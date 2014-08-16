2014 Creative Arts Emmy Winners include ‘Sex,’ ‘Scandal’ co-stars

The first round of 2014 Emmy Awards were handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday (August 16) night at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, which precedes the Monday, August 25 Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, offered signs of hope for a number of drama and comedy hopefuls.

Netflix's “Orange Is The New Black,” for example, won Emmys for editing, series casting and for Uzo Aduba, who is considered a guest actress for the purposes of these awards.

No other comedy series was able to build any other momentum going into next week's show, with “The Big Bang Bang Theory,” “Nurse Jackie,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” grabbing isolated tech prizes and Jimmy Fallon winning the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series award for the second time in three years for his “Saturday Night Live” hosting duties.

The two guest acting awards on the drama side went to performers from shows that aren't up for the Outstanding Drama Series prize.

Allison Janney's work on “Masters of Sex” earned her a fifth Emmy trophy, with her “Mom” Supporting Actress in a Comedy nod offering hope for a sixth win next week.

Joe Morton won his first Emmy for his fiery turn as Olivia's father on ABC's “Scandal.”

“Breaking Bad,” last year's Drama Series winner, won for editing on the series finale, but the Creative Arts Emmys returns were much more encouraging for HBO's “True Detective,” which won for casting, makeup, cinematography and main title design.

This isn't the Oscars, though, and none of these technical prizes are necessarily even slightly predictive of anything when it comes to the big awards.

The Creative Arts Awards included dozens upon dozens of categories. Here are a few thoughts/highlights before we get to the full list of winners.

*** A great and well-deserved win for Allison Janney and her “Masters of Sex” co-star Beau Bridges would have been nearly every bit as worthy, though you won't hear me say that Joe Morton wasn't fierce on “Scandal” this season.

*** Huzzah for “Bob's Burgers,” winner of the Animated Series prize for the first time. Harry Shearer won his first Emmy for “Simpsons” voice work, an achievement that Mr. Burns would presumably call, “Excellent.”

*** Jeremy Irons won his third Emmy and his second for voice work with an Outstanding Narrator win for the “Game of Lions” episode of “Big Cat Week.”

*** Congratulations to Emmy winner Barack Obama. OK, not really. But “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis: President Barack Obama” won for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program.

*** The Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series category, which always used to be a highlight on the main telecast because of the amusing ways the shows would introduce their writers, has been shunted to the Creative Arts portion and went to “The Colbert Report.”

*** With its win for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie, “Treme” surpassed the lifetime Emmy haul for “The Wire.” Go figure.

*** What does Cat Deeley have to do to win an Emmy? Jane Lynch won the Reality Host award for “Hollywood Game Night.” “So You Think You Can Dance” did win for Choreography, specifically for Tabitha & Napoleon Dumo.

*** “Sherlock: His Last Vow” won for editing, cinematography, sound editing and score, outshining movie/miniseries rival “Fargo,” which only won for casting. I have to wonder if “Fargo” split votes in both cinematography and editing, where it had multiple nominations in each category.

*** HBO would want you to know that it led all comers with 15 wins on Saturday night.

Anyway… The full list of 2014 Creative Arts Emmys Winners is on Page 2…

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Joe Morton, “Scandal” – WINNER

Paul Giamatti, “Downton Abbey”

Dylan Baker, “The Good Wife”

Reg E. Cathey, “House of Cards”

Robert Morse, “Mad Men”

Beau Bridges, “Masters of Sex”

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Allison Janney, “Masters of Sex” – WINNER

Margo Martindale, The Americans

Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones”

Kate Mara, “House of Cards”

Jane Fonda, The Newsroom

Kate Burton, “Scandal”

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jimmy Fallon, “Saturday Night Live” – WINNER

Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory”

Nathan Lane, “Modern Family”

Steve Buscemi, “Portlandia”

Louis C.K., “Saturday Night Live”

Gary Cole, “Veep”

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black” – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, “Orange Is The New Black”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is The New Black”

Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live”

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live”

Joan Cusack, “Shameless”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Bob's Burgers” – WINNER

“Archer”

“Futurama”

“South Park”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Manhattan Project”

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night” – WINNER

Betty White, “Betty White's Off Their Rockers”

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With The Stars”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Anthony Bourdain, The Taste

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

“True Detective” – WINNER

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Game of Thrones”

“Mad Men”

Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

“Saturday Night Live” – WINNER

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Key & Peele”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

“The Normal Heart” – WINNER

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Anna Nicole”

“Bonnie & Clyde”

“Fargo”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“The Normal Heart”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series

“Black Sails” – WINNER

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Walking Dead”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

“Sherlock: His Last Vow” – WINNER

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Bonnie & Clyde”

“Fargo”

“Klondike”

“Mob City”

Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey” – WINNER

“The Amazing Race”

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

“Vice”

“The World Wars”

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

“Downton Abbey” – WINNER

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Game of Thrones”

“Mad Men”

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special

“Saturday Night Live” – WINNER

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Key & Peele”

“The Originals”

