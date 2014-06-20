2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.
Our next category:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
The four returning nominees in this category are locks and, unlike some of the Lead Actor in a Comedy locks, they're not just default favorites. And, unlike the Lead Actor in a Comedy field, there are a few very likely contenders to add nominations this year, starting with “Orange Is The New Black” star Taylor Schilling, who will be close to a lock unless Netflix drops the ball in some way. From there, voters could go with one of several new faces, category transplants and briefly displaced former winners. This is a fun category and unlike Lead Actor in a Comedy, it's not an embarrassing “Well, we've gotta nominate somebody” fun.
Last Year's Nominees:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Laura Dern
Lena Dunham
Edie Falco
Tina Fey
Amy Poehler
Attrition: Farewell to Tina Fey and Laura Dern. We'll miss you, “30 Rock” and “Enlightened,” but in your absence there's room for some fresh faces in this category. But not too many fresh faces. The four returning nominees are all pretty much iron-clad, locked-down, 100 percent guaranteed nominees. But that's when things get intriguing.
Fiona was hilarious this season on Shameless! ;)
Ridiculous that they didn’t submit Emmy for drama.
I guess if you wanna play the game….
In an ideal world, Showtime could submit Macy for comedy and Rossum for drama but as it is, they have to decide what Shameless is and put all their actors in that basket.
Still, she’s not the only actress in that list who isn’t “funny” so she may have a shot.
I like Piper Chapman probably because of how Taylor Schilling played the character. If I have one complaint about the second season, it was that Piper was kind of sidelined. I wouldn’t mind if Taylor Schilling or Emmy Rossum or Amy Poehler wins it. I think “Veep” is fantastic but I like the show as a whole than just Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ performance.
With four spots pretty much locked in by returning nominees and Taylor Schilling looking pretty safe, most of the uncertainty here revolves around that sixth and final spot. I haven’t seen Anna Faris in Mom, but I’m sure that she’s got a good chance. Zooey Deschanel would also be worthy, but New Girl seems to have taken a downturn with awards voters, audiences, and general quality. Melissa McCarthy is probably the safest choice, but I really don’t want to predict her. So screw it: I’m going with the most deserving woman in the category. Emmy Rossum fits the definition of Outstanding, and I hope that voters see it. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong.
My predictions would be
1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
2. Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
3. Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”
4. Lena Dunham, “Girls”
5. Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
6. Emmy Rossum, “Shameless”
I admire and encourage your optimism…
-Daniel
Did Martha Plimpton submit in this category for Raising Hope? She was a former nominee in the supporting actress category, right? I would have her on my ballot. I would also have Patty Heaton (a former winner, I believe), but I realize The Middle is seen as too “low brow” for Emmy voters (and for critics on this site, it seems).
Jaxemer11 – Plimpton and Heaton are both in the “Other Notable Candidates” list. Plimpton was a former nominee in this category (in 2011) and I certainly could have given her a slide. Heaton was a two-time winner for “Raymond,” but hasn’t been nominated for “The Middle.”
I don’t think of “The Middle” as being too low brow. It just doesn’t make me laugh enough to watch regularly. I should give it more chances. I have no doubt.
-Daniel
If Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and The Wolf of Wall Street won boatloads of Awards being Comedies, why the Hell are people insisting hilarious Shameless is not a Comedy?
Shameless deserves to sweep the entire Comedy categories. Ok, Louie and OitNB are good too. No other Comedy comes close.
Hoping Emmy gets her Emmy this year.