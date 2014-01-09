2014 Golden Globe Awards predictions

Sunday night brings the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards. Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will have their (and their various whisperers’) say on the awards season in the form of wins in a variety of categories, on both the film and television side. Who will turn out the night’s big winner? Will “Gravity,” “12 Years a Slave” or “American Hustle” take command of the Oscar race? Will “Breaking Bad” get one more big send-off? Find out the answers to those questions and more as Gregory Ellwood, Guy Lodge, Daniel Fienberg and I place our bets on the various races, and tune in Sunday night to see who was right, and who was wrong.