The Oscars

“The Voice”

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie

“American Horror Story: Coven” – WINNER

“Bonnie & Clyde”

“Mob City”

“The Normal Heart”

“The White Queen”

Outstanding Costumes For A Series

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Downton Abbey”

“Mad Men”

“Once Upon a Time”

Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie or Special

“American Horror Story: Coven” – WINNER

“The Normal Heart”

“House Of Versace”

“Sherlock: His Last Vow” (“Masterpiece”)

“The White Queen”

Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program

“Mickey Mouse” – WINNER

“Adventure Time”

“Phineas and Ferb”

“Regular Show”

“Robot Chicken”

Outstanding Art Direction For A Period Series, Miniseries Or A Movie (Single-Camera)

“Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Downton Abbey”

“Mad Men”

“Masters of Sex”

Outstanding Art Direction For A Contemporary Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

“House of Lies” – WINNER

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Veep”

Outstanding Art Direction For Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Program

The Oscars – WINNER

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

“The Voice”

Outstanding Art Direction For A Contemporary Or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“House of Cards”

“Justified”

“True Blood”

“True Detective”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

“Breaking Bad” • Felina – WINNER

“Breaking Bad” • Tohajillee

“Breaking Bad” • Granite State

“True Detective”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” – WINNER

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

“How I Met Your Mother”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

“Orange Is The New Black” • Tit Punch – WINNER

“Modern Family”

“Orange Is The New Black” • Can't Fix Crazy

“Orange Is The New Black” • Tall Men With Feelings

“Portlandia”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

“Sherlock: His Last Vow” – WINNER

“Fargo” • The Crocodile's Dilemma

“Fargo” • The Rooster Prince

“Fargo” • Buridan's Ass

“The Normal Heart”

Outstanding Picture Editing For Short-Form Segments And Variety Specials

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” – WINNER

“AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Mel Brooks”

“Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays”

“The Colbert Report” • People Destroying America: Vicco Mayor Johnny Cummings (Segment)

“The Colbert Report” • StePhfest Colbchella ‘013

Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming

“The Square” – WINNER

“American Masters”

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“The Sixties: The Assassination Of President Kennedy”

Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming

“Deadliest Catch” – WINNER

“The Amazing Race”

“Naked And Afraid”

“Project Runway”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

“Fargo” – WINNER

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“The Normal Heart”

“Treme”

“Sherlock: His Last Vow”

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

“True Detective” – WINNER

“Breaking Bad”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“House of Cards”

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

“Orange Is The New Black” – WINNER

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Nurse Jackie”

“Veep”

Outstanding Variety Special

“AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Mel Brooks” – WINNER

“The Beatles: The Night That Changed America”

“Best Of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Primetime Special”

“Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays”

“The Kennedy Center Honors”

“Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles”

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

“The Colbert Report” – WINNER

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Portlandia”

“Key & Peele”

“The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

“Saturday Night Live” – WINNER

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

“Portlandia”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Outstanding Special Class Program

67th Annual Tony Awards – WINNER

The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Oscars

Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

“The Sound Of Music Live!”

Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program

“Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis: President Barack Obama” – WINNER

“Childrens Hospital”

“Parks And Rec In Europe”

“The Soup: True Detective”

Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show Starring Bruno Mars

Outstanding Short-Format Nonfiction Program

“30 For 30” Shorts – WINNER

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

“Cosmos: A National Geographic Deeper Dive”

“I Was There: Boston Marathon Bombings”

“Jay Leno's Garage”

“Park Bench With Steve Buscemi”

Outstanding Interactive Program

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Digital Experience” – WINNER

“Comedy Central's @midnight”

“Game of Thrones Premiere – Facebook Live and Instagram”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Children's Program

“One Last Hug: Three Days At Grief Camp” – WINNER

“DeGrassi”

“Dog With A Blog”

“Good Luck Charlie”

“Nick News With Linda Ellerbee – Family Secrets: When Violence Hits Home”

“Wynton Marsalis – A YoungArts Masterclass”

Outstanding Narrator

Jeremy Irons, “Game Of Lions” – WINNER

Daniel Craig, “One Life”

Jane Lynch, Penguins: “Waddle All The Way”

Henry Strozier, “Too Cute!”

Whoopi Goldberg, “Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Shark Tank” – WINNER

“Antiques Roadshow”

“MythBusters”

“Undercover Boss”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Deadliest Catch” – WINNER

“Alaska: The Last Frontier”

“Flipping Out”

“Million Dollar Listing New York”

“Wahlburgers”

“Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

“JFK” (“American Experience”) – WINNER

“Paycheck To Paycheck: The Life And Times Of Katrina Gilbert”

“Running From Crazy”

“The Sixties: The Assassination Of President Kennedy”

“The Square”

“Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series (TIE)

“American Masters” – WINNER

“Years Of Living Dangerously” – WINNER

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“Pioneers Of Television”

“The World Wars”

Outstanding Informational Series Or Special (Tie)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – WINNER

“Vice” – WINNER

“Inside The Actors Studio”

