2014 Primetime Emmy Awards winners and nominees – complete list

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out Monday, August 25, 2014 at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles.

Here is a rundown of the winners announced during the ceremony and all the nominees.

COMEDY SERIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Louie” (FX)

“Modern Family” (ABC) – WINNER

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) – WINNER

Ricky Gervais, “Derek” (Netflix)

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Julia Louis Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO) – WINNER

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)

Amy Poehler, “Parks & Recreation” (NBC)

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Breaugher, “Brookiyn Nine-Nine” (FOX)

Adam Driver, “Girls” (HBO)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” (ABC) – WINNER

Fred Armisen, “Portlandia” (IFC)

Tony Hale, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS) – WINNER

Kate Mulgrew, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Episodes” – “Episode 305″ (David Crane)

“Louie” – “So Did The Fat Lady” (Louis C.K.) – WINNER

“Orange Is the New Black” – “I Wasn”t Ready” (Jenji Kohan and Liz Friedman)

“Silicon Valley” – “Optimal Tip-To-Tip Efficiency” (Alec Berg)

“Veep” – “Special Relationship” (Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche and Armando Iannucci)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Episodes” – “Episode 309″ (Iain B. MacDonald)

“Glee” – “100″ (Paris Barclay)

“Louis” – “Elevator, Part 6″ (Louis C.K.)

“Modern Family” – “Vegas” (Gail Mancuso) – WINNER

“Orange Is the New Black” – “Lesbian Request Denied” (Jodie Foster)

“Silicon Valley” – Minimum Viable Product” (Mike Judge)

DRAMA SERIES

Outstanding Drama Series

“Breaking Bad” (AMC) – WINNER

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Mad Men” (AMC)

“True Detective” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC) – WINNER

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective” (HBO)

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective” (HBO)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Lizzy Caplan, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)

Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Julianne Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS) – WINNER

Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC) – WINNER

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Josh Charles, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC) – WINNER

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Lena Headey, “Game Of Thrones” (HBO

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“Breaking Bad” – “Ozymandias” (Moira Walley-Beckett) – WINNER

“Breaking Bad” – Felina” (Vince Gilligan)

“Game of Thrones” – “The Children” (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss)

“House of Cards” – “Chapter 14″ (Beau Willimon)

“True Detective” – “The Secret Fate of All Life” (Nic Pizzolatto)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire” – Farewell Daddy Blues” (Tim Van Patten)

“Breaking Bad” – “Felina” (Vince Gilligan)

“Downton Abbey” – “Episode 1” (David Evans)

“Game Of Thrones” – “The Watchers on the Wall” (Neil Marshall)

“House Of Cards” – “Chapter 14″ (Carl Franklin)

“True Detective” – “Who Goes There” (Cary Joji Fukunaga) – WINNER

MINISERIES/MOVIES

Outstanding Miniseries

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Fargo” – WINNER

“The White Queen”

“Bonnie and Clyde”

“Treme”

Outstanding Movie

“The Normal Heart” – WINNER

“The Trip to Bountiful”

“Killing Kennedy”

“Sherlock: His Last Vow”

“Muhammad Ali”s Greatest Fight”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge” (Starz)

Martin Freeman, “Fargo” (FX) – WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, “Fargo” (FX)

Idris Elba, “Luther” (BBC America)

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart” (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: His Last Vow” (PBS) – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven (FX) – WINNER

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton And Taylor (BBC America)

Minnie Driver, “Return To Zero (Lifetime)

Kristen Wiig, The Spoils Of Babylon (IFC)

Cicely Tyson, “The Trip To Bountiful (Lifetime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Colin Hanks, “Fargo”

Jim Parsons, “The Normal Heart”

Joe Mantello, “The Normal Heart”

Alfred Molina, “The Normal Heart”

Matt Bomer, “The Normal Heart”

Martin Freeman, “Sherlock: His Last Vow” – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Frances Conroy, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Coven” – WINNER

Angela Bassett, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Allison Tolman, “Fargo”

Ellen Burstyn, “Flowers In the Attic”

Julia Roberts, “The Normal Heart”

Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

“American Horror Story: Coven” – “Bitchcraft” (Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk)

“Fargo” – “The Crocodile”s Dilemma” (Noah Hawley)

“Luther” (Neil Cross)

“The Normal Heart” (Larry Kramer)

“Sherlock: His Last Vow” (Steven Moffat) – WINNER

“Treme” – “…To Miss New Orleans” (Eric Overmyer and David Simon)

Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

“American Horror Story: Coven” – “Bitchcraft” (Alfonso Gomez-Rejon)

“Fargo” – “The Crocodile”s Dilemma” (Adam Bernstein)

“Fargo” – “Buridan”s Ass” (Colin Bucksey) – WINNER

“Muhammad Ali”s Greatest Fight” (Stephen Frears)

“The Normal Heart” (Ryan Murphy)

“Sherlock: His Last Vow” (Nick Hurran)

VARIETY and REALITY

Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series

“The Colbert Report” – WINNER

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special

“AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Mel Brooks”

“The Beatles: The Night That Changed America”

“Best Of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Primetime Special”

“Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays”

“The Kennedy Center Honors”

“Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” – WINNER

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”