25 most anticipated fall festival movies of 2013

Four festivals that play out over just seven weeks. Hundreds of films. Some with distribution, some without. Some that are highly anticipated, others that will become surprise gems. It’s fall festival time and that just doesn’t mean the beginning of awards season. It means new films that will be fought over by competing distributors for acquisition and other movies that may end up going direct to VOD (if they are lucky).
This year, HitFix’s Kristopher Tapley, Gregory Ellwood, Guy Lodge and Drew McWeeny will be attending the Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York Film Festivals in one form or another. With that in mind, we’ve compiled and ranked our 25 most anticipated films of the fall festival season. You can see who made the cut in the embedded gallery in this post.
Afterwards, vote in our poll and tell us which three films you’re most looking forward to hearing about.
It all begins with Guy Lodge’s “Gravity” review from the Venice Film Festival in just a few hours.
My favorite time of year for film.
Most anticipated are The Fifth Estate, then 12 Years a Slave, August in Osage County and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby Him and Her.
You forget that some of those movies are going to be presented at San Sebastian Film Festival (Witching and Bitching, Devil’s Knot, Prisoners…) it would be cool if you add this information.
I’m looking forward to The Fifth Estate –
So difficult to chose only three in the poll. Nice to see Nicole Holofcener and Kelly Reichardt films on the list.
No Kill Your Darlings. List invalid.
The world premiere of the adaptation of the semi-autobiographical “Abuse of Weakness” directed by Catherine Breillat from her own book, starring the great Isabelle Huppert. That’s my number 1.
The Double sounds a lot like Harlan Ellison’s Shatterday and the structure of Eleanor Rigby sounds a lot like what Gone Girl is going to be structured like.