an ENTIRE ARTICLE dedicated to it on this very website, here is the link:
Had 2011 not been the year that the academy changed the best picture rules so that each movie had to get 5% of the vote, I have no doubt that HP8 would have either taken that 10th spot, or been in the 11th or 12 positions.
Greg, your thoughts I think are more or less in line with the Harry Potter fandom, but not the Academy. I don’t mean that in a disparaging way, but the Academy at large was not interested in this series.
If you don’t think it’s relevant that the Academy passed on seven opportunities to nominate a performance, I’m not sure what to tell you. The Academy doesn’t nominate performances the second time it hasn’t nominated the first time. By my memory, this has only ever happened for Talia Shire and Sigourney Weaver. The much more common trend is to nominate the original performance and ignore the sequels. See Depp, Stallone, Douglas, Guinness, Morita, Pacino, and indeed, McKellen. Many others too, I’m sure.
Secondly, although there are examples of short performances receiving nominations (your two, and William Hurt and Judi Dench also come to mind), it’s an inarguable fact that brevity is a handicap in those categories. I invite you to peruse Academy history. There’s a long pattern of favoritism towards co-leads. The more screen time, the better. Last year alone brought us Christoph Waltz and Philip Seymour Hoffman and Helen Hunt. While 90 seconds is an exaggeration, Alan Rickman did not have a substantial role in that film. It was perhaps three minutes. This, combined with the historic lack of interest in the performance (and indeed, the actor) made the clamoring for Rickman’s chances laughable. Ellwood’s article included.
And yes, my judgements of the various films in the series are just that, personal judgements. By no means consensus. Still makes no difference when the entire series amounted to a blip on the Academy radar.
I’m on the record somewhere saying that if either Harry Potter or Rickman was nominated, I would eat my shoe. Guess what! I didn’t have to eat my shoe.
And by the way, the 10th film that year was either Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy or The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. And this was in a weak year for Best Picture contenders. Harry Potter, no.
John, we can agree to disagree, but you can’t just tell me what the 10th film would have been. I said I thought the 10th, 11th, or 12th film would have been HP. You disagree with me, which is fine, but you can’t just tell me that the 10th film would have been TTSS or TGwthDR. You have no proof, so its merely conjecture, just like what I said.
Also, I personally didn’t believe Rickman had a chance of being nominated, I was merely stating that he was most definitely in the conversation. You can think it was stupid, but that doesn’t change the fact that he was.
There’s no real sense in arguing back and forth about hypotheticals, but John’s right that Greg’s allowing his perspective on the 2011 race to be skewed by his affection for the Harry Potter series. And that kind of retrospective passion is fine, but the truth is that the only people talking about Alan Rickman for Best Supporting Actor, for example, were Potter fans. We didn’t have him in our Contenders chart that year — and as a number of you have noted (and complained about!), we cast a pretty wide net.
Also, John is absolutely right to use the first Harry Potter film as a point of comparison, because — however much it’s generally agreed that the series improved from there — the first one had the most awards buzz of any film in the series, simply by virtue of its newness as a cultural phenomenon. It received a Producers’ Guild nomination and a BAFTA nod for Best British Film — no other film in the series repeated the former feat, and only Prisoner of Azkaban repeated the latter. If the final film had gathered any kind of major awards traction, that would have been reflected in the BAFTA nominations — instead, it received no more than a handful of technical nods. (No Rickman, I might add, and they nominated Robbie Coltrane for the first.)
It’s very difficult for a sequel to crack the upper reaches of the race when its predecessor/s didn’t — Toy Story 3 is an asterisk-laden exception.
I don’t believe we are arguing. Neither of us have called the other names or anything like that. It is merely a discussion. I personally don’t believe my affection for the HP series is clouding my judgement. If it was, I wouldn’t have said how bad I think the first 2 movies are and how disappointing I think the 6th was.
You say that fans were the only ones talking about Alan Rickman. I’m sorry, but you’re just flat-out wrong about that. If you want proof, check here
here,
and especially here
That last one, while it wasn’t written by you, was from this very website. If you don’t view that as proof, well then you’re just picking and choosing things to make yourself seem right. I have absolutely no problem with John saying Rickman didn’t deserve the buzz (in fact, I’d probably agree with him), but to say it wasn’t there just because you personally didn’t write about it is just false.
