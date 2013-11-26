’12 Years a Slave’ leads the Independent Spirit Awards nominations

The nominees for the 29th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced. Check out the full list below.
Winners will be revealed at the annual pre-Oscar Santa Monica ceremony on Saturday, March 1, 2014.
Best Feature
“All is Lost”
“Frances Ha”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Director
J.C. Chandor, “All is Lost”
Jeff Nichols, “Mud”
Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Shane Carruth, “Upstream Color”
Best First Feature
“Blue Caprice”
“Concussion”
“Fruitvale Station”
“Una Noche”
“Wadjda”
Best Screenplay
“Before Midnight”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Enough Said”
“The Spectacular Now”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best First Screenplay
“Afternoon Delight”
“Don Jon”
“In a World”
“The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete”
“Nebraska”
Best Female Lead
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”
Gaby Hoffman, “Crystal Fairy”
Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”
Shailene Woodley, “The Spectacular Now”
Best Male Lead
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Supporting Female
Melonie Diaz, “Fruitvale Station”
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Yolonda Ross, “Go For Sisters”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best Supporting Male
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Will Forte, “Nebraska”
James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Keith Stanfield, “Short Term 12”
Best Cinematography
“All is Lost”
“Computer Chess”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Spring Breakers”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Editing
“Frances Ha”
“Museum Hours”
“Short Term 12”
“Una Noche”
“Upstream Color”
Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
“After Tiller”
“Gideon’s Army”
“The Square”
“20 Feet from Stardom”
Best International Film
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“Gloria”
“The Great Beauty”
“The Hunt”
“A Touch of Sin”
Robert Altman Award
“Mud”
John Cassavetes Award
“Computer Chess”
“Crystal Fairy”
“Museum Hours”
“Pit Stop”
“This is Martin Bonner”
Piaget Producers Award
Toby Halbrooks & James M. Johnston
Jacob Jaffke
Andrea Roa
Frederick Thornton
Someone to Watch Award
Aaron Douglas Johnston, “My Sisters Quinceañera”
Shaka King, “Newlyweeds”
Madeline Olnek, “The Foxy Merkins”
Truer Than Fiction Award
Kalyanee Mam, “A River Changes Course”
Jason Osder, “Let the Fire Burn”
Stephanie Spray & Pacho Valez, “Manakamana”
Very mainstream year. Look at the actors list: those could conceivably be the Oscar nominees.
Hey Kris – I think Jordan was also nominated in lead for Fruitvale.
Sorry about that. Saw five and moved on. Fixed.
Yeah, why is there six?
A tie at the bottom, presumably.
Wadjda is American?
Happy to see all the love that All is Lost got, but what the hell is with forgetting Greta Gerwig! Especially since they obviously saw the film.
Yep. she should be there. Franco, too. (Love the Stanfield nom, though)
Spring Breakers!
Poor Greta Gerwig. She’s nomination worthy in Frances Ha. And I didn’t even like the movie but I love her. Only Gerwig and Chastain are the only young actresses I can stand.
Robbery Report
Noah Baumbach – Best Director
Noah Baumbach & Gret Gerwig – Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Best Actress
Mickey Sumner – Best Supporting Actress
Sam Levy – Best Cinematography for Frances Ha
Robbed blind in broad daylight.
If they can have six nominations for Best Actor, I don’t understand why Gerwig was left out :( I’m sure Woodley and Hoffman are good, but I would put in Gerwig and Louis-Dreyfus instead, two very good comedic performances.
At least the film is nominated for best feature :)
The explanation for that difference might be fairly simple. The actor vote may have resulted in a tie for fifth place, necessitating a sixth nominee. I doubt they arbitrarily decided to have six nominees in actor and five in all the other acting categories.
Um… Mud for Best Actor and Best Screenplay missing… are you KIDDING?
Mud is getting the Robert Altman award for the entire cast, so I wouldn’t be too upset about that one (screenplay, yes, it deserved that one, but the line-up is very strong)…..
I’m very happy that it won the Robert Altman award so the great Tye Sheridan got some recognition… but it is one of the best screenplays in years. It’s basically a novel. Real shame
Gloria, fantastic film and must win. Happy also for Crystal fairy nominations.
It’s still ridiculous that non acquisition films from Fox Searchlight, Paramount Vantage, Sony Pictures Classics etc are able to compete in these (I can totally see the ones they pick up from fests that weren’t made on their dime).
Not a huge fan of Ain’t No Bodies Saints … but pretty ridiculous to not be here … at the indie spirits
Especially Bradford Young missing out
Also, In a World … ugh … this is where these films should be, let 12 Years, Blue Jasmine, etc march to the Globes and Oscars