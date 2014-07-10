2014 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations: The complete list

Below is a list of the major category nominees for the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, including the major categories. A complete list can be found here.

The 2014 Primetime Emmys will air live from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 25 on NBC. Seth Meyers will host the ceremony.

COMEDY SERIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Louie” (FX)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Ricky Gervais, “Derek” (Netflix)

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Julia Louis Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)

Amy Poehler, “Parks & Recreation” (NBC)

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Breaugher, “Brookiyn Nine-Nine” (FOX)

Adam Driver, “Girls” (HBO)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Fred Armisen, “Portlandia” (IFC)

Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS)

Kate Mulgrew, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Nathan Lane, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Steve Buscemi, “Portlandia” (IFC)

Jimmy Fallon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louis C.K., “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Gary Cole, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Joan Cusack, “Shameless” (Showtime)

DRAMA SERIES

Outstanding Drama Series

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Mad Men” (AMC)

“True Detective” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective” (HBO)

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective” (HBO)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Lizzy Caplan, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)

Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Julianne Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Josh Charles, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Lena Headey, “Game Of Thrones” (HBO

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Dylan Baker, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Reg E. Cathey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Paul Giamatti, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Robert Morse, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Beau Bridges, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)

Joe Morton, “Scandal” (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Kate Burton, “Scandal” (ABC)

Jane Fonda, “The Newsroom” (HBO)

Allison Janney, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)

Kate Mara, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, “The Americans” (FX)

Diane Rigg, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

MINISERIES/MOVIES

Outstanding Miniseries

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Fargo”

“The White Queen”

“Bonnie and Clyde”

“Treme”

Outstanding Movie

“The Normal Heart”

“The Trip to Bountiful”

“Killing Kennedy”

“Sherlock: His Last Vow”

“Muhammad Ali”s Greatest Fight”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge” (Starz)

Martin Freeman, “Fargo” (FX)

Billy Bob Thornton, “Fargo” (FX)

Idris Elba, “Luther” (BBC America)

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart” (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: His Last Vow” (PBS)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton And Taylor (BBC America)

Minnie Driver, “Return To Zero (Lifetime)

Kristen Wiig, The Spoils Of Babylon (IFC)

Cicely Tyson, “The Trip To Bountiful (Lifetime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Colin Hanks, “Fargo”

Jim Parsons, “The Normal Heart”

Joe Mantello, “The Normal Heart”

Alfred Molina, “The Normal Heart”

Matt Bomer, “The Normal Heart”

Martin Freeman, “Sherlock: His Last Vow”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Frances Conroy, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Angela Bassett, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Allison Tolman, “Fargo”

Ellen Burstyn, “Flowers In the Attic”

Julia Roberts, “The Normal Heart”

VARIETY and REALITY

Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special

“AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Mel Brooks”

“The Beatles: The Night That Changed America”

“Best Of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Primetime Special”

“Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays”

“The Kennedy Center Honors”

“Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“MythBusters”

“Shark Tank”

“Undercover Boss”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Alaska: The Last Frontier”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Flipping Out”

“Million Dollar Listing New York”

“Wahlburgers”

“Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan”

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Betty White, “Betty White's Off Their Rockers”

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With The Stars”

Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night”

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Anthony Bourdain, “The Taste”

For all the 2014 nominees, including technical and creative awards, a complete list can be found here.