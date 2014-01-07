‘Gravity’ leads BAFTA nods, ’12 Years a Slave’ and ‘American Hustle’ close behind

Things were close at the top, but thanks to a Best British Film nod that I didn’t see coming, “Gravity” leads this year’s BAFTA nominations with 11 bids. “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” are close on its heels with 10, as is “Captain Phillips” with nine. Surprising omissions, however, include “Dallas Buyers Club” — absent from all categories. Full list below; more analysis to come shortly.
Best Film
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Director
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best British Film
“Gravity”
“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
“Philomena”
“Rush”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“The Selfish Giant”
Best Actor
Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Best Actress
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Best Supporting Actor
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Supporting Actress
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Best Original Screenplay
“American Hustle”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Behind the Candelabra”
“Captain Phillips”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Act of Killing”
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“The Great Beauty”
“Metro Manila”
“Wadjda”
Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
“The Armstrong Lie”
“Blackfish”
“Tim’s Vermeer”
“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”
Best Animated Film
“Despicable Me 2”
“Frozen”
“Monsters University”
Best Cinematography
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Production Design
“American Hustle”
“Behind the Candelabra”
“Gravity”
“The Great Gatsby”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Costume Design
“American Hustle”
“Behind the Candelabra”
“The Great Gatsby”
“The Invisible Woman”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
Best Film Editing
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Rush”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Makeup and Hair
“American Hustle”
“Behind the Candelabra”
“The Great Gatsby”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Best Music
“The Book Thief”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Sound
“All is Lost”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Rush”
Best Visual Effects
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Iron Man 3”
“Pacific Rim”
“Stsar Trek Into Darkness”
Best Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer
Colin Caberry and Glenn Patterson (writers), “Good Vibrations”
Kelly Msarcel (writer), “Saving Mr. Banks”
Kieran Evasns (writer-director), “Kelly + Victor”
Scott Graham (writer-director), “Shell”
Paul Wright (writer-director) and Polly Stokes (producer), “For Those in Peril”
Best British Animated Short
“Everything I Can See from Her”
“I Am Tom Moody”
“Sleep With the Fishes”
Best British Short
“Island Queen”
“Keeping Up With the Joneses”
“Orbit Ever After”
“Room 8”
“Sea View”
Rising Star Award (previously announced)
Dane DeHaan
George Mackay
Lupita Nyong’o
Will Poulter
Lea Seydoux
Just goes to show how intense Best Actor is this year that they clearly liked Behind the Candelabra, but there was no room for Michael Douglas.
Bummed with this one. Really hoped Douglas would get the love here.
Oprah is a BAFTA nominee!
Very surprised that Leto and McConaughey missed and I assume they were eligible this year since you had them predicted. Has the film not caught on with critics overseas? Hopefully Sally Hawkins can ride her nods here and at the Globes to an Oscar nod next Thursday.
I wouldn’t be surprised if all four of the main actors in American Hustle are nominated next week as they are here.
That would make David O Russell the first filmmaker to pull off that feat with two of his films.
Not happening.
Jacki Weaver’s nom last year was very surprising. I wouldn’t bet on it, but it’s possible…
I think Bale is clearly the one who will miss out, be in a less competitive year, that performance could definitely get in.
Interesting that Streep was the omission. I have a hunch she’s the weakest in the Actress category. Would love to see Larson or Gerwig sneak in over her, but would be equally pleased with Adams, or even Delpy, as well. Adams seems the most likely, but the first 2 are my dream nods. (Same goes with Isaac over Redford.)
According to BAFTA page – “Saving Mr. Banks” is also nominated as “outstanding british film” (there are six nominated titles in this category).
Thanks.
Oh yes there was some business about there being the usual 5 and a committee adding a 6th. I think the Selfish Giant might have been the one added by the committee.
Certainly.
What makes Saving Mr. Banks qualify as a British film? I’m curious.
It has British producers and writers, and was co-produced with British companies — including BBC Films.
Ok thanks. I thought Kelly Marcel was American and I was focused on Disney as the production company.
good to see some love for gravity’s underrated screenplay which shows just how much its loved so here’s hoping for a screen play nod next thursday.
Well I am happy for Sally Hawkins! I’m still feel bad for her when she got left out for Happy-Go-Lucky and she really was the humanist core of Blue Jasmine.
So is this a stronger showing for Gravity or for Hustle?
Woot Gravity, Captain Phillips, Rush and Saving Mr Banks!
