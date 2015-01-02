21 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2015 We’re Actually Excited About

Thousands up on thousands of albums came out in 2014, and just as many are due for 2015. There are some we just don't know much about yet — like those from big names including Rihanna, Kanye West and Adele.

Acts like Faith No More, Giorgio Moroder and Sleater-Kinney have reformed or come out of retirement and dutifully outlined their plans. More mysterious artists like Frank Ocean, Radiohead and Bjork have only given snippets or hints of their activities.

Check out what may be in store for Kanye West, Belle & Sebastian, Drake, Modest Mouse, Kendrick Lamar, Gwen Stefani, Beach House, Miguel and others in the new year. Whose album are you most excited for this year?