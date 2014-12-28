2014 Box Office Winners and Losers: Shailene Woodley, Robert Pattinson, Angelina Jolie

No, it wasn't a good year at the box office for Hollywood's movie studios, but it was frankly a worse year for theater owners. 2014 will have the lowest gross total since 2008 and the fewest tickets sold since 1995. Granted, its still going to be the sixth straight year of $10 billion in grosses so the sky isn't really falling like many in the media were claiming earlier in the year, but it's not great. The good news for the studios is that unlike in 2013 they loss less money on their bombs. For example, this year's Johnny Depp bomb, “Transcendence,” lost significantly less than last year's Johnny Depp bomb, “The Lone Ranger” (Thanks Johnny!).

That being said there were a number of individual winners that are still celebrating today. He didn't make the list, but Michael Bay had a blockbuster one-two punch with “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and as a producer of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot. Overall, Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures had very good years. Sony Classics and Focus Features had a solid 12 months. Chris Pratt? Well, Chris Pratt just made his decade.

