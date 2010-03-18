’24’ boss takes ‘Prisoners’ on new pilot

03.18.10 8 years ago
If “24” is truly about to have its final countdown, longtime showrunner Howard Gordon is lining up his next project.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Fox TV has acquired the rights to the Israeli format “Prisoners of War.” Gordon will adapt the Keshet Broadcasting drama along with fellow “24” executive producer Alex Gansa and original series creator Gideon Raff.
The Israeli original focuses on three soldiers who return home after 17 years in captivity in Syria and have to readjust to civilian life. The trade paper says that the American version will likely be retitled patriots and will focus on three U.S. soldiers lost behind enemy lines in Iraq for the better part of a decade. Naturally, there are mysteries about what happened to the men while they were gone and what shape they’re returning in.
Speaking to the trade, Gordon said that even if “24” is renewed for a ninth day, he likely wouldn’t return as showrunner, though he’s still maintain some involvement in the show.
Prior to his time on “24,” Gordon’s credits included “Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Around The Web

TAGS20th Century Fox TVHOWARD GORDONPatriotsPrisoners of War

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP