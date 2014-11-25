2015 Spirit Awards Nominees: Winners and Losers

No joke, there were a ton of surprises from today's announcement of the 2015 Independent Spirit Awards nominees. That sounds like something someone would write every year after Film Independent reveals the honorees for its awards shrine of American independent cinema, but that's actually not the case.
Over the past few years the Spirits have become increasingly predictable, focusing on almost every low budget Oscar contender that has “independent spirit.” Sure, you'd get a surprise now and then, but for the most part every nominee was in the Oscar mix (or wanted to be). This year? That's certainly not the case and, frankly, it's sort of refreshing. The Spirits might just be getting back to what they were always meant to be, a celebration of real indie film.
With that in mind, the In Contention team has broken down the winners and losers of this year's nominee crop in the embedded story gallery below. Of course, “Boyhood” and “Birdman” aren't included, but why would they be? Each film earned the five and six nominations (respectively) that they deserved. Just another day in the long road to Oscar for those two juggernauts.
The 2015 Independent Spirit Awards will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015 live IFC at 2:00 PM PT/ 5:00 PM ET.
Personally, the biggest and most pleasant surprise I had reading the nominations this year was watching the insuperable Marion Cotillard being nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her towering performance as Ewa Cyluska in The Immigrant! It truly fills me with joy and excitement. She should sweep all the awards with her immensely powerful and hauntingly beautiful work in Gray’s film. Any list of Best Actress contenders would look empty without the incomparable Marion Cotillard of either The Immigrant or Two Days, One Night in the lead. Both performances should be considered among the 10 greatest performances ever put on film. She gave the absolute best (Two Days, One Night) and the absolute second best female performance (The Immigrant) at the same year. I’ll be more than thrilled to watch her win a second Oscar for either. I’m also extremely excited (not to sound mean) about watching Reese Witherspoon being snubbed for Wild. Having seen the film in a screening, I must say that her work there, whille really good, is far from Oscar-worthy. Watching her being snubbed in favor of sublime work (and truly Oscar-worthy work) by actresses as talented as Tilda Swinton for her exceptional performance in Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive (I’m sure obviously there’s not a chance she’s going to be acknowledged for her tremendous turn from the Oscars though), I’m over the moon. Bringing groundbreaking talents for towering work in front and snubbing Oscar vehicle turns by limited actors always feels great!
If I were Cotillard’s family or handlers, I would find out who you are and put a preemptive restraining order out on you. You are full on into Annie Wilkes territory with your constant breathless praise. Very disturbing.
Your stupidity is even more disturbing, trust me. Admiring a criminally snubbed of a second Oscar nomination terrific actress like Cotillard and wanting to spread awareness about her little-seen work (since it’s mostly foreign or arthouse) doesn’t make you a fanatic. Leaving a comment like yours definitely makes you stupid though, that’s for sure.
Interesting to see Ejogo’s nomination… A wonderful actress, this is not her first time playing Coretta Scott King. She first did so, over a dozen years ago, in HBO’s Boycott. Dr. King was played my her husband, the great Jeffrey Wright.
Sad to see the Spirit Awards overlook Miles Teller for Whiplash!!!
You missed an opportunity to get Kristen Stewart fans to vote thousands of times in this poll. She was snubbed for Best Supporting Actress.
Little Miss Indie got shut out by the Indie awards. Guess she’s not Little Miss Indie after all, Scott Feinberg. And actually, Anna Kendrick had 3 films at Sundance this year — she’s the really Miss Indie 2014.
And Kendrick has already been Oscar nominated, something that has escaped Stewart, and will continue to escape her this year. If she can’t even get an Indie Spirit nom, she’s sure not getting an Oscar nom. Another Razzie to go along with the 2 she already has might be coming her way, tho.
Aren’t we pressed, Copy/Paste Troll. She isn’t even mentioned here, yet she is so obviously at the front of your mind. You really sound pathetic. This article was not written by Scott Feinberg. Neither Kristen Stewart nor Anna Kendrick were mentioned.
As for “snubs,” they happen. So is Reese Witherspoon now out of the running for an Oscar nomination? How about the rest of Wild, including Laura Dern, Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture? Wild qualified for the ISA’s and was completely snubbed. I suppose Harvey Weinstein should just pack up his campaign for The Imitation Game and call it a day, right? Not everyone snubbed by the ISA’s, of all places, are then completely shut out of other awards, just like not everyone nominated by the ISA’s are nominated elsewhere too.
Grow up.
Maybe, Reese Witherspoon didn’t get a nomination for Wild, but after Mud she will have an other Robert Altman Award for Inherent Vice.