American Hustle was crap and the performances were high school level horrible. Is everyone smoking crack this year? Christ
Following BAFTAs and DGA my current thinking:
BEST PICTURE
1. “12 Years a Slave”
2. “Gravity”
3. “American Hustle”
4. “Captain Phillips”
5. “Nebraska”
6. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
7. “Her”
8. “Dallas Buyers Club”
9. “Philomena”
10. “Blue Jasmine”
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING
“12 Years a Slave” (Steve McQueen)
“American Hustle” (David O. Russell)
“Gravity” (Alfonso Cuaron)
“Her” (Spike Jonze)
“Nebraska” (Alexander Payne)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Amy Adams (“American Hustle”)
Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine”)
Sandra Bullock (“Gravity”)
Judi Dench (“Philomena”)
Emma Thompson (“Saving Mr. Banks”)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bruce Dern (“Nebraska”)
Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”)
Tom Hanks (“Captain Phillips”)
Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club”)
Robert Redford (“All is Lost”)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sally Hawkins (“Blue Jasmine”)
Jennifer Lawrence (“American Hustle”)
Lupita Nyongo’ (“12 Year a Slave”)
June Squibb (“Nebraska”)
Oprah Winfrey (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Barkad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”)
Daniel Bruhl (“Rush”)
Michael Fassbender (“12 Years a Slave”)
Jonah Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”)
Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”)
BEST SCREENPLAY BASED ON MATERIAL PREVIOUSLY PRODUCED OR PUBLISHED
“12 Years a Slave” (John Ridley)
“Captain Phillips” (Billy Ray)
“Philomena” (Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope)
“Short Term 12” (Destin Cretton)
“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Terence Winter)
BEST SCREENPLAY WRITTEN DIRECTLY FOR THE SCREEN
“American Hustle” (David O. Russell, Eric Singer)
“Blue Jasmine” (Woody Allen)
“Her” (Spike Jonze)
“Inside Llewyn Davis” (Joel Coen, Ethan Coen)
“Nebraska” (Bob Nelson)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
1. “Frozen”
2. “The Wind Rises”
3. “Monsters University”
4. “Despicable Me 2”
5. “The Croods”
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Gravity” (Emmanuel Lubezki)
“Her” (Hoyte Van Hoytema)
“Inside Llewyn Davis” (Bruno Delbonnel)
“Prisoners” (Roger Deakins)
“Rush” (Anthony Dod Mantle)
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
“12 Years a Slave” (Patricia Norris)
“American Hustle” (Michael Wilkinson)
“The Great Gatsby” (Catherine Martin)
“The Invisible Woman” (Michael O’Connor)
“Saving Mr. Banks” (Daniel Orlandi)
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“20 Feet From Stardom”
“The Act of Killing”
“Blackfish”
“God Loves Uganda”
“The Square”
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING
“12 Years a Slave” (Joe Walker)
“Captain Phillips” (Christopher Rouse)
“Gravity” (Alfonso Cuaron, Mark Sanger)
“Rush” (Mike Hanley, Daniel P. Hill)
“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Thelma Schoonmaker)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“The Broken Circle Breakdown” (Belgium)
“The Grandmaster” (Hong Kong)
“The Hunt” (Denmark)
“Two Lives” (Germany)
“Omar” (Palestine)
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“American Hustle”
“Bad Grandpa”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
“The Book Thief” (John Williams)
“Gravity” (Steven Price)
“Rush” (Hans Zimmer)
“Philomena” (Alexandre Desplat)
“Saving Mr. Banks” (Thomas Newman)
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
1. “Frozen” (“Let it Go”)
2. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (“In the Middle of the Night”)
3. “Short Term 12” (“So You Know What It’s Like”)
4. “Her” (“The Moon Song”)
5. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (“You and I Ain’t Nothin’ No More”)
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
“12 Years a Slave” (Adam Stockhausen; Alice Baker)
“Gravity” (Andy Nicholson; Rosie Goodwin)
“The Great Gatsby” (Catherine Martin; Beverly Dunn)
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (Dan Hennah; Ra Vincent)
“Oz the Great and Powerful” (Robert Stromberg; Nancy Haigh)
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING
“All is Lost”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Lone Survivor”
“Rush”
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING
“12 Years a Slave”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Lone Survivor”
“Rush”
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Iron Man 3”
“Pacific Rim”
“Star Trek Into Darkness”
TOTAL NOMINATIONS
“12 Years a Slave” – 10
“Gravity” – 10
“American Hustle” – 7
“Captain Phillips” – 6
“Rush” – 6
“Her” – 5
“Nebraska” – 5
“Blue Jasmine” – 4
“Dallas Buyers Club” – 4
“Philomena” – 4
“The Wolf of Wall Street” – 4
“Inside Llewyn Davis” – 3
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” – 3
“Saving Mr. Banks” – 3
“All is Lost” – 2
“The Great Gatsby” – 2
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” – 2
“Lone Survivor” – 2
“Short Term 12” – 2
I like how you say the full names of the awards like a British rich snob, no offense.
Oh I wish I was rich.
These predictions seem pretty likely and well thought-out. ^_^ I don’t agree with Hill, because he hasn’t shown up anywhere significant. I think Cooper is more likely, especially given the American Hustle love. But OMG, I would gladly take it if it meant that Short Term 12 received those nominations. (Or even a surprise one for Larson….I need to be realistic though.)
