’24’ boss takes ‘Prisoners’ on new pilot

If “24” is truly about to have its final countdown, longtime showrunner Howard Gordon is lining up his next project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , 20th Century Fox TV has acquired the rights to the Israeli format “Prisoners of War.” Gordon will adapt the Keshet Broadcasting drama along with fellow “24” executive producer Alex Gansa and original series creator Gideon Raff.

The Israeli original focuses on three soldiers who return home after 17 years in captivity in Syria and have to readjust to civilian life. The trade paper says that the American version will likely be retitled patriots and will focus on three U.S. soldiers lost behind enemy lines in Iraq for the better part of a decade. Naturally, there are mysteries about what happened to the men while they were gone and what shape they’re returning in.

Speaking to the trade, Gordon said that even if “24” is renewed for a ninth day, he likely wouldn’t return as showrunner, though he’s still maintain some involvement in the show.

Prior to his time on “24,” Gordon’s credits included “Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Beauty and the Beast.”