2014 Oscars: Red carpet grades: Lupita, Angelina, Sandra, Liza and more

This year it seemed everyone got a memo to blah it up on the red carpet at the 86th Academy Awards. Thankfully, a few women (and even a few men) willfully ignored the directive to dress like expensive paper bags. Maybe no one wanted to look like a crayon melting in the rain that never came, who knows? While some stars are still knockouts in beige, a few very notably were not.

Here's a look at who knocked it out of the park, who was perfectly respectable (for better or for worse) and who was just plain crazy. Shorts, people. Shorts. At. The. Oscars.

