’12 Years a Slave’ wins Best Film as ‘Gravity’ wins six awards at 2014 BAFTA Awards

In a similar turn of events to last month’s Golden Globe Awards, tonight’s BAFTAs were almost a nightmare for bookies’ favorite “12 Years a Slave” — toward the end of the evening, with only four awards left to present, Steve McQueen’s film had gone zero-for-eight, losing the supporting awards to “Captain Phillips'” Barkhad Abdi and “American Hustle’s” Jennifer Lawrence, and Best Adapted Screenplay to “Philomena.”
It rallied, with Chiwetel Ejiofor taking Best Actor en route to the big prize, but this was a night that did little to clarify the frontrunners’ overall standings in the Oscar race. “Gravity,” as expected, was the night’s top winner in terms of numbers, taking Best Director and, somewhat controversially, Best British Film. “American Hustle,” meanwhile, took a healthy three wins. Check out the rest of the winners below, in the order they were presented at the ceremony, with accompanying live commentary.
Best British Film: “Gravity,” Alfonso Cuaron and David Heyman
Well, I guess the skeptical response to the blockbuster’s nomination in this category wasn’t as widespread as we thought. Kris, Greg and I all expected the more obviously British “Philomena” to take this one, but muscle won out, as the night’s leading nominee took its first of what will be several wins tonight. Could it win Best Film too? “The King’s Speech” pulled off the double three years ago. Either way, I suspect this win will prompt some internal discussion going forward about this award’s definition and objective.
Best British Short: “Room 8”
Best British Animated Short: “Sleeping With the Fishes,” James Walker, Sarah Woolner, Yousif Al-Khalifa
Best Production Design: “The Great Gatsby,” Catherine Martin and Beverly Dunn
Yep, as all three of us suspected — the film is simply too ornate for voters to ignore in this category. Martin also won the period category at the Art Directors’ Guild awards last week, and I suspect she’ll be taking home her second Oscar in this category. This is her fourth BAFTA to date, having previously won for “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet” (production design) and “Strictly Ballroom” (production and costume design).
Best Sound: “Gravity,” Glenn Freemantle, Skip Lievsay, Christopher Benstead, Niv Adiri and Chris Munro
Again, no surprise there, and another result likely to be repeated on Oscar night. Still, while it’s become sort of automatic for every year’s chosen prestige blockbuster to take the sound awards, this is a particularly intelligent choice — given how necessarily quiet so much of the film is.
Best Editing: “Rush,” Dan Hanley and Mike Hill
Greg called this one correctly, and it’s not exactly a surprise: BAFTA has never tied this category quite as closely to the Best Film race as the Academy, and all the racing action in Ron Howard’s racing drama (plus the film’s British profile) made it an attractive option here. I’m still somewhat surprised that Hanley and Hill, who won the 1995 Oscar for “Apollo 13,” couldn’t eke out a nomination.
Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing,” Joshua Oppenheimer
The competition arguably wasn’t quite as strong as it is in the Oscar race, so Oppenheimer’s extraordinary conversation piece — which has been a long-running arthouse hit in the UK — was practically assured a victory here. The Oscar might be a tougher get, but either way, I’m delighted for Oppenheimer: only this afternoon, I had a terrific interview with him in London, and look forward to sharing it with you next week.
Best Makeup and Hair: “American Hustle,” Evelyne Noraz, Lori McCoy-Bell and Kathrine Gordon
Okay, so we all predicted this would be “Behind the Candelabra’s” one shot at a non-TV award, but this choice makes sense too. Lawrence’s bouffant, Cooper’s jheri curl, Bale’s troublesome toupee — hard to argue with all that hair, or lack thereof. Shame this team missed the Oscar nod.
Best Costume Design: “The Great Gatsby,” Catherine Martin
Did I say the fourth BAFTA to date for Baz Luhrmann’s missus? Make that fifth. Another easy prediction, and while the Costume Designers’ Guild has yet to weigh in, I expect the Academy to go the same way. (Fun fact: If it wins the Oscar, it’ll be replicating the achievement of the 1974 version of “Gatsby.” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic just lends itself to sartorial dazzle.)
Best Music: “Gravity,” Steven Price
Another one we all predicted, and another one I think the Academy will agree with. (I’m getting to be a broken record, I know.) If I’m being completely honest, the score is the one element of “Gravity” I’m not completely wild about, but it’s prominent and varied and takes some sonic risks, so it seems the obvious pick. Price is still pretty new to the game: his first credited feature film score was his terrific collaboration with Basement Jaxx on “Attack the Block” in 2011.
