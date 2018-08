2014 MTV Video Music Awards nominees and winners – complete list

The 2014 MTV Video Music Awards were handed out Sunday, August 24, 2014 at the Los Angeles Forum. The show was host-less, but there were many big stars on hand to take home their moon men.

A complete list of all the nominees and winners from this year's show.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Beyonce ft. Jay Z – “Drunk in Love”

Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

Sia – “Chandelier”

Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball” – WINNER

BEST HIP HOP:

Eminem – “Bezerk”

Drake ft. Majid Jordan – “Hold On (We're Going Home)” – WINNER

Childish Gambino – “3005”

Kanye West – “Black Skinhead”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

BEST MALE:

Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

John Legend – “All of Me”

Ed Sheeran ft. Pharrell Williams – “Sing” – WINNER

Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”

Eminem ft. Rihanna – “The Monster”

BEST FEMALE:

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Beyonce – “Partition” Lorde – “Royals”

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea – “Problem”

Katy Perry ft. Juicy J – “Dark Horse” – WINNER

BEST POP:

Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Jason Derulo ft. 2 Chainz – “Talk Dirty”

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea – “Problem” – WINNER

Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc – “Wake Me Up”

BEST ROCK:

Imagine Dragons – “Demons”

Arctic Monkeys – “Do I Wanna Know”

The Black Keys – “Fever”

Lorde – “Royals” – WINNER

Linkin Park – “Until It's Gone”

MTV ARTIST TO WATCH:

Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”

5 Seconds of Summer -“She Looks So Perfect”

Charli XCX – “Boom Clap”

Schoolboy Q – “Man of the Year”

Fifth Harmony – “Miss Movin' On” – WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION:

Beyonce ft. Jay Z – “Drunk in Love” – WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea – “Problem”

Pitbull ft. Ke$ha – “Timber”

Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne and Tyga – “Loyal”

Eminem ft. Rihanna – “The Monster”

Katy Perry ft. Juicy J – “Dark Horse”

MTV CLUBLAND AWARD:

DJ Snake & Lil Jon – “Turn Down for What”

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams – “Stay the Night” – WINNER

Calvin Harris – “Summer”

Martin Garrix – “Animals”

Disclosure – “Grab Her!”

BEST VIDEO WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE:

Angel Haze ft. Sia – “Battle Cry”

Avicii – “Hey Brother”

Beyonce – “Pretty Hurts” – WINNER

J. Cole ft. TLC – “Crooked Smile”

Kelly Rowland – “Dirty Laundry”

David Guetta ft. Mikky Ekko – “One Voice”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

30 Seconds to Mars – “City of Angels”

Beyonce – “Pretty Hurts” – WINNER

Arcade Fire – “Afterlife”

Gesaffelstein – “Hate or Glory”

Lana Del Rey – “West Coast”

BEST EDITING:

Eminem – “Rap God” – WINNER

MGMT – “Your Life is a Lie”

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams – “Stay the Night”

Beyonce – “Pretty Hurts”

Fitz and the Tantrums – “The Walker”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY:

Sia – “Chandelier” – WINNER

Beyonce – “Partition”

Usher – “Good Kisser”

Michael Jackson ft. Justin Timberlake – “Love Never Felt So Good”

Jason Derulo ft. 2Chainz – “Talk Dirty” Kiesza – “Hideaway”

BEST DIRECTION:

DJ Snake & Lil Jon – “Turn Down for What” – WINNER

OK Go – “The Writing's On the Wall”

Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball”

Beyonce – “Pretty Hurts”

Eminem ft. Rihanna – “The Monster”

BEST ART DIRECTION:

DJ Snake & Lil Jon – “Turn Down for What”

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Eminem – “Rap God”

Arcade Fire – “Reflektor” – WINNER

Tyler, The Creator – “Tamale”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

DJ Snake & Lil Jon – “Turn Down for What”

OK Go – “The Writing's On the Wall” – WINNER

Disclosure – “Grab Her!”

Eminem – “Rap God” Jack White – “Lazaretto”