“Through The Wormhole With Morgan Freeman”

“The Writers' Room”

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

“Life According To Sam” – WINNER

“The Amish: Shunned” (“American Experience”)

“Brave Miss World”

“Hillsborough” (“30 For 30 Soccer Stories”)

Outstanding Writing For Nonfiction Programming

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey” – WINNER

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

JFK (“American Experience”)

“The World Wars”

“Years Of Living Dangerously”

Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming

“The Square” – WINNER

“The Amazing Race”

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“Project Runway”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Harry Shearer, “The Simpsons” – WINNER

Chris Diamantopoulos, “Mickey Mouse”

Stephen Full, “Dog With A Blog”

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

Maurice LaMarche, “Futurama”

Seth Green, “Robot Chicken DC Comics Special II: Villains In Paradise”

Outstanding Choreography

Tabitha & Napoleon Dumo, “So You Think You Can Dance” • Routines: Puttin' on the Ritz / Gold Rush / Run the World – WINNER

Derek Hough, “Dancing With The Stars” • Routines: Human / Ameksa / Too Darn Hot

Christopher Scott, “So You Think You Can Dance” • Routines: Trigger / Sand / The Gravel Road

“So You Think You Can Dance” • Routines: Edge of Glory / Feelin' Good / I Mandy Moore, Can't Make You Love Me

Travis Wall, “So You Think You Can Dance” • Routines: Hanging by a Thread / Wicked Game / Medicine

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

“How I Met Your Mother” – WINNER

“The Exes”

“Last Man Standing”

“Mike & Molly”

“2 Broke Girls”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series

“True Detective” • “Who Goes There” – WINNER

“Breaking Bad” • “Granite State”

“Game of Thrones” • “Two Swords”

“Game of Thrones” • “The Lion and the Rose”

“Homeland” • “The Star”

“House of Cards” • “Chapter 18”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie

“Sherlock: His Last Vow” (“Masterpiece”) – WINNER

“Fargo” • “Buridan's Ass”

“Fargo” • “The Crocodile's Dilemma”

“Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond”

“Killing Kennedy”

“The Normal Heart”

Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming

“The Square” – WINNER

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” • Tokyo

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” • Punjab

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“Vice”

Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming

“Deadliest Catch” – WINNER

“Alaska: The Last Frontier”

“The Amazing Race”

“Project Runway”

“Survivor”

Outstanding Commercial

Misunderstood • Apple – WINNER

Childlike Imagination • General Imagination

Hero's Welcome • Budweiser

Possibilities • Nike

Puppy Love • Budweiser

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

“Dancing With The Stars” – WINNER

“America's Got Talent”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Main Title Design

“True Detective” – WINNER

“Black Sails”

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“Masters of Sex”

“Silicon Valley”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony – WINNER

“The Beatles: The Night That Changed America”

The 56th Grammy Awards

The Oscars

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey” – WINNER

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“House of Cards”

“True Detective”

Outstanding Music Direction

“The Beatles: The Night That Changed America” – WINNER

“Barbra Streisand: Back to Brooklyn” (“Great Performances”)

The Oscars

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Sherlock: His Last Vow” (“Masterpiece”) – WINNER

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Clear History”

“Fargo”

“Herblock: The Black & The White”

“The Sound Of Music Live!”

67th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

67th Annual Tony Awards • Song Title: “Bigger!” – WINNER

“A Christmas Carol” – The Concert • Song Title: “No Trouble”

“Key & Peele” • Substitute Teacher #3 / Song Title: “Les Mis”

“Saturday Night Live” • Song Title: “Home For The Holiday (Twin Bed)”

“Sofia The First: The Floating Palace” • Song Title: “Merroway Cove”

“Sons Of Anarchy” • Song Title: “Day Is Gone”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey” – WINNER

“Black Sails”

“Magic City”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“The Spoils Of Babylon”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

“House of Cards” – WINNER

“Breaking Bad”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

“Treme” – WINNER

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Fargo”

“Killing Kennedy”

“Sherlock: His Last Vow” (“Masterpiece”)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

“Nurse Jackie” – WINNER

“Californication”

“Modern Family”

“The Simpsons”

“Veep”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The 56th Grammy Awards – WINNER

“The Beatles: The Night That Changed America”

“The Kennedy Center Honors”

The Oscars

“The Voice”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming

“American Masters” – WINNER

“The Amazing Race”

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“Deadliest Catch”

Outstanding Special And Visual Effects

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“Almost Human”

“Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“The 100”

“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Outstanding Special And Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

“Black Sails” – WINNER

“Da Vinci's Demons”

“Hawaii Five-0”

“Mob City”

“Vikings”

“The Walking Dead”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – WINNER

“Community”

“It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia”

“Sam & Cat”

“Shameless”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Miniseries Or Movie

“The Blacklist” – WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“Grimm”

“Hawaii Five-0”

“Revolution”

“True Blood”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

“Dancing With The Stars” – WINNER

“The Big Bang Theory”

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Voice”