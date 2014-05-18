2014 Billboard Music Award Winners – Complete List

Complete list of winners and nominees for the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden & Arena May 18.

Winners will be updated as they are announced.

Top Artist:

Miley Cyrus

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

WINNER: Justin Timberlake

Milestone Award presented by Chevrolet:

Ellie Goulding

OneRepublic

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Top Country Song:

Luke Bryan “Crash My Party”

Luke Bryan “That”s My Kind Of Night”

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line Featuring Nelly “Cruise”

Darius Rucker “Wagon Wheel”

Blake Shelton Featuring Pistol Annies & Friends “Boys ‘Round Here”

Top Streaming Artist:

WINNER: Miley Cyrus

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Katy Perry

PSY

Top R&B Song:

Beyoncé Feat. Jay Z “Drunk In Love”

Drake Featuring Majid Jordan “Hold On, We”re Going Home”

Pharrell Williams “Happy”

WINNER: Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake Feat. Jay Z “Suit & Tie”

Top Hot 100 Song:

Miley Cyrus “Wrecking Ball”

Imagine Dragons “Radioactive”

Lorde “Royals”

Katy Perry “Roar”

WINNER: Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”

Top Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Lorde

WINNER: Katy Perry

Rihanna

Top Rock Song:

Capital Cities “Safe And Sound”

Imagine Dragons “Demons”

Imagine Dragons “Radioactive”

WINNER: Lorde “Royals”

Passenger “Let Her Go”

Top Country Artist:

WINNER: Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Darius Rucker

Blake Shelton

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

Bastille

Capital Cities

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Lorde

Passenger

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyoncé “Beyoncé”

Luke Bryan “Crash My Party”

Drake “Nothing Was The Same”

Eminem “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

WINNER: Justin Timberlake “The 20/20 Experience”

Top Rock Album:

Lana Del Rey “Born To Die”

Fall Out Boy “Save Rock And Roll”

WINNER: Imagine Dragons “Night Visions”

Lorde “Pure Heroine”

Mumford & Sons “Babel”

Top Male Artist:

Luke Bryan

Drake

Eminem

Bruno Mars

WINNER: Justin Timberlake

Top Duo/Group:

Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

One Direction

OneRepublic

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyoncé

Luke Bryan

Eminem

One Direction

WINNER: Justin Timberlake

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Miley Cyrus

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Katy Perry

Justin Timberlake

Top Digital Songs Artist:

Miley Cyrus

Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

WINNER: Katy Perry

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

WINNER: Justin Timberlake

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé

WINNER: Bon Jovi

P!nk

Rihanna

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

Top Social Artist:

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

One Direction

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist:

Beyoncé

Pharrell Williams

Rihanna

Robin Thicke

WINNER: Justin Timberlake

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

WINNER: Eminem

Jay Z

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Pitbull

Top Rock Artist:

Capital Cities

Fall Out Boy

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Passenger

Top Latin Artist:

WINNER: Marc Anthony

Gerardo Ortiz

Jenni Rivera

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

WINNER: Daft Punk

Calvin Harris

Lady Gaga

Zedd

Top Christian Artist:

Mandisa

Skillet

tobyMac

WINNER: Chris Tomlin

Matthew West

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé “Beyoncé”

R. Kelly “Black Panties”

Robin Thicke “Blurred Lines”

WINNER:Justin Timberlake “The 20/20 Experience”

Justin Timberlake “The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2)”

Top Rap Album:

J. Cole “Born Sinner”

Drake “Nothing Was The Same”

WINNER: Eminem “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

Jay Z “Magna Carta…Holy Grail”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “The Heist”

Top Country Album:

Garth Brooks “Blame It All On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences”

WINNER: Luke Bryan “Crash My Party”

Florida Georgia Line “Here”s To The Good Time”

The Robertsons “Duck The Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas”

Blake Shelton “Based On A True Story”

Top Latin Album:

WINNER: Marc Anthony “3.0”

Alejandro Fernandez “Confidencias”

Jenni Rivera “1969- Siempre: En Vivo Desde Monterrey: Parte 1

Prince Royce “Soy El Mismo”

Romeo Santos “Formula: Vol. 2”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii “True”

WINNER: Daft Punk “Random Access Memories”

Lady Gaga “ARTPOP”

Lindsey Stirling “Lindsey Stirling”

Zedd “Clarity”

Top Christian Album:

WINNER: Alan Jackson “Precious Memories: Volume II”

Skillet “Rise”

Third Day “Miracle”

Chris Tomlin “Burning Lights”

Various Artists “WOW Hits 2014”

Top Digital Song:

Imagine Dragons “Radioactive”

Lorde “Royals”

OneRepublic “Counting Stars”

Katy Perry “Roar”

WINNER: Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”

Top Radio Song:

Avicii “Wake Me Up!”

Lorde “Royals”

Katy Perry “Roar”

WINNER: Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake “Mirrors”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Daft Punk Featuring Pharrell Williams “Get Lucky”

WINNER:Imagine Dragons “Radioactive”

Lorde “Royals”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton “Can”t Hold Us”

Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams “Blurred Lines”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Baauer “Harlem Shake”

Miley Cyrus “We Can”t Stop”

WINNER: Miley Cyrus “Wrecking Ball”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz “Thrift Shop”

Katy Perry “Roar”

Top Rap Song:

Eminem Featuring Rihanna “The Monster”

Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake “Holy Grail”

WINNER: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Ray Dalton “Can”t Hold Us”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz “Thrift Shop”

Pitbull Featuring Ke$ha “Timber”

Top Latin Song:

WINNER: Marc Anthony “Vivir Mi Vida”

Daddy Yankee “Limbo”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Romeo Santos “Loco”

Prince Royce “Darte Un Beso”

Romeo Santos “Propuesta Indecente”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

WINNER: Avicii “Wake Me Up!”

Daft Punk Featuring Pharrell Williams “Get Lucky”

Icona Pop Featuring Charli XCX “I Love It”

Lady Gaga “Applause”

Zedd Featuring Foxes “Clarity”

Top Christian Song

Building 429 “We Won't Be Shaken”

Mandisa “Overcomer”

Sidewalk Prophets “Help Me Find It”

Chris Tomlin “Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)”

WINNER: Matthew West “Hello, My Name Is”