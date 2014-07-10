2014 Emmy Awards: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Fargo’ and ‘OITNB’ lead with most nominations

The Emmy nominations are out this morning and as you've read elsewhere on HitFix, there were a number of surprises, both pleasant and unpleasant. “True Detective” walked away with 12 nominations and “Game of Thrones” picked up 19. For its part, FX series “Fargo” garnered 18.
What you will find gathered below are not reactions nor responses nor analyses, but rather a gallery of some of shows/miniseries/movies/etc. which received multiple nominations. You will find the three aforementioned series in it, as well as shows like “Sherlock,” “House of Cards,” “Modern Family,” and more.
Check it out, see just who is competing against whom, and which series are competing against themselves. For instance, “Fargo” has no fewer than three nominations in its editing category,” “The Normal Heart” has four of the six nominations in the Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie category. Louis C.K. picked up acting, writing, and directing nominations for “Louie,” which is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.
So, without further ado, take a gander, and tell us what you think. Will one of the four “Normal Heart” supporting actors walk away with the award, or are they going to split the vote?
The Emmy Awards will take place on August 25th, airing on NBC.
house of cards, modern family, big bang theory, american horror story and homeland have no right to be nominated for a damn thing. and taylor kitsch, that poor bastard was the only person not nominated out of the entire cast of the normal heart? i hope orange is the new, black, fargo and got take home everything. true detective is the most overrated show in existence.
“house of cards, modern family, big bang theory, american horror story and homeland have no right to be nominated for a damn thing”
Agreed. House of Cards was over the top ridiculous this season.
Bring on the hipsters snobs complaining about Modern Family, they take TV way to seriously.
Hannibal is too hardcore for the main categories but once again being snubbed in cinematography?
Breaking Bad has 16, not 14.
Both Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance had seven I think?