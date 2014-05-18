2014 Billboard Music Award Winners – Complete List

Complete list of winners and nominees for the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden & Arena May 18.
Top Artist:
Miley Cyrus
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Katy Perry
WINNER: Justin Timberlake
Milestone Award presented by Chevrolet:
Ellie Goulding
OneRepublic
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Top Country Song:
Luke Bryan “Crash My Party”
Luke Bryan “That”s My Kind Of Night”
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line Featuring Nelly “Cruise”
Darius Rucker “Wagon Wheel”
Blake Shelton Featuring Pistol Annies & Friends “Boys ‘Round Here”
Top Streaming Artist:
WINNER: Miley Cyrus
Imagine Dragons
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Katy Perry
PSY
Top R&B Song:
Beyoncé Feat. Jay Z “Drunk In Love”
Drake Featuring Majid Jordan “Hold On, We”re Going Home”
Pharrell Williams “Happy”
WINNER: Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”
Justin Timberlake Feat. Jay Z “Suit & Tie”
Top Hot 100 Song:
Miley Cyrus “Wrecking Ball”
Imagine Dragons “Radioactive”
Lorde “Royals”
Katy Perry “Roar”
WINNER: Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”
Top Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Lorde
WINNER: Katy Perry
Rihanna
Top Rock Song:
Capital Cities “Safe And Sound”
Imagine Dragons “Demons”
Imagine Dragons “Radioactive”
WINNER: Lorde “Royals”
Passenger “Let Her Go”
Top Country Artist:
WINNER: Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Darius Rucker
Blake Shelton
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
Bastille
Capital Cities
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Lorde
Passenger
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyoncé “Beyoncé”
Luke Bryan “Crash My Party”
Drake “Nothing Was The Same”
Eminem “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”
WINNER: Justin Timberlake “The 20/20 Experience”
Top Rock Album:
Lana Del Rey “Born To Die”
Fall Out Boy “Save Rock And Roll”
WINNER: Imagine Dragons “Night Visions”
Lorde “Pure Heroine”
Mumford & Sons “Babel”
Top Male Artist:
Luke Bryan
Drake
Eminem
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Justin Timberlake
Top Duo/Group:
Florida Georgia Line
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
One Direction
OneRepublic
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Beyoncé
Luke Bryan
Eminem
One Direction
WINNER: Justin Timberlake
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Miley Cyrus
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Katy Perry
Justin Timberlake
Top Digital Songs Artist:
Miley Cyrus
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
WINNER: Katy Perry
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Bruno Mars
Katy Perry
WINNER: Justin Timberlake
Top Touring Artist
Beyoncé
WINNER: Bon Jovi
P!nk
Rihanna
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band
Top Social Artist:
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
One Direction
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist:
Beyoncé
Pharrell Williams
Rihanna
Robin Thicke
WINNER: Justin Timberlake
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
WINNER: Eminem
Jay Z
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Pitbull
Top Rock Artist:
Capital Cities
Fall Out Boy
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Passenger
Top Latin Artist:
WINNER: Marc Anthony
Gerardo Ortiz
Jenni Rivera
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
WINNER: Daft Punk
Calvin Harris
Lady Gaga
Zedd
Top Christian Artist:
Mandisa
Skillet
tobyMac
WINNER: Chris Tomlin
Matthew West
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé “Beyoncé”
R. Kelly “Black Panties”
Robin Thicke “Blurred Lines”
WINNER:Justin Timberlake “The 20/20 Experience”
Justin Timberlake “The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2)”
Top Rap Album:
J. Cole “Born Sinner”
Drake “Nothing Was The Same”
WINNER: Eminem “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”
Jay Z “Magna Carta…Holy Grail”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “The Heist”
Top Country Album:
Garth Brooks “Blame It All On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences”
WINNER: Luke Bryan “Crash My Party”
Florida Georgia Line “Here”s To The Good Time”
The Robertsons “Duck The Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas”
Blake Shelton “Based On A True Story”
Top Latin Album:
WINNER: Marc Anthony “3.0”
Alejandro Fernandez “Confidencias”
Jenni Rivera “1969- Siempre: En Vivo Desde Monterrey: Parte 1
Prince Royce “Soy El Mismo”
Romeo Santos “Formula: Vol. 2”
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii “True”
WINNER: Daft Punk “Random Access Memories”
Lady Gaga “ARTPOP”
Lindsey Stirling “Lindsey Stirling”
Zedd “Clarity”
Top Christian Album:
WINNER: Alan Jackson “Precious Memories: Volume II”
Skillet “Rise”
Third Day “Miracle”
Chris Tomlin “Burning Lights”
Various Artists “WOW Hits 2014”
Top Digital Song:
Imagine Dragons “Radioactive”
Lorde “Royals”
OneRepublic “Counting Stars”
Katy Perry “Roar”
WINNER: Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”
Top Radio Song:
Avicii “Wake Me Up!”
Lorde “Royals”
Katy Perry “Roar”
WINNER: Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”
Justin Timberlake “Mirrors”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Daft Punk Featuring Pharrell Williams “Get Lucky”
WINNER:Imagine Dragons “Radioactive”
Lorde “Royals”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton “Can”t Hold Us”
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Baauer “Harlem Shake”
Miley Cyrus “We Can”t Stop”
WINNER: Miley Cyrus “Wrecking Ball”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz “Thrift Shop”
Katy Perry “Roar”
Top Rap Song:
Eminem Featuring Rihanna “The Monster”
Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake “Holy Grail”
WINNER: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton “Can”t Hold Us”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz “Thrift Shop”
Pitbull Featuring Ke$ha “Timber”
Top Latin Song:
WINNER: Marc Anthony “Vivir Mi Vida”
Daddy Yankee “Limbo”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Romeo Santos “Loco”
Prince Royce “Darte Un Beso”
Romeo Santos “Propuesta Indecente”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
WINNER: Avicii “Wake Me Up!”
Daft Punk Featuring Pharrell Williams “Get Lucky”
Icona Pop Featuring Charli XCX “I Love It”
Lady Gaga “Applause”
Zedd Featuring Foxes “Clarity”
Top Christian Song
Building 429 “We Won't Be Shaken”
Mandisa “Overcomer”
Sidewalk Prophets “Help Me Find It”
Chris Tomlin “Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)”
WINNER: Matthew West “Hello, My Name Is”
