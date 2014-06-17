2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.
Our next category:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
There are some great performances in the Lead Actor in a Drama field, but when it comes to viable top-tier nomination contenders, no category can top Lead Actress in a Drama for depth. I only did 15 slides for this gallery, but at least 10 or 11 of them are legitimate contenders whose nominations wouldn't be even slightly surprising and then at least another two are former nominees who are still kicking around giving interesting performances.
Last Year's Nominees:
Claire Danes
Michelle Dockery
Elisabeth Moss
Connie Britton
Vera Farmiga
Kerry Washington
Robin Wright
Attrition: Not only are all of the nominees returning this year, but you've got all of the nominees returning from a seven-nominee field. And you've got all seven nominees returning from a field that squeezed out a slew of former winners, including Julianna Margulies and Mariska Hargitay, plus a field that couldn't find room for Tatiana Maslany or Keri Russell, who gave two of last year's most acclaimed new performances.
Here are Sepinwall's personal picks.
My predictions are below.
Your thoughts? Predictions? Analysis?
I just saw a Khaleesi turn Russian in the nick of time.
The curse of having too many little bits and pieces of images on my desktop and rushing to cobble together a triptych before posting.
Or, alternative, I just like that picture of Emilia Clarke and wanted to briefly use it again.
-Daniel
On the Elisabeth Moss entry, what word went missing here: "to the capable and successful capable of that final Burger Chef pitch"?
"Peggy"!
Fixed… Thanks!
-Daniel
Tatiana Maslany deserves to win this category. Stinks that you have to have mainstream recognition to win an acting category voted on my actors. Sounds more like a popularity contest. Her work is above and beyond what the other contenders are doing in this category. I love most of the other actresses and watch their shows as well. I just don’t see anyone delivering the level of work she is. She is brilliant. She gives the audience, humor, fear, drama, and inspiration in every episode of the show. She doesn’t just have a great episode a season, EVERY episode is a masters class in acting.
M2B – Low-rated, low-visibility shows get nominated all the time. The problem is that “Orphan Black” is REALLY low-rated/low-visibility outside of the core audience that loves it.
But I don’t disagree with your praise for Maslany…
-Daniel
Dan
I hear you…I wish the show would pick up more steam. I don’t know if it’s because it’s BBCAmerica and noone thinks to stop there or that it’s on Saturdays or what but it’s a really fun show in my opinion. It’s got comedy, drama, sci-fi, horror etc. It just feels like The Emmy’s are more about popularity then other award shows like TCA and Critics Choice. They seem to be more about the work.
Eva Green completely OWNS Penny Dreadful and delivers arguably the most disturbingly complex and satisfying performance of the year, TV or screen. Her terrifying 8 minute monologue alone in the seance episode is enough to secure her a win but her performance in episode 5 (an episode dedicated entirely to her back story) is masterful and ingenious. If there’s any justice in the world, she should snag a nomination.
Trance – “Penny Dreadful” premiered too late for this year’s Emmy window and will be eligible next year.
-Daniel
You’re right, Dan – in terms of highest number of deserving nominees who also have a realistic chance of being noticed, this might be the single toughest category at the Emmys. I could see this category remaining completely static (give or take the presence of a seventh nominee) or there could be a significant amount of turnover. Given voters’ history, it’s easy to believe the former, but I’m leaning towards the latter. I also agree that Tatiana Maslany has gained enough attention and acclaim over the past year that she has a good chance to make the field. And if she does, she probably becomes the favorite to win.
My predictions would be
1. Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
2. Claire Danes, “Homeland”
3. Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
4. Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
5. Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
6. Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
It’s time for Elizabeth Moss to not get nominated. I like her, but it’s not a top 6 performance. She’s not REALLY a lead, she’s not as complex a character, she doesn’t get as meaty material.
Did Hayden Panettiere (or however you spell her last name) submit as lead or supporting for Nashville? Emmy voters favour aside, she generally has a lot more heavy lifting to do than Connie Britton does, and she’s pretty convincing (even when she chews the scenery).
Joyeful – Supporting. I *think* she was in my Notables list?
-Daniel
I was so sure I saw Katey Sagal submitted in the Supporting Actress category.
Asperberger’s Syndrome. Really now?
Mariska deserves this the most in my opinion she killed season 15, #emmyformariska