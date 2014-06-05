25 greatest tearjerker movies of all-time

Teen weepfest “The Fault in Our Stars” is expected to trounce Tom Cruise's “The Edge of Tomorrow” at the box-office this weekend, and in honor of that unexpected victory we've decided to take a look back at some of our favorite tearjerkers from years past.
From animated classics like “Bambi” and “Dumbo” to perennial favorites like “It's a Wonderful Life” and “The Way We Were” to more contemporary three-hankie offerings including “Brokeback Mountain” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” the list – voted on by the HitFix staff – represents a diverse collection of cinema weepies to treasure and go back to whenever you feel the need for a good cry.
After checking our Top 25 below, vote for your favorites in the poll further down.
Dan,
With Schindler’s List, it’s always Neeson saying, “I could’ve got more.”
When he says “this car,” and “this pin,” the despair in his voice and his soul… this is a man who ensured the lives of generations in the face of the true horror of what Nazi Germany unleashed, and he can only think about all of those he couldn’t save.
It’s such a raw moment. Even now, thinking about it, I’m welling up.
The voting process usually works in that all of y’all submit films you would put on the list and then the list is the aggregate, right?
Did any of y’all have Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn on there? I don’t care if Star Trek III undoes Spock’s death, that ending, with them separated by the glass, “I have been, and always shall be, your friend…” it just KILLS me, every time.
Also, REALLY surprised Ole Yeller didn’t crack the Top-25. No dog lovers (or people with souls) out in the HitFix offices? ;-)
Personally, I’d have Field of Dreams at the top. And yes, while I get misty when James Earl Jones speaks of the wonders of baseball marking the time, I get misty, but it is the moment when Costner says, “Hey… Dad? Do you wanna have a catch?” and James Horner’s beautifully understated score finally crescendos at the exact right moment, and I am ugly man crying for at least the next two minutes.
Regret. Fathers and sons. Baseball. You put those three things together, and you try to keep from crying.
Could not agree with you more about Field of Dreams neck I get teary eyed just reading it
And when the camera pans up for the final shot of all the headlights along the road in the dusk… Aw crap.
I voted for Old Yeller, and I know a couple of other contributors did, but the numbers just didn’t add up. I was surprised too, but them’s the breaks.
Philadelphia always gets me at the end…
Nice to see Cinema Paradiso..My own favourites are Letter from an unknown woman,Titanic,Dancer in the Dark,Gravity.
How about Beaches.
25th hour, Man on Fire, American History X, Con Air (How do I live without you playing while Nic Cage gets a hugfrom his daughter….and then there that damn stuffed bunny!), Jackie Chan in that emotional scene inthe new karate kid, I Am Legend ( Sam), Eminem in Funny people….”I can’t go to target, I can’t go to best buy….I can’t go any f%#@ing where.” Those were tears of laughter though….and that quote is not verbatim.
Hate to be this guy, Quincy Jones scored The Color Purple, not John Williams. It’s the only theatrical feature Spielberg didn’t collaborate with Williams on, probably because Q was a producer.
Great list. I was such a blubbery, embarrassing mess after Toy Story 3, my girlfriend had to sneak me out of the theater after the lights went up and the remaining patrons left.
Not quite true…Williams also didn’t score Spielberg’s segment of the Twilight Zone movie (Jerry Goldsmith did).
I read the gallery pleased that Dead Poets Society wasn’t coming up, assuming it would be #1, then it never made the list. I can’t think of a movie that gets me more, and even after than 25th time watching and knowing what is coming.
I know older, black and white films have a tendency to read as overly maudlin by today’s audiences, but for me, nothing beats A Tree Grows in Brooklyn for biggest tearjerker moment. It comes at the end of the film, when Francie graduates elementary school and sees the flowers on her desk and the note from her now deceased father, and she finally lets herself cry over his death. That emotional catharsis gets me in the feels every time.
The Lion King?
