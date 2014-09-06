Adam Driver, Roy Andersson, Joshua Oppenheimer win Venice awards

VENICE – The 71st Venice Film Festival can hold its head high as having had its fair share of exceptional films in the 2014 Competition for Alexandre Desplat's jury to pick from. Going in, I was still kind of hoping for the Golden Lion for “Birdman,” partly because it's excellent and partly because its excellence is spread across so many categories — an amazing cast, especially Michael Keaton's lead turn, career-best direction from Alejandro G. Inarritu, cinematography that defies belief — which would have made an all-rounder award feel fair. I also hoped for a big prize for “A Pigeon Sat On A Branch Contemplating Existence” and maybe nods for “In The Basement,” “99 Homes” or “The Look Of Silence.”
In the event, the winners were as follows…
Golden Lion: “A Pigeon Sat On A Branch Reflecting On Existence,” by Roy Andersson
Grand Jury Prize: “The Look Of Silence,” by Joshua Oppenheimer
Silver Lion (Best Director): Andrej Koncalovskij, “The Postman's White Nights”
Best Actor: Adam Driver in “Hungry Hearts”
Best Actress: Alba Rohrwacher in “Hungry Hearts”
Marcello Mastroianni Award (Best Young Actor): Romain Paul in “Le Dernier Coup De Marteau”
Best Screenplay: Rakhshan Banietemad and Farid Mostafavi, “Ghesseha (Tales)”
Special Jury Prize: “Sivas,” by Kaan Müjdeci
HORIZONS AWARDS
Best Film: “Court,” by Chaitanya Tamhane
Best Director: Naji Abu Nowa, “Theeb”
Special Jury Prize: “Belluscone. Una Storia Siciliana,” by Franco Maresco
Best Actor or Actress: Emir Hadžihafizbegovi? in “These Are The Rules”
Best Short Film: “Maryam,” by Sidi Saleh
VENICE CLASSIC AWARDS
Best Restored Film: “Una Giornata Particolare”, Ettore Scola
Best Documentary on Cinema: “Animata Resistenza”, Francesco Montagner and Alberto Girotto
The two acting prizes given to “Hungry Hearts” seem a bit exaggerated, especially considering the male competition (Keaton?).
And given the raving reviews I’ve been reading practically everywhere, I’m surprised Birdman left empty-handed.
Venice doesn’t like American
Are we going to read more about this year’s Venice film festival or you’re finished with it?
I would personally love to read about the whole experience (was it a first, for you, Catherine?), not just on an awards-related note.
For example, what did you think of the main prize winner, “A Pigeon…”? Looks like you saw it but you didn’t review it, right?
Anyway, I think you did a great job, I really enjoyed reading all of your reviews.
Greetings from an Italian reader.
That “Venice doesn’t like American” line was meant to be “Venice(‘s jury) doesn’t seem to like awarding big American production, doest it?”
Big American productions often involve big franchises, which you won’t see at a festival like Venice. In the last 10 years alone The Wrestler, Brokeback Mountain and Somewhere all won the Golden Lion award. If I remember correct The Master originally took the top award as well as best actor but given Venice’s rules a movie can’t take so many top awards so it was given to Pieta. So as far as American productions period, I think Venice is warm to American films premiering there.
I wouldn’t consider The Wrestler and Somewhere as big as Birdman, but I see your point, I think you’re right, I had stupidly forgotten about those ;)
I’ve not heard many good things about Hungry Hearts except from Robbie Collin. Most people I know walked out of it, wanted to boo it, etc. It’s a shame that the actress for Red Amnesia lost to Alba and that Dafoe, Keaton, Pacino, etc lost to Driver. Every year the Italians really push for something of theirs to be awarded and it looks like the Hungry Hearts duo in acting was the consolation prize. Maybe if the Italians put less pressure on the jury we could see real winners for once, or maybe better even yet, getting rid of the forced “3 italian films must be in competition” rule even if all the important and great Italian filmmakers skip Venice for Cannes (Garrone, Sorrentino, Moretti and even now Bellocchio and Tornatore have expressed their dismay).