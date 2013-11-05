2014 Adapted and Original Screenplay Oscar Contenders: Most competitive year ever?

As we begin to taper off the weekly category run-downs (we have just one more left, Best Animated Feature Film), we move on to the screenplays. It’s an interesting mix and the two categories, while not loaded with a ton of contenders, are still quite dense with multiple hopefuls sporting a fair shot at recognition from the writers branch.

The screenplay categories have also been a haven for indie films that don’t find much traction elsewhere in the Oscar race. And there are certainly a handful this year that could spark, if not here, then certainly with the WGA (which will pull form, as ever, a thinned-out lot due to guild ineligibilities).

Click through the gallery story below to see what we're thinking and feel free to offer up your thoughts and/or predictions in the comments section.