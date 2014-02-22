‘Hunger Games,’ ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘House of Cards’ win 2014 Costume Designers Guild awards

“12 Years a Slave” picked up its first (and only other) guild win since tying for the PGA prize Saturday night, taking out fellow Oscar nominees “The Great Gatsby” and “American Hustle” in the period category (indeed, the only category with ANY Oscar nominees.) Elsewhere, “The Hunger Games” again took the fantasy prize for sequel “Catching Fire,” while “Blue Jasmine” won in the contemporary arena. “Behind the Candelabra,” “Downton Abbey” and “House of Cards” won throughout the TV categories.
As Guy pointed out in his breakdown of the Best Costume Design Oscar race Friday, the Costume Designers Guild isn’t necessarily a perfect barometer for how the Academy will vote on the discipline. Over the ceremony’s 14-year history, the winners have overlapped eight times; so just over half. But that’s better than BAFTA (though granted the guild has more shots on goal every year with three separate categories).
So will Oscar voters go for guild winner “12 Years” or will they fall in line with BAFTA’s “Gatsby” preference. Or could it go the way of “American Hustle,” a possibility I’m having trouble shaking lately as it’s a nice token space for the Academy to vote for one of the films it obviously has an affinity for? We’ll know in just over a week.
Check out the Costume Designers Guild nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
Excellence in Period Film
“12 Years a Slave” (Patricia Norris)
Excellence in Fantasy Film
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (Trish Summerville)
Excellence in Contemporary Film
“Blue Jasmine” (Suzy Benzinger)
Outstanding Contemporary Television Series
“Behind the Candelabra” (Ellen Mirojnick)
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Television Series
“Downton Abbey” (Caroline McCall)
Outstanding Made for Television Movie or Miniseries
“House of Cards” (Tom Broecker)
Excellence in Commercial Costume Design
“Call of Duty: Ghosts Masked Warriors” (Nancy Steiner)
Career Achievement Award
April Ferry
Lacoste Spotlight Award
Amy Adams
Interesting, though I don’t expect the Academy to follow suit. Seems to me the costume designers are paying tribute to Patricia Norris’s career with this win — but many Academy voters won’t be aware of her veteran status, particularly since they don’t print names on the ballot.
Patricia Norris did not win the Award because the CDG paying tribute to her (she already won a CDG Achievement Award a few years ago), but because they would not have given the Award to a Costume Designer who doesn’t truly design all the costumes of a film like Ms. Martin (remember “The Untouchables” and Giorgio Armani?)
Congrats Mrs. Norris for wining and the CDG for doing justice to all real Costume Designers out there.
Do you think its fair that they dont put the names on the ballots for the Oscars?
Yeah. I mean, I don’t think it’d be particularly unfair if they did include names, but you’re supposed to be voting based on the work in the film, not anything else.
Is this the first guild awards this year where Breaking Bad didn’t win
Nope, it lost with the Art Directors’ Guild and Cinema Audio Society, and wasn’t even nominated for the American Society of Cinematographers award.