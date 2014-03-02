2014 Oscars: Red carpet grades: Lupita, Angelina, Sandra, Liza and more

03.02.14 4 years ago

This year it seemed everyone got a memo to blah it up on the red carpet at the 86th Academy Awards. Thankfully, a few women (and even a few men) willfully ignored the directive to dress like expensive paper bags. Maybe no one wanted to look like a crayon melting in the rain that never came, who knows? While some stars are still knockouts in beige, a few very notably were not. 

Here's a look at who knocked it out of the park, who was perfectly respectable (for better or for worse) and who was just plain crazy. Shorts, people. Shorts. At. The. Oscars. 

;nbsp;</p>

Around The Web

TAGSANGELINA JOLIELIZA MINNELLILUPITA NYONGOOSCARS 2014SANDRA BULLOCK

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP