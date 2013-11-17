2014 Oscar contenders work the room at the 2013 Governors Awards

11.17.13 5 years ago

A slew of potential nominees for the 86th Academy Awards attended the annual Governors Awards Saturday night, where voters were on hand to salute honorees Angelina Jolie, Angela Lansbury, Piero Tosi and Steve Martin. While a few were actually friends or relatives of the honorees, 99 percent of them were in full campaign mode (or at least that’s what the studios and their publicists were hoping for).

Some attendees such as Spike Jonze skipped the carpet, but most made sure to smile (or attempt to smile) for the photogs and we’ve collected many for your review. It wasn’t as star-studded as in years past as numerous big names such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Judi Dench and Kate Winslet were missing (wait, that’s every major Best Actress contender save Emma Thompson — did the rest of them make a deal they’d all skip out?). But, there were many players on hand including Tom Hanks, Matthew McConaughey, Steve McQueen, Harrison Ford, Jonah Hill, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller, Mark Wahlberg and many more.

For more details on the event itself, read this excellent in-room report from HitFix’s Kristopher Tapley.

To see who worked the room on Saturday night as well as some lovely photos of the honorees, check out the gallery embedded below.