Odd that your definition of argument involves name-calling. Of course you and John are arguing — just in a civilised manner. Nothing wrong with that!
YES to “All is Lost” for Best Original Screenplay! Masterful minimalism.
I also want to give a shout out to what I think is superb script that has absolutely not shot whatsoever at being nominated: “Stranger by the Lake.”
You’re right that it has no shot, but it’s not even being released this year!
Oh, heh. Didn’t realize that.
Actually, “Stranger by the Lake” is playing right now in two cinemas in Montréal. (That’s an example of what makes movie-going in Québec’s “distinct society” so interesting or infuriating, depending on the case.)
I was not aware that “Gloria” would be eligible for the Oscars this year except for foreign language since it isn’t being released theatrically until in January. Has this changed?
Qualifying release.
Last I heard was that Roadside Attractions was not going to give the film a 1-week qualifying run in December and that it would only be eligible for Best Foreign Language film this year, but perhaps that has indeed changed? That would be wonderful if it has (b/c that would also mean that Paulina Garcia would be in consideration as well…)
LOL – Nevermind then. That’s great news, but it will obviously be an uphill battle for the film in both categories.
Great. The legendary “qualifying releases”. How I loathe them. It’s silly; they should just release the movie outright or not at all.
Perhaps Michael’s information is more up-to-date than mine. I was just assuming.
A qualifying release is for all other categories besides foreign language film (which is obviously submitted by the country in question in order to receive qualification in that race). Juan, a film is released wider when it makes sense financially. Why go gung ho at the end of December and get swamped when you can platform for a week to qualify and then release in February wide to actually, you know, make money?
Kris, I understand the point of qualifying releases, but we’ve seen over the last few years that it really hasn’t helped movies. Think of some recent titles with qualifying releases: In Darkness, Coriolanus, Rampart, We Need to Talk About Kevin, etc. None of them gained Oscar nominees in any of the non-foreign language and documentary categories and those categories are not determined by the same release dates.
It makes more sense for me for a studio to release their film earlier in the fall or later the next year and capitalize on any of the buzz then. I think it can be safely assumed now that small indie films like “Gloria” will do better by building buzz and getting screeners out to the voters instead of having a small qualifying release weeks before the end of the year.
I understand the point on having a qualifying release in December in order to capitalize on an Oscar nomination, but in the case of most of the movies in the past this doesn’t really pan out of them in terms of eventual nominations, which makes the point of “qualifying” rather silly to me.
It also makes the whole idea of release dates rather silly. Gloria has an international premiere date at Berlin this year, than a national release date, a qualifying release date for the Oscars, and then a real US release date in February. Which do we actually count as the real one and importantly, do we use to determine its status in making top ten lists? Many foreign films get hurt in the top ten process and they could have actually gotten more attention if all their top ten placements occurred in the same year.
It’s more complex than you seem to think. “Qualifying” puts a film in the Oscar conversation, and sometimes just being in that conversation can generate more interest, i.e., box office. Often times an actual nomination isn’t even the endgame.
“Gloria has an international premiere date at Berlin this year, than a national release date, a qualifying release date for the Oscars, and then a real US release date in February. Which do we actually count as the real one and importantly, do we use to determine its status in making top ten lists?”
Whichever one you want — it’s not like there is, or needs to be, a hard-and-fast rule about Top 10 lists. I include any new film I saw in a given year, whether it’s been released or not. Others go by theatrical release dates in their region. Whatever works for you.
And let’s be honest — Top 10 placements are nice, but don’t make a jot of difference in the awards race.
The writer of Uundercover Brother winning an Oscar? Bout time in my book
*Undercover
Rooting hard for “Short Term 12,” which has been one of the few movies to blow me away this year, but not getting my hopes up.
It’s interesting to me that, in November, there are no less than six screenplays I could see WINNING Best Original Screenplay. Of course, that means at least one of them won’t even be nominated. There’s no frontrunner in this category, and it’s amounting to a six-way tie, from my perspective. I can’t remember the last time a race in one of the eight major categories has been this competitive this late in the year.
For the record, the six I’m referring to are Blue Jasmine, Inside Llewyn Davis, Her, Saving Mr. Banks, Nebraska, and American Hustle. I think any of those could win the Oscar as of right now, which is not to say the nominees are down to those six. Gravity, Dallas Buyers Club, and/or Enough Said could be nominated, but I don’t see any of those winning.