Best Animated Film: “Frozen,” Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee
With “The Wind Rises” not eligible, this was a particularly weak category, so naturally the Disney phenomenon romps to victory, as it will at the Oscars. Fine by me: It’s not my favorite animated film of the year, but I do think it’s the Disney animation branch’s best since “The Lion King.”
Carl Foreman Award (outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Kieran Evans, “Kelly + Victor”
Nice to see BAFTA look past the obvious mainstream candidate (Kelly Marcel for “Saving Mr. Banks”) and pick out something genuinely fresh and independent. Personally, I don’t think Evans’ erotic drama is a complete success, but he’s a striking new voice, and I’m looking forward to his follow-up — to which this win will be a considerable boost. (Past winners include Andrea Arnold and Steve McQueen.)
Best Supporting Actor: Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Well, I don’t often get to say this in the awards season, so please indulge me: called it. In the surprise absence of Oscar frontrunner Jared Leto, most were plumping fort Michael Fassbender, but Abdi surprised at the London Critics’ Circle Awards recently, and “Captain Phillips” has a lot of admirers in the UK industry, so the signs were there. It’s a terrific performance, and his is a terrific story — is there any wiggle room for him at the Oscars, or does Leto have it sewn up?
Best Cinematography: “Gravity,” Emmanuel Lubezki
Well, of course. Lubezki has already taken the American Society of Cinematographers’ Award atop a heap of critics’ honors, and there was little doubt he’d take his second BAFTA (his first coming for another Cuaron collaboration, “Children of Men”) tonight. The Oscar is in the bag at this point, and about time too. “Gravity,” meanwhile, is batting four-for-six so far.
Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
That’s a bit of a blow for Best Film favorite “12 Years a Slave” — Lupita Nyong’o look to be one of its surer bets for a win tonight. But Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t won a BAFTA before, so voters could pick her without any qualms of the “too much too soon” variety. And you won’t hear me complaining — she’s doing grandly entertaining high-wire work in “American Hustle,” so far removed from Nyongo’s performance in terms of style and register that comparing them is a bit of a nonsense. After taking the Globe and the BAFTA, is she a threat for back-to-back Oscar glory? Maybe.
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema: Peter Greenaway
As announced earlier in the week, and a pleasingly left-field choice for an honorary BAFTA. The 71-year-old filmmaker was never nominated for the likes of “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover,” “The Pillow Book” or “The Draughtsman’s Contract” even in BAFTA’s earlier, more individual days, and his brand of esoteric cinema certainly wouldn’t enter the race in today’s Oscar-chasing environment, so it’s nice to see the organization at least tipping its hat to the avant-garde.
Best Original Screenplay: “American Hustle,” David O. Russell and Eric Warren Singer
“American Hustle” takes its third win of the evening, and the first we actually called. Is it more of a contender than we thought? (“12 Years a Slave” is still awaiting its first win.) Anyway, with Globe and WGA winner “Her” strangely ignored across the board by BAFTA, this was a relatively easy win for Russell — who won in the adapted category last year for “Silver Linings Playbook.”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Philomena,” Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope
Ouch. Things are beginning to look awfully bleak for “12 Years a Slave.” But Coogan (as Greg correctly called) was always a significant threat here — he’s a popular industry figure, coming off an amazing professional year (he also had a huge box office hit with “Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa,” and a well-regarded lead turn in “The Look of Love”), and the film is broadly beloved within the British community. “Slave” scribe John Ridley remains the Oscar favorite, but after this upset and his WGA ineligibility, there’s still plenty of room in his trophy cabinet.
Rising Star Award: Will Poulter
For some reason, I’ve never called this category wrong, and as I suspected, 20-year-old Poulter’s exposure in “The Chronicles of Narnia” and last summer’s “We’re the Millers” gave him the edge with the texting British public — who, in case you’ve forgotten, are the ones who vote for this award. He’s a talented guy: I particularly liked him in last year’s indie “Wild Bill,” and he does show unexpected, spaced-out comic flair in “Millers.”
Best Visual Effects: “Gravity,” Tim Webber, Chris Lawrence, David Shirk, Neil Corbould and Nikki Penny
“Gravity” takes its fifth win of the evening, and surely its most inarguable. What is left to say about this category at this point? There’s fine work in all the other nominees, but they could hardly feel more like placeholders.
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Great Beauty,” Paolo Sorrentino
I really didn’t want to be right about this one, but I was: Sorrentino’s Fellini-esque spectacle was a massive arthouse hit in the UK, with more built-in appeal to an older voting audience than its nearest rival, “Blue is the Warmest Color.” After also taking the Globe, will it win the Oscar too? It could well do, but I still wonder if it might prove too much a style exercise for Academy voters, who might be more moved by the human melodrama of “The Broken Circle Breakdown” or “The Hunt.” We’ll see.