A big bump to “Gravity.” Looks to still be clearly in the running to win Best Picture here stateside, I’d say even odds with “American Hustle” and “12 Years A Slave” still….
No editing for American Hustle. If that follows suit in the Oscar nominations, remember how that is sometimes a harbinger of the Best Picture winner?
Silver Linings had an editing nomination…
I think that Candelabra took a couple noms from 12YAS which would have put it tied with Gravity or the leading nommer.
Crazy to think that performances from Isaac, Phoenix, Whitaker, Elba, Jordan are likely 9-13th place in Best Actor race for the Oscars. What a strong year.
I think Forest Whitaker is in 5th or 6th.
Oy. You could be right. Whitaker always was and probably still is strong/right in the thick of it. Still, vote totals will be mighty close.
Regardless of where the chips fall, you’re absolutely right about the insanity of this category. Hard to believe this is the same place Demian Bichir was nominated only two years ago.
The omission of Michael Douglas became the biggest joke in the awards season this year. They wanted Behind the Candelabra to compete here… it backfired. The omission of Douglas is just ridiculous.
I’m confused — who are “they”? What has “backfired”?
Yes, it was a plan that failed. They wanted it all along but didn’t vote for it. Fuck them, right?
You’re still not making sense. What plan? WHO wanted it all along? BAFTA? In what way did they “want” it?
They had the option of voting for it, and voted for it. Douglas was unlucky to be in a competitive category. Where’s the “plan”?
Michael Douglas was simply better than at least two of the nominees. If they considered it eligible, it is just a shame he wasnt nominated. I guess this BHC thing was supposed to be a marketing play… But it didnt work and felt weird.
I agree that he deserved to be nominated. I’m sure he was close. But so it goes.
But there’s no marketing ploy here. You seem to be under the impression that BAFTA made some special dispensation for it to be eligible, but they didn’t. It was a theatrical release in the UK, same as any of the other nominees. Nothing “weird” about it.
I’m not sure why you perceive five nominations to be some kind of embarrassment or failure.
Guy, I wasn’t the one who posted this. I also found ‘JP’ to be incredibly misguided and I supported you by being sarcastic. I guess it’s hard to convey tone when online.
Ps: Sorry about English, I’m Brazilian.
Oh, I see! Sorry about that. And your English is fine.
Short time ago there were some issues between the Academy doc branch and HBO. I simply think the film awards should have a very clear point in deciding how to deal with made for TV films that get theatrical releases. I personally think cases like Behind the Candelabra should have been analyzed and the film declared ineligible… for the same the Academy has always used to disqualify some songs… they are not made for the film. And Behind the Candelabra was not made for Cinema.
Last year, I definitely preferred Julianne Moore’s performance in Game Change than any performance nominated in the main awards. For me it would not matter if that film had got a qualifying run in theaters… it is made for TV. Game Change would probably never have been done if it was planned for cinema.
But… considering the BAFTA was OK with its eligibility, it’s a shame they didn’t nominate Michael Douglas. And sometimes I ask myself what would have been Candelabra’s role in the awards season if it was made for cinema. I think it would get nominated for Douglas, Damon, Screenplay and Picture.. and some technical categories maybe.
So a film that was widely and profitably released in UK cinemas (and never shown on UK television) and premiered in Competition at Cannes should be the year’s one disqualified theatrical release because of how it was screened in the US. Got it.
Guy, I may have had a misguided opinion here but no need for sarcasm. It just feels weird for a film that was produced (produced… Not distributed) by a huge television company compete against films that were produced by film companies… Some indie ones that likely faced a hard walk to get money for even shot. That is why so many great things are going cable and we all know that. But when it comes to the reception and recognition… It is hard to explain what I think. This is not Candelabra’s case because it would be praised anywhere and anyhow. But Critics are still more demanding to a theatrical film than a TV one. And initial reviews are crucial because they sort of infect the rest. Imagine two polemical issued films: a great indie and a good but inferior HBO made for TV movie that were just released. The indie will face much more criterious reviews. The TV wont and its initial reviews without the same criticism will build its initial buzz that will make its life across the US much easier regardless of being on theaters and not TV abroad. The first impression people have on something plays a crucial role in the perception others do. And then the great indie receives less recognition than the HBO produced film. Again… It is not exactly the matter with BTC but could be the case for any other HBO film in a near future.
You are right. There is nothing against the rules here. It means HBO can compete in the Emmys and the european awards every year. It already did that dozens of times in the documentary Oscar category and the Emmys, what made Michael Moore conduct a reform in the rules.
Redford misses another major precursor, interestingly; if he wasn’t an actor of Robert Redford’s stature I think most people would be counting him out for the Oscars at this point.
Also interesting that the Streep/Adams switch that a lot of people have been speculating about happened here.
Yes to both points.
Was “Her” not eligible?
It was eligible.
wow