’12 Years a Slave’ leads the Independent Spirit Awards nominations

The nominees for the 29th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced. Check out the full list below.

Winners will be revealed at the annual pre-Oscar Santa Monica ceremony on Saturday, March 1, 2014.

Best Feature

“All is Lost”

“Frances Ha”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director

J.C. Chandor, “All is Lost”

Jeff Nichols, “Mud”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Shane Carruth, “Upstream Color”

Best First Feature

“Blue Caprice”

“Concussion”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Una Noche”

“Wadjda”

Best Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Enough Said”

“The Spectacular Now”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best First Screenplay

“Afternoon Delight”

“Don Jon”

“In a World”

“The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete”

“Nebraska”

Best Female Lead

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

Gaby Hoffman, “Crystal Fairy”

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Shailene Woodley, “The Spectacular Now”

Best Male Lead

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Robert Redford, “All is Lost”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Supporting Female

Melonie Diaz, “Fruitvale Station”

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Yolonda Ross, “Go For Sisters”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Supporting Male

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Will Forte, “Nebraska”

James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Keith Stanfield, “Short Term 12”

Best Cinematography

“All is Lost”

“Computer Chess”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Spring Breakers”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Editing

“Frances Ha”

“Museum Hours”

“Short Term 12”

“Una Noche”

“Upstream Color”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“After Tiller”

“Gideon’s Army”

“The Square”

“20 Feet from Stardom”

Best International Film

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“Gloria”

“The Great Beauty”

“The Hunt”

“A Touch of Sin”

Robert Altman Award

“Mud”

John Cassavetes Award

“Computer Chess”

“Crystal Fairy”

“Museum Hours”

“Pit Stop”

“This is Martin Bonner”

Piaget Producers Award

Toby Halbrooks & James M. Johnston

Jacob Jaffke

Andrea Roa

Frederick Thornton

Someone to Watch Award

Aaron Douglas Johnston, “My Sisters Quinceañera”

Shaka King, “Newlyweeds”

Madeline Olnek, “The Foxy Merkins”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Kalyanee Mam, “A River Changes Course”

Jason Osder, “Let the Fire Burn”

Stephanie Spray & Pacho Valez, “Manakamana”