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
The prohibitive Best Film frontrunner finally takes down its first win of the night — it would really have been down for the count if Ejiofor had lost here, where Oscar frontrunner Matthew McConaughey wasn’t around to block his path. Fun fact: Ejiofor was a nominee for BAFTA’s inaugural Rising Star Award in 2005, losing to James McAvoy (who himself should have been nominated tonight for “Filth,” but now I’m getting off-topic).
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”
BAFTA No. 6 for the year’s apparent Best British Film — nothing is topping its tally at this point in the evening. Cuaron, of course, also took the Directors’ Guild Award and the Globe, alongside any number of critics’ awards. It’s hard to see him losing the Oscar at this point. Now, will BAFTA go all the way and name it Best Film too?
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
“Philomena” clearly has support here, but not enough for perennial BAFTA favorite Judi Dench to upset the indomitable season-long frontrunner — who now adds a BAFTA to her SAG Award, Golden Globe and shelfload of critics’ prizes. Theorize about a Woody Allen backlash if you will, but Blanchett is surely taking her second Oscar in a cakewalk, and rightly so.
Best Film: “12 Years a Slave”
I’ll bet Steve McQueen’s team was sweating it toward the end, but they pulled it off — just as they did at the Golden Globes, after also being shut out for most of the evening. Might the Oscars follow a similar pattern? Or will “Gravity” go one better? The BAFTAs have kept the race thoroughly pliable tonight.
The BBC airs the BAFTAs on a two hour delay so that they can edit out the pointless shite that bloats other live awards ceremonies like the Oscars. Seems like a good plan to me.
Eh…I think there’s something thrilling about watching the Oscars live. I wouldn’t have as much interest in the ceremony if I knew who the winners were beforehand (although, I could crouch in a bomb shelter until then…)
It also means that they don’t bother showing some of the important categories like Editing and Cinematography, and have them announced at the end like an afterthought. In my opinion, this is disrespectful to all the nominees for those categories.
@Smile – I enjoy watching the Oscars live too, but the four hour broadcast can become a slog. The BBC keeps the BAFTAs to a tight two hour show, which is much more palatable.
@Robmiles – It may seem disrespectful, but the BBC are playing to a prime time audience of casual cinema goers who have little knowledge or interest in the likes of Dan Hanley and Emmanuel Lubezki.
The show started at 7pm GMT, and finished just after 9.30, so it’s only half an hour or so longer than the actual broadcast. It helps that there are no adverts. If ABC can play the whole Oscars, I don’t see why the BBC can’t.
Also, the BBC shouldn’t only be about playing to a prime time audience, it should be teaching people about film and promoting different aspects of it, not just the things in front of the camera. A young person who doesn’t know what they want to do with their lives may see Dan Hanley and Emmanuel Lubezki and decide they want to be like them.
I come from London by the way and pay the Licence Fee.
I knew that Gravity would win Best British Film, but think they will give Best Film to 12 Years A Slave. We’ll see if I’m right or wrong.
Also, as they gave Best Editing to Senna a few years back, I guessed that they would give it to Rush this time.
Ooh, surprise win for Barkhad Abdi. He’s my personal choice, so some nice hardware for him, even if there’s no way he’s beating Leto for the top prize.
Not a surprise to some of us. ;)
Lawrence winning, though, is a surprise. “12 Years” really doesn’t seem to have the home court advantage people thought it would.
Best Supporting Actress is looking to be somewhat of a toss-up. In recent history, Golden Globe + BAFTA seems to be more of a potent combination for Oscar (Marion Cotillard, Christoph Waltz, Meryl Streep) are strong examples.
Lupita losing is heartbreaking to me, I just don’t understand how you vote against that performance.
Because you don’t vote *against* it. You can just vote for *another* one.
ITA and I like JLaw but there was nothing in her AH performance that we hadn’t seen before. It’s her usually sassy young girl portrayal. Lupita on the other hand, blew me away.
“Sassy young girl portrayal?” You absolutely missed the boat if that’s what that performance was to you.
I’m grandly amused by Lawrence win since she didn’t campaign, while Nyong’o is getting blue in face from campaigning as if her life depends on it. Very happy for this turn of events.
Honestly I found American Hustle as a while to be over praised.
* as a whole*
And Lawrence was totally “sassy” in Winter’s Bone and The Hunger Games.
