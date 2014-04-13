2014 MTV Movie Awards red carpet grades: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Lupita

04.13.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

This year was decidedly laid back, at least in the sartorial sense. at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. Okay, maybe that's a nice way of saying almost everybody phoned it in. Even Nicki Minaj played it cool, while Rihanna looked like she'd just taken a break from the hotel pool to drop by. But hey, this isn't the Oscars or anything, after all.

Here's a look at who wore what on the red carpet, from Jessica Alba to Lupita Nyong'o to Shaileen Woodley and… Grumpy Cat. Guess who rocked it? Yeah, the cat. 

What did you think?

