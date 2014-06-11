2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Outstanding Drama Series

It's Emmy Nomination Contender Time!
The 2014 Emmy Ballots were unveiled on Monday, June 9 and finished ballots are due in on the 20th. That's a very short window. Between now and June 20, we'll be breaking down the major categories, 10 of them to be specific.
As usual, the process will be pretty straight-forward. Sepinwall will blog about his preferences, using the intriguing rules and methodology that he sets for himself.
And over here, in photo gallery form, I'll be going through the featured contenders handicapping their chances of actually landing nominations. My rules and methodology are also a bit silly. Specifically, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions, vaguely in order by likelihood. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, just because.
Life has a way of messing up tight schedules like this and there's an off chance that we won't finish before the June 20 deadline. It's happened in the past and that's why this year we're starting with…
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES!
It's always one of the toughest categories on the Emmy board and it gets harder and harder each year with new players like Netflix and SundanceTV and History pushing their way into a field that gets deeper and deeper, especially when somebody like — hypothetically — HBO decides that something that might — hypothetically — normally have been a miniseries is actually — hypothetically — a drama series.
Normally, you'd have to wait for the end of the nomination announcements or Emmy telecast to dig into this category. Instead, it's where we're starting.
Last Year's Nominees:
“Breaking Bad”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“Homeland”
“Mad Men”
“House of Cards”
Attrition: In a literal sense, all six nominees from last year will be eligible for return engagements this year. But despite the powerhouse nature of the category, perception is likely to be that there's more than a little wiggle room. Surely “Homeland” won't be nominated again, right? Given the competition, aren't “House of Cards” and “Downton Abbey” ready to drop out? And haven't award-giving groups been [incorrectly] telling us for a year that “Mad Men” is past its sell-by date? And it's good that the category is so deceptively vulnerable, because otherwise how would voters make room for “True Detective” (a lock), the return of “The Good Wife” (a near lock) or “Under the Dome” (just seeing if you're awake).
Your thoughts? Predictions? Analysis?
“especially when somebody like — hypothetically — HBO decides that something that might — hypothetically — normally have been a miniseries is actually — hypothetically — a miniseries.”
Hypothetically speaking, I think you meant to write “something that might — hypothetically — normally have been a miniseries is actually — hypothetically — a drama”.
Shma – No hypotheticals about it! Fixed. Thanks!
-Daniel
Amen to the posts on Hannibal and Arrow – nailed it.
I am curious though – what do you think makes Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D a notable candidate?
Joyeful – Nothing, really.
-Daniel
HAHAHAHA – glad we’re on the same page!
This reads like something Alan would say to Dan to generate a humorously exasperated response.
Damn. I was right but late on the post.
What a tough category. I had forgotten how good BWE was this past year
Spot on with the first 10 shows in the gallery, Dan. I think that those ten are the only programs with a realistic chance of being nominated in this category, although I would be very happy if a show like “Hannibal” somehow managed to break through.
My predictions would be:
1. Breaking Bad
2. True Detective
3. Game of Thrones
4. House of Cards
5. Mad Men
6. The Good Wife
7. Downton Abbey*
*Due this year’s rule change allowing the seventh place vote-getter in this category to earn a nomination if its total number of votes is within 2% of the sixth place show. I think that there will end up be seven nominees this year.
Boardwalk didn’t get snubbed two years in a row for best drama nomination. Fixed that for ya.
Fixed. Thanks.
-Daniel
Dan, what is the date that is the cut-off for eligibility? And I am assuming that all episodes do not have to have been aired by now, as that would make Fargo ineligible for anything. Is Penny Dreadful, which started on May 11, eligible? It should at least be in the conversation if it is.
MoreTears – The “Hanging Episode” rule reads: “If an ongoing series has enough episodes in the current eligibility year to qualify as a series and has one or more episodes that are part of the series season that fall into the subsequent eligibility year, the “hanging episodes” that are in a contiguous rollout on the same distribution platform join in eligibility the already-qualified-as-eligible episodes of the series, as long as the hanging episodes air prior to the return of the first round ballots.”
Bottom line: Full seasons are eligible for the shows that are eligible, extending into current episodes. I was spoiled on a couple “Louie” guest stars on Tuesday’s episode by reading the ballot on Monday.