I really would love to see a return to a Winter’s Bone caliber performance from her. However I would pair her AH performance on par with Silver Linings Playbook. Considering they are both David Russell projects I’m not surprised. I actually quite like her Hunger Games work. For me nothing occurred in AH that I haven’t seen in many other 70’s inspired movies so no, I wasn’t impressed.
Jennifer Lawrence is so bad in American Hustle, the thought of her winning awards for whatever the fuck she was doing is just baffling.
Are you serious! Lawrence stole this film from everyone whenever she was on screen, including the awesome Christian Bale! Her performance was reminiscent of Sharon Stone in Casino.
Seriously, I felt like I was watching a high school play during her scenes! People want to talk about Meryl chewing scenery this season, well she’s got nothing on JLaw!
I agree, it felt like she was doing a SNL sketch rather than actually playing a character. Any other actress doing the same performance would have suffered a critical beating.
I can’t believe you’re even saying these words! Her performance was brilliant regardless of who she is. It sounds more like you’re ready to bash someone because of their popularity! And don’t call her JLaw, this isn’t Heat magazine!
Are you actually saying these words. Lawrence’s performance was amazing regardless of who she is. It just sounds like you’re ready to bash someone because of their popularity. And don’t call her JLaw, this isn’t Heat magazine!
This is the second major awards ceremony where “12 Years” has won the final film prize after losing all or almost all of the preceding prizes (the first being the Globes, obviously). Weird.
I think we’re seeing a pattern where few actually love 12 Years a Slave, but feel the need to choose it given the subject matter.
Third – same thing happened at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
Like I’ve been saying all along, there’s still major trepidation in giving a sci-fi blockbuster the top prize – it doesn’t help when it’s competing against the capital “I” Important Film of the Year. “Gravity” never had a chance.
Yep, they obviously don’t like 12YS, and BAFTA clearly loved Gravity hence make-up Best British Film on top of other wins, but feel obliged to award it. Too bad that sci fi always runs into unbreakable “important” wall, even though a sci fi movie clearly captured hearts (as is the case here). That said, at least “sweep voting for 12YS” rumor proved false. OTOH, they spread the wealth but nothing for WOWS? For shame. Especially since WOWS is such a mammoth hit in UK.
I don’t understand this consistent theme these last few weeks in the comments about voters feeling the need to vote for 12YS. Leaving aside the issue that you can pick basically any awards season and see voters very often eschewing the important for critically-loathed fare, isn’t it possible that 12YS is worth more than the sum of its parts? 12YS is my favourite film of the year, but I also think very few of its individual elements — actor, cinematography, score, etc. — were the best of the year in those respective categories. I wouldn’t give it as many Oscars as Gravity, even if I didn’t like the latter nearly as much. But taken as a whole piece of work, I didn’t see any film nearly as good as 12YS: and THAT’s what the ultimate prize of the night is about, even if it’s only worth 1 in the total award count of any movies.
What Pitypie said. This year is looking to be another Cabaret/Godfather type of year the way things are panning out. Hell, in some ways the way McQueen’s film has been winning BP awards everywhere but little else is even reminding me of how Gladiator basically did the same thing 13 years ago.
If few love 12 Years but still feel obliged to honor it, then there are any number of other awards it could receive instead of Best Picture. In fact, in that scenario, it would make more sense to me if it walked away from an awards ceremony as the winner of 5-10 awards but not Best Picture.
A possible sci-fi bias against Gravity does seem plausible, though.
Write a comment…Gravity is still a head scratcher for me. I don’t see anything in any of the performances that even make it worth a nomination. I can understand the film receiving technical awards, but as a whole, I was really underwhelmed by this film.
Is it too early to start talking about Roger Deakins’ next nomination?
Check out the UNBROKEN trailer at comingsoon.net
Is anyone else starting to feel that a Best Picture Oscar win for “12 Years a Slave” might be, at present, the worst outcome for that movie? All awards season, the film has seemed to saddled with that “I’d rather vote for something else but I’d feel guilty if I did” stigma, and if “Gravity,” as we all expect it to, wins Director and a bunch of tech categories, and “12 Years” wins, like, two awards before that, isn’t the common gripe gonna be “‘Gravity’ was robbed,” and people will stop remembering “12 Years” as a really, really good movie? (As is “Gravity,” BTW.)
Unless you are The Godfather or Lawrence of Arabia, very few movies that win Best Picture ever go on to not have a ton of backlash. 12 Years and Gravity could both have it happen if they win, but I don’t think any movie would suffer more than American Hustle in that scenario.
Very excellent point.
As 12 Years is currently the contender with the smallest box office gross, I would definitely disagree. Winning Best Picture will bring a lot of new attention to the film.