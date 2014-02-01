‘Frozen’ takes top honors at Annie Awards

Rife as they are with studio politics, the Annie Awards can sometimes perversely turn against frontrunners in the animated Oscar race, but if you were looking for any such shake-ups this year, you were out of luck. Disney’s all-but-certain Oscar winner “Frozen” was the night’s big winner, taking five awards for Best Animated Feature, Direction, Music, Production Design and Voice Acting for Josh Gad’s irrepressible summer-loving snowman.
But while the blockbuster fairytale was clearly a favorite, it wasn’t a sweeper, as a number of other films got a piece of the pie. It’s particularly sweet to see Hayao Miyazaki’s allegedly final feature “The Wind Rises” receive an award for its delicate, poetic writing. Meanwhile, DreamWorks’ heavily-campaigned “The Croods” took a trio of technical awards, while surprise Oscar omission “Monsters University” received two. (No such luck for “Despicable Me 2,” which led the nominations, but was rewarded only for its broadcast commercial.)
Full list of winners below. Keep up with the season thus far at The Circuit.
Best Animated Feature: “Frozen”
Best Animated Special Production: “Chipotle Scarecrow”
Best Animated Short Subject: “Get A Horse!”
Best Animated TV/Broadcast Commercial: “Despicable Me 2 – Cinemark”
Best General Audience Animated TV/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children: “Disney Sofia the First”
Best Animated TV/Broadcast Production For Children”s Audience: “Adventure Time”
Best General Audience Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “Futurama”
Best Animated Video Game: “The Last of Us”
Best Student Film: “Wedding Cake”
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES
Animated Effects in an Animated Production: “The Croods”
Animated Effects in a Live Action Production: “Pacific Rim”
Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production: “Toy Story OF TERROR! “
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production: “The Croods”
Character Animation in a Live Action Production: “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” – Gollum
Character Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “Disney Mickey Mouse”
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production: “The Croods”
Directing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “Toy Story OF TERROR!” (Angus MacLane)
Directing in an Animated Feature Production: “Frozen” (Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee)
Music in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “Disney Mickey Mouse”
Music in an Animated Feature Production: “Frozen” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Christophe Beck)
Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “The Legend of Korra”
Production Design in an Animated Feature Production: “Frozen”
Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “Toy Story of TERROR!”
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production: “Monsters University”
Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “Adventure Time” (Tom Kenny)
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production: “Frozen” (Josh Gad)
Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “Futurama”
Writing in an Animated Feature Production: “The Wind Rises”
Editorial in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production: “Disney Mickey Mouse”
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production: “Monsters University”
JURIED AWARDS
Winsor McCay Award: Katsuhiro Otomo, Steven Spielberg & Phil Tippett
June Foray Award: Alice Davis
Certificate of Merit: “I Know That Voice” (Documentary)
Ub Iwerks Award: Dragonframe
Special Achievement Award: Creative Talent Network Animation eXpo
I have never understood why the voice acting awards at the Annies so consistently favour those acting the comedy supporting characters like Josh Gad, over the leads — it’s not like Kristen Bell (for instance) doesn’t do comedy in that movie, but she also does far more dramatic work; you would think the range would attract more attention. But it’s pretty rare (Ming-Na won for voicing Mulan, for instance) in comparison to the sidekicks (Gad, Alan Tudyk last year, Jennifer Cody for “Princess and the Frog” over Anika Noni Rose, heck, Brad Bird as Edna over the far more nuanced work by the leads in the same movie).
While I get your point, I don’t think Alan Tudyl would qualify in that category since he’s actually the villain in Wreck-It-Ralph, not a sidekick or comedic supporting character. Also, as much as I loved Anika Noni Rose’s work in the film, Jennifer Cody practically steals the movie with what is probably the most surprising character in the film (overeager and phony-looking, yet a decent and loyal person). I suppose the supporting comedy characters are just flashier, like a mental handicap or biopic character or weight loss at the Oscars. Every group has their preferences…
Consider what the “classic” voice performances in animated movies are. Robin Williams in Aladdin. Eddie Murphy in Shrek. Sets a precedent.
Maybe, just maybe, this will be the final nail in the coffin of The Wind Rises’ insurgent candidacy. From any conceivable angle, Frozen is the class of animated motion pictures in 2013. There’s big-time baggage on TWR (the Boston Film Critics session where a Rolling Stone critic took Miyazaki to task:
“The Wind Rises is custom-made for postwar Japan, a nation that has yet to acknowledge, let alone apologize for, the brutality of its imperial past…. Japan scholar Hanna McGaughey, a personal friend, has stated in private conversations that “pussyfooting” around war crimes is the only strategy Miyazaki had at his disposal to avoid being dismissed by his domestic audience as “silly” or “inappropriate….” But there’s no reason why critics and audiences outside of Japan should be morally complacent in the animator’s concessions to his countrymen/s egos. The Wind Rises perpetuates Japanese society’s deliberate mis-remembering and rewriting of history, which cast the former Empire of the Rising Sun as a victim of World War II, while glossing over – or in some cases completely ignoring – the mass death and suffering its military perpetrated. Critics who fail to observe or protest Miyazaki’s “pussyfooting” around a regime that caused more deaths than the Holocaust aid and abet Japan’s continued whitewashing of its war crimes.”
An Asian-American critic with an axe to grind with Japan and we should strip the film of its chances on its own merits?
McCarthy anyone?
I fear that the FROZEN steamroller will continue on Oscar night.
THE WIND RISES will lose. Sad. It’s not only the best animated film of the year – but, one of the best movies, PERIOD. But, we all know that the Oscars rarely get it right.
I really don’t get the success of Frozen. Even Tangled is a freaking masterpiece next to it! I feel like I am living in another dimension from everyone else.