‘Gravity’ leads BAFTA nods, ’12 Years a Slave’ and ‘American Hustle’ close behind

Things were close at the top, but thanks to a Best British Film nod that I didn’t see coming, “Gravity” leads this year’s BAFTA nominations with 11 bids. “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” are close on its heels with 10, as is “Captain Phillips” with nine. Surprising omissions, however, include “Dallas Buyers Club” — absent from all categories. Full list below; more analysis to come shortly.

Best Film

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best British Film

“Gravity”

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Philomena”

“Rush”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“The Selfish Giant”

Best Actor

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Supporting Actress

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Behind the Candelabra”

“Captain Phillips”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Act of Killing”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“The Great Beauty”

“Metro Manila”

“Wadjda”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“The Armstrong Lie”

“Blackfish”

“Tim’s Vermeer”

“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”

Best Animated Film

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

Best Cinematography

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Production Design

“American Hustle”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“Gravity”

“The Great Gatsby”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Costume Design

“American Hustle”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“The Great Gatsby”

“The Invisible Woman”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Film Editing

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Rush”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Makeup and Hair

“American Hustle”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“The Great Gatsby”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Best Music

“The Book Thief”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Sound

“All is Lost”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Rush”

Best Visual Effects

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Iron Man 3”

“Pacific Rim”

“Stsar Trek Into Darkness”

Best Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer

Colin Caberry and Glenn Patterson (writers), “Good Vibrations”

Kelly Msarcel (writer), “Saving Mr. Banks”

Kieran Evasns (writer-director), “Kelly + Victor”

Scott Graham (writer-director), “Shell”

Paul Wright (writer-director) and Polly Stokes (producer), “For Those in Peril”

Best British Animated Short

“Everything I Can See from Her”

“I Am Tom Moody”

“Sleep With the Fishes”

Best British Short

“Island Queen”

“Keeping Up With the Joneses”

“Orbit Ever After”

“Room 8”

“Sea View”

Rising Star Award (previously announced)

Dane DeHaan

George Mackay

Lupita Nyong’o

Will Poulter

Lea Seydoux