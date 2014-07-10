2014 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations: The complete list

Below is a list of the major category nominees for the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, including the major categories. A complete list can be found here.
The 2014 Primetime Emmys will air live from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 25 on NBC. Seth Meyers will host the ceremony.
COMEDY SERIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Louie” (FX)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“Veep” (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Ricky Gervais, “Derek” (Netflix)
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)
Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)
William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Julia Louis Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)
Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)
Amy Poehler, “Parks & Recreation” (NBC)
Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Breaugher, “Brookiyn Nine-Nine” (FOX)
Adam Driver, “Girls” (HBO)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Fred Armisen, “Portlandia” (IFC)
Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS)
Kate Mulgrew, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nathan Lane, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Steve Buscemi, “Portlandia” (IFC)
Jimmy Fallon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Louis C.K., “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Gary Cole, “Veep” (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)
Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)
Natasha Lyonne, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)
Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Joan Cusack, “Shameless” (Showtime)
DRAMA SERIES
Outstanding Drama Series
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“Mad Men” (AMC)
“True Detective” (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Woody Harrelson, “True Detective” (HBO)
Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective” (HBO)
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Lizzy Caplan, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)
Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Julianne Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)
Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Josh Charles, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Lena Headey, “Game Of Thrones” (HBO
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (NBC)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Dylan Baker, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Reg E. Cathey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Paul Giamatti, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Robert Morse, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Beau Bridges, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)
Joe Morton, “Scandal” (ABC)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Kate Burton, “Scandal” (ABC)
Jane Fonda, “The Newsroom” (HBO)
Allison Janney, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)
Kate Mara, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, “The Americans” (FX)
Diane Rigg, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
MINISERIES/MOVIES
Outstanding Miniseries
“American Horror Story: Coven”
“Fargo”
“The White Queen”
“Bonnie and Clyde”
“Treme”
Outstanding Movie
“The Normal Heart”
“The Trip to Bountiful”
“Killing Kennedy”
“Sherlock: His Last Vow”
“Muhammad Ali”s Greatest Fight”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge” (Starz)
Martin Freeman, “Fargo” (FX)
Billy Bob Thornton, “Fargo” (FX)
Idris Elba, “Luther” (BBC America)
Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart” (HBO)
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: His Last Vow” (PBS)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)
Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton And Taylor (BBC America)
Minnie Driver, “Return To Zero (Lifetime)
Kristen Wiig, The Spoils Of Babylon (IFC)
Cicely Tyson, “The Trip To Bountiful (Lifetime)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Colin Hanks, “Fargo”
Jim Parsons, “The Normal Heart”
Joe Mantello, “The Normal Heart”
Alfred Molina, “The Normal Heart”
Matt Bomer, “The Normal Heart”
Martin Freeman, “Sherlock: His Last Vow”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Frances Conroy, “American Horror Story: Coven”
Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Coven”
Angela Bassett, “American Horror Story: Coven”
Allison Tolman, “Fargo”
Ellen Burstyn, “Flowers In the Attic”
Julia Roberts, “The Normal Heart”
VARIETY and REALITY
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
“The Colbert Report”
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
“Real Time with Bill Maher”
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Variety Special
“AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Mel Brooks”
“The Beatles: The Night That Changed America”
“Best Of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Primetime Special”
“Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays”
“The Kennedy Center Honors”
“Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles”
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“Dancing With The Stars”
“Project Runway”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
“Antiques Roadshow”
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”
“MythBusters”
“Shark Tank”
“Undercover Boss”
“Who Do You Think You Are?”
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
“Alaska: The Last Frontier”
“Deadliest Catch”
“Flipping Out”
“Million Dollar Listing New York”
“Wahlburgers”
“Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan”
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Betty White, “Betty White's Off Their Rockers”
Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With The Stars”
Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night”
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”
Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”
Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste”
For all the 2014 nominees, including technical and creative awards, a complete list can be found here.
The fact that Nick Offerman isn’t even nominated… AGAIN… renders this entire masturbatory effort by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as complete and utter bullshit.
These people know nothing. NOTHING!!!
I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!
Are the voters just sick of Survivor? It’s still one of the best reality shows on tv and Probst still does a great job. I guess it’s just not new and shiny.
I think they’ve snubbed Survivor pretty much since they created the category. Probst won host the first year or two but since he hasn’t even been nominated. You would think Survivor is more award worthy than some of the other nominees but then I’ve never seen So You Think You Can Dance so maybe it’s a brilliant example of the form.
Caveat: “House of Cards” is stupid and it was awful this year in a way I think would be a lot more apparent if its dive off a cliff wasn’t sort of hidden on Netflix. The things that went on on that show were stupider than the things that went on on “Homeland,” which did fall out of the best drama field as it deserved to.
That said, Reg E. Cathey’s nomination actually makes me happy. It is the one nomination from that show that could possibly make me happy. I don’t think he should win, but it’s nice that he’s in the field.
how the hell was Tatiana Maslany snubbed AGAIN?
It’s BS. Robin Wright plays an almost one-dimensional character who never changes her expression or voice and she gets nominated instead of Tatiana who play a dozen, completely different characters. Emmys are just too mainstream nowadays, it’s sad that they snub on good product just because it doesn’t have the same numbers of distribution.
Wahlburgers!
I’m disappointed The Americans got nothing. As much as I enjoy Downton Abbey, not really deserving of noms at this point.
Also, not that I have anything against Jeff Daniels, but I think Michael Sheen or Matthew Rhys should have been up there instead of Daniels.
The Americans didn’t get nothing — Margo Martindale got a guest actress nomination. But I agree that shows like The Newsroom, Downton Abbey, and House of Cards are far overrepresented here.
Matthew Rhys should assassinate Jeff Daniels.
If Will McAvoy was assassinated, live on NewsNight, by Russians, it would be my favorite moment on that show and make me forgive Aaron Sorkin for many sins.
Smreyno… and then we cut to the supply closet, where Keri Russell is doing her best to “distract” Olivia Munn.
BEST. TV. EVER.
Where can I go to find which episodes they specifically recognized in the writing and directing categories?
The PDF file on the Emmy site has that information: [www.emmys.com]
Why is Michelle Dockery nominated over Keri Russell? Why is “The Americans” being snubbed again??