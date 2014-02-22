‘Hunger Games,’ ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘House of Cards’ win 2014 Costume Designers Guild awards

“12 Years a Slave” picked up its first (and only other) guild win since tying for the PGA prize Saturday night, taking out fellow Oscar nominees “The Great Gatsby” and “American Hustle” in the period category (indeed, the only category with ANY Oscar nominees.) Elsewhere, “The Hunger Games” again took the fantasy prize for sequel “Catching Fire,” while “Blue Jasmine” won in the contemporary arena. “Behind the Candelabra,” “Downton Abbey” and “House of Cards” won throughout the TV categories.

As Guy pointed out in his breakdown of the Best Costume Design Oscar race Friday, the Costume Designers Guild isn’t necessarily a perfect barometer for how the Academy will vote on the discipline. Over the ceremony’s 14-year history, the winners have overlapped eight times; so just over half. But that’s better than BAFTA (though granted the guild has more shots on goal every year with three separate categories).

So will Oscar voters go for guild winner “12 Years” or will they fall in line with BAFTA’s “Gatsby” preference. Or could it go the way of “American Hustle,” a possibility I’m having trouble shaking lately as it’s a nice token space for the Academy to vote for one of the films it obviously has an affinity for? We’ll know in just over a week.

Check out the Costume Designers Guild nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Excellence in Period Film

“12 Years a Slave” (Patricia Norris)

Excellence in Fantasy Film

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (Trish Summerville)

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Blue Jasmine” (Suzy Benzinger)

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

“Behind the Candelabra” (Ellen Mirojnick)

Outstanding Period/Fantasy Television Series

“Downton Abbey” (Caroline McCall)

Outstanding Made for Television Movie or Miniseries

“House of Cards” (Tom Broecker)

Excellence in Commercial Costume Design

“Call of Duty: Ghosts Masked Warriors” (Nancy Steiner)

Career Achievement Award

April Ferry

Lacoste Spotlight Award

Amy Adams