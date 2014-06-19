2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.
Our next category:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
This is a weak field. Louis C.K. is Louis C.K. and I'll always express admiration for what Jim Parsons does on “Big Bang Theory,” but otherwise you're looking at two Showtime stars who are favorites at least 75 percent by default and then your choice of decently regarded parts on shows very few people watched, well-regarded performances on shows that nobody watched or contenders who are only here because they won Emmys for better shows years ago. This is what happens when the stars of “Modern Family” are all “supporting” and the stars of the year's best new comedy, “Orange Is The New Black,” are all women. This is a category that either needs an infusion of good new product next year or else needs voters to actually watch Andy Daly in “Review.”
Last Year's Nominees:
Jim Parsons
Alec Baldwin
Don Cheadle
Jason Bateman
Louis C.K.
Matt LeBlanc
Attrition: Following the finale season of “30 Rock,” Alec Baldwin is gone. And with “Arrested Development” back in hibernation, Jason Bateman is gone. Because of his Golden Globe win, we're all just going to assume that Andy Samberg is a lock for one of those two spaces, but that leaves one total Anything Can Happen slot that could go to just about any of the 10 other guys with slides in this gallery, but it could also just as easily go to somebody like a Jake Johnson or Jon Cryer, both of whom got relegated to the “Other Notables” slide this time around.
Here are Sepinwall's personal picks.
My predictions are below.
Your thoughts? Predictions? Analysis?
WOW! Not even a mention for Johnny Galecki. It’s either going to be him or Robin Williams for that 6th spot. If you think it’s going to be William H. Macy, then Robin Williams is getting that nomination.
Adam – I should have included Galecki in the “Other Notables” list. That was an oversight. He had a couple decent episodes this season and definitely should be mentioned.
No clue what the second part there means, but… OK.
-Daniel
Wait. There he is on the “Other Notables” slide, exactly where he was supposed to be. That’s pretty literally a mention of him.
Sorry if that’s not enough for you.
-Daniel
Johnny Galecki should have gotten his own slide because he’s getting a nomination in 2014. He deserved more respect than an “Honorable Mention”
Adam – And perhaps he will. But it’s not a matter of “respect” or lack thereof.
For the purposes of functional predicting, “Big Bang Theory” has six years of Emmy eligibility and Johnny Galecki has one nomination, in 2011, which was followed by two years without nominations. In the same time, he has one Golden Globe nomination, also followed by two years without nominations. And he has zero individual SAG Award nominations. That’s the tangible precedent I’m working with when I make predictions. I could certainly list two or three great Leonard episodes this season, but I probably could have done the same last year and the year before.
But I’m glad you’re confident he’ll get a nomination. I wouldn’t rule it out at all. As I said in my intro, there’s at least one nomination slot that could go to around a dozen people. Galecki is more likely to get that slot than a couple people who got slides.
-Daniel
Not much to say here other than year after year, it seems like this is consistently the weakest of the major acting categories. I could hazard a guess about the most well-received comedies tending to be ensemble pieces, but beyond that, it’s a mystery. I do agree that William H. Macy is more likely to break through for Shameless than Emmy Rossum in the lead categories, even if Rossum is far and away the most deserving recipient.
One note: the gallery slide for Michael J. Fox suggests that he’s probably a lock to earn another nomination for his guest role on The Good Wife. Fox wasn’t submitted in the Guest Actor in a Drama category this year. I believe that either you or Sepinwall mentioned this on the podcast a few weeks ago, but I imagine that a lot of the text for these slides was probably written before the Emmy ballot was released. What impact this has for Fox’s chances in this category, I have no idea. Probably very little.
My predictions would be
1. Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
2. Louis C.K., “Louie”
3. Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
4. Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”
5. Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
6. William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jared – All of this text was actually written post-ballot. I’m not efficient enough to pre-write. So yeah… I just didn’t look to verify that Fox hadn’t submitted for “Good Wife.”
Boooooooo.
-Daniel
No worries at all, Dan! This is a surprisingly busy time of the year, and you guys are putting out a lot of high-quality content in a short period of time. I just happened to be adjusting my Guest Actor predictions to account for Fox’s absence the night before, so I noticed.
Carry on!
I doubt Jim Parsons is going to best his ‘Normal Heart’ co-star Matthew Bomer for Mini/Movie Supporting Actor.
Par3000 – You could be right, though that’s largely a function of Ryan Murphy screwing up Parsons’ big scene, IMO. As it stands, Bomer has bigger moments, plus the weight-loss narrative, absolutely.
-Daniel