Sophie’s Choice was a heartbreaker. Meryl Streep played it so beautifully. And if you include Bambi, I would have to add “Old Yeller” to the list. I must have cried for days afterward.
Legends of the Fall just kills me almost throughout. So many tears.
And Dances with Wolves lures me in so completely (e.g., [www.youtube.com] ) and then massacres my heart again and again near the end, and then simultaneously uplifts it and tears it apart w/ Wind In His Hair’s “Do you see that I am your friend? Can you see that you will always be my friend?”. Oh geez, thanks for making me cry now Hitfix!
Another one that kills me: Marley and Me. From the walk Owen Wilson takes Marley on, to him sitting in the room as the dog is put down, to the oldest child, when asked what he wrote in his letter to Marley, says “He knows.” it absolutely destroys me.
The worst part is I first saw this movie on an airplane. Who makes people on an airplane like that? Come on!
Thank you! Marley & Me reduces me to a puddle. I had it on my list and took some ribbing for it, I’ll have you know.
I think Marley & Me… though it makes you cry, there’s a… falseness to it? Like, the whole film is designed to mess with your emotions?
So, it makes you cry, but unlike Field of Dreams, it was designed to do so, which makes it feel a bit… ignoble in its intent.
I see the point you’re making, but most tearjerkers, good and bad, are designed to mess with your emotions.
‘Eternal Sunshine’, ‘Brokeback Mountain’, and ‘Into The Wild’ are three more recent films that KILL me. Every single time, guaranteed tears. ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is probably #1 for me, I just find the whole film to be unbelievably beautiful. In ‘Brokeback Mountain’, that scene… THAT scene… When Heath Ledger, who is so incredible here, smells Gyllenhaal’s shirt… And then in the trailer. Gah! And in ‘Into The Wild’, it’s Hal Holbrook’s scene with Emile Hirsch near the end and he offers for Hirsch to stay with him… And we already know Hirsch’s fate when he says maybe when he gets back. It’s devastating.
Come on, “About Time”? Really?
2009’s Aussie animated feature Mary & Max has one of the saddest — and yet hopeful — endings I have ever seen, especially for anyone, like me, with cognitive disorders that make it extremely difficult to make friends. I was WEEPING by the end of that.
great list. nearly teared up just reading it.
I’d also nominate WALL-E and ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST.
Terms of Endearment, anyone?
Into the Wild and The Notebook. As far as animation, The Iron Giant gets me every single time.
Titanic, Pursuit of Happyness (awesome throughout), Slumdog Millionaire, The Green Mile (one of the best), We are Marshall, Braveheart, Ghost, Real Steel (ending is a real tear jerker), and Pay It Forward are all great tear jerker movies.
How could you leave,Imatation of Life. off the list
Or Somewhere in Time with long separated lovers Christopher Reeves and Jane Seymour being reunited in Heaven as John Barry’s marvellous score surges triumphantly?
Titanic (credit James Horner and Kate Winslet), My Life as a Dog, Ghost, Bambi. I also think the ending of Truman Show is sad during the long, artsy sequence with Truman in the boat, hitting the wall. As far as TV shows goes, the end of Breaking Bad, when Walter White says goodbye to his son but can only do so from afar, watching him through a grimy window as he gets off a school bus.
Madam X was probably the greatest. It was made 3 times. I think I saw the middle one and it was very well done but it was not on the list. Also not on the list Days of Wine and Roses, An Affair to Remember, Lost Weekend, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn and Billy Budd.
An Indian movie called “Taare Zameen Par” has always made me cry no matter how many times I’ve watched it.
missed 2 big ones the original Brians Song and johnny Depps relatively unknown brilliant movie Finding Neverland
Erm where’s seven pounds? Only film to ever make me bawl and Toy Story 3. Who ever made this list…shame on you.
The Outsiders was a tearjerker! I could not stop crying.. soo soo sad
Neverending Story had one of the best tear jerking scenes , even now 30 years later i have to skip that scene with that damn horse :(