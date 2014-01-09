2014 Golden Globe Awards predictions

Sunday night brings the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards. Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will have their (and their various whisperers’) say on the awards season in the form of wins in a variety of categories, on both the film and television side. Who will turn out the night’s big winner? Will “Gravity,” “12 Years a Slave” or “American Hustle” take command of the Oscar race? Will “Breaking Bad” get one more big send-off? Find out the answers to those questions and more as Gregory Ellwood, Guy Lodge, Daniel Fienberg and I place our bets on the various races, and tune in Sunday night to see who was right, and who was wrong.
Is there any chance Fassbender could win any other award before this years’ award season is over? It’s a shame his performance fell off the radar. It seems like just because 12 Years has such a good chance to win in multiple categories, that supporting actor for 12 Years got put on the back burner. Or am I wrong?
The man is practically guaranteed a win at BAFTA due to the British voter bloc cock-blocking McConaughey and Leto–God bless the them.
You’re totally right. I forgot about that Leto snub. I could maybe see Bruhl upsetting, but fingers crossed for Fassy.
While I don’t feel that it was as memorable a performance as he had with Shame, I’d love if Fassbender took home the Globe for this role. I haven’t seen Hill, Hanks, or Gandolfini’s films yet, but Fassbender is by far the best of the major contenders in this category in my opinion.
I think it’s a mediocre performance, but other than Gandolfini and Abdi, most of the performances in contention at the televised awards for that category are either mediocre or bad. Bruhl will probably win at BAFTA, though. I wish Fassbender had got this kind of attention for his wonderful work in Fish Tank.
What’s the over/under on how many tweets we’ll get from Greg about how humorous he’s finding Tina and Amy? I’d say at least five with an outside chance we get a, “Take that Ellen!” as well.