And because of its late premiere, “Penny Dreadful” (and “24: Live Another Day,” which would be a movie/miniseries) are both on the wrong side of the cutoff. But by doing double-episodes, “Louie” made sure it was on the right side of the cutoff. I don’t think it would have been otherwise, had it only aired four episodes before the deadline, I mean…
-Daniel
@Dan — Thanks.
Will ‘Penny Dreadul’ be eligible next year?
Nicolas – Yup! Assume we remember that it existed in 12 months…
-Daniel
I hope penny dreadful gets loads of nominations next year! Eva green deserves it for her work she is amazing! And the show is awesome
Question: Are Emmy voters only required to watch a submitted ep. to vote for/against an entire series? If so, how informed do the voters tend to be, in general? And shouldn’t voting practices be more stringent? I mean the category *is* series, after all…
Voters don’t have to have watched anything ahead of the balloting process which they are in now. The tallying of those ballots determines the eventual 6-7 nominees in the various categories.
Only then do they (maybe) sit down with the episode submissions and rank the 6-7 nominees according to preference and the results of this second round of balloting is what is announced on the night of the Emmys show.
Thanks Alexis. Now I’m confused why there is a submission process if applicants need not be evaluated at all. That’s kinda bizarre. I get the promotional side of it, but it is hard not to see it as just a joke w/o any implemented measures for consideration.
You forgot about Rectify, Dan. Likely no chance of a nomination, but certainly worthy of being included in the discussion.
If I got to pick the nominees, they would be:
Breaking Bad
True Detective
Rectify
The Americans
Hannibal
The Good Wife
(with Game of Thrones, Masters of Sex just getting edged out and Mad Men getting an honorable mention.
Since I don’t get to pick, I predict the nominees will be:
Breaking Bad
True Detective
Game of Thrones
Mad Men
Downton Abbey
Masters of Sex
And despite my love for Breaking Bad and True Detective, I would be very tempted to give the win to The Americans.
Jaxemer11 – The first season of “Rectify” aired between April and May of last year and, thus, was snubbed by Emmy voters last year. I gave slides to the show, Aden Young and Adelaide Clemens among last year’s contenders…
-Daniel
Oops … I just read Alan’s entry and saw that that was the case. Sorry Dan.
In that case, I would move Game of Thrones up into my list of preferred nominees.
I think you’re probably slightly overestimating The Good Wife’s chances Dan but it will be very close between those 9 shows (BB, TD, TGW, DA, GOT, HOC, Mad Men Masters of Sex and The Americans)… I think Homeland is done.
We’ll see but I trust Showtime way more than CBS to get a nomination in here.. Could see Masters being a bit of a break out. Doesn’t help that CBS hasn’t submitted “Hitting the Fan” – arguably the show’s best episode – in either Writing or Directing this year..
If I had to guess..
1. Breaking Bad
2. True Detective
3. Game of Thrones
4. Mad Men
5. Downton Abbey
6. Masters of Sex
7. The Good Wife
8. House of Cards
But I’m not confident in anything about this…
At least True Detective submitting as a Drama Series will lead to some suspense in the major categories.
If it had submitted as a Mini-Series, there’d be so many foregone conclusion categories this year.
Of course, it’s the Emmys and we’re going to spend months debating whether it’ll be Breaking Bad or True Detective for Drama Series and Cranston vs. McConaughey for Actor.
Then they’ll give it to Damian Lewis or Jeff Daniels or something and everyone will feel dumb for caring about the Emmys.
I wish “House of Cards” were getting more buzz because the second season was, for me, a complete train wreck. And I feel like that’s less apparent because it’s not discussed every week like “Homeland.” If viewers were watching it week-to-week and talking about it, I think it would’ve been just as pilloried as that show, but we’ve all just experienced it’s nonsense quietly, so I’m afraid it’ll get nominated out of momentum from last year even more than other shows that are nominated for lazy reasons.
“a win for Bobby Cannavale that you’ve already forgotten and decided went to Aaron Paul or something.”
Thanks for making these huge galleries so fun to read, Dan.
I have a hard time understanding you when you say that emmy voters have nothing against sci-fi/fantasy shows when “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” never received one, neither did “Battlestar Galactica” despite the fact that both these shows have better characters and storyline than a lot of usual nominated series. The only reason why a fantasy show like “Game of Thrones” is getting nominated is because it’s HBO.