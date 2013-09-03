25 most anticipated fall movies of 2013: ‘Catching Fire,’ ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ ‘Gravity’

#Ender's Game
, , , and 09.04.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

WIth so many films hitting theaters this fall, moviegoers will have a variety of viewing options at their disposal, from blockbuster franchise entries (“Thor: The Dark World,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) to low-key arthouse films (“Blue Is the Warmest Colour,” “Salinger”) to heavyweight Oscar contenders (“12 Years a Slave,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”) and even to the IMAX 3D re-release of a Technicolor classic (“The Wizard of Oz”). To help you sort through the clutter, the HitFix staff has compiled a list of our Top 25 “must-see” films of the season, all of which are included in the gallery below.

After scrolling through our countdown, vote for your three most anticipated fall films in the poll further down the page.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ender's Game
TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVECAPTAIN PHILLIPSDON JONENDER'S GAMEFall moviesGRAVITYinsidious chapter 2KILL YOUR DARLINGSOLDBOYRUNNER RUNNERTHE FIFTH ESTATEThe Hunger Games: Catching FireTHE WIZARD OF OZTHE WOLF OF WALL STREETThor: The Dark World

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP