2014 MTV Movie Awards winners – complete list

The 23rd annual MTV Movie Awards were held Sunday evening live from downtown Los Angeles. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” walked away with top honors for Movie of the Year, Best Male Performance (Josh Hutcherson) and Best Female Performance (Jennifer Lawrence). Mark Wahlberg and Channing Tatum were honored with special prizes while Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony. Check out a full list of the nominees and winners below, and read through Louis Virtel's live blog of the show over at HitFix Riot.

Movie of the Year

“American Hustle”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Male Performance

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Female Performance

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Jennifer Aniston, “We're the Millers”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” – WINNER

Lupita Nyong'o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Scared-as-S**t Performance

Rose Byrne, “Insidious: Chapter 2”

Jessica Chastain, “Mama”

Vera Farmiga, “The Conjuring”

Ethan Hawke, “The Purge”

Brad Pitt, “World War Z” – WINNER

Breakthrough Performance

Liam James, “The Way, Way Back”

Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”

Will Poulter, “We're the Millers” – WINNER

Margot Robbie, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Miles Teller, “The Spectacular Now”

Best On-Screen Duo

Amy Adams & Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Ice Cube & Kevin Hart, “Ride Along”

Vin Diesel & Paul Walker, “Fast & Furious 6” – WINNER

Jonah Hill & Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Matthew McConaughey & Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Shirtless Performance

Jennifer Aniston, “We're the Millers”

Sam Claflin, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Zac Efron, “That Awkward Moment” – WINNER

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: The Dark World”

Best Fight

Jason Bateman vs. Melissa McCarthy, “Identity Thief”

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson & Sam Claflin vs. Mutant Monkeys, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Jonah Hill vs. James Franco & Seth Rogen, “This is the End”

Orlando Bloom & Evangeline Lilly vs. Orcs, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” – WINNER

The Cast of “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

Best Kiss

Ashley Benson, James Franco & Vanessa Hudgens, “Spring Breakers”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Scarlett Johansson, “Don Jon”

Jennifer Lawrence & Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston & Will Poulter, “We're the Millers” – WINNERS

Shailene Woodley & Miles Teller, “The Spectacular Now”

#WTF Moment

Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd & David Koechner, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

Cameron Diaz, “The Counselor”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street” – WINNER

Johnny Knoxville & Jackson Nicoll, “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

Channing Tatum & Danny McBride, “This is the End”

Best Villain

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Star Trek Into Darkness”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Mila Kunis, “Oz the Great and Powerful” – WINNER

Donald Sutherland, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Best Hero

Henry Cavill, “Man of Steel” – WINNER

Robert Downey Jr., “Iron Man 3”

Martin Freeman, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: The Dark World”

Channing Tatum, “White House Down”

Best Musical Moment

Backstreet Boys, Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen & Craig Robinson, “This is the End” – WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Melissa McCarthy, “Identity Thief”

Will Poulter, “We're the Millers”

Best Comedic Performance

Kevin Hart, “Ride Along”

Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street” – WINNER

Johnny Knoxville, “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

Melissa McCarthy, “Identity Thief”

Jason Sudeikis, “We're the Millers”

Best On-Screen Transformation

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Orlando Bloom, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Elizabeth Banks, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Cameo

Robert De Niro, “American Hustle”

Amy Poehler & Tina Fey, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

Rihanna, “This is the End” – WINNER

Joan Rivers, “Iron Man 3”

Kanye West, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

Favorite Character

Katniss Everdeen, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (Jennifer Lawrence)

Khan, “Star Trek Into Darkness” (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Loki, “Thor: The Dark World” (Tom Hiddleston)

Tris, “Divergent” (Shailene Woodley) – WINNER

Veronica Mars, “Veronica Mars” (Kristen Bell)

MTV Trailblazer Award

Channing Tatum