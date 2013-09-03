25 most anticipated fall movies of 2013: ‘Catching Fire,’ ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ ‘Gravity’

WIth so many films hitting theaters this fall, moviegoers will have a variety of viewing options at their disposal, from blockbuster franchise entries (“Thor: The Dark World,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) to low-key arthouse films (“Blue Is the Warmest Colour,” “Salinger”) to heavyweight Oscar contenders (“12 Years a Slave,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”) and even to the IMAX 3D re-release of a Technicolor classic (“The Wizard of Oz”). To help you sort through the clutter, the HitFix staff has compiled a list of our Top 25 “must-see” films of the season, all of which are included in the gallery below.
After scrolling through our countdown, vote for your three most anticipated fall films in the poll further down the page.
Benedict Cumberbatch is not playing the brutal slave owner i 12 years a slave. Michael Fassbender plays that role.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays the sympathetic first owner.
Momentary brain lapse. It’s been corrected. Thank you!
Great list. There really seem to be a ton of movies coming out over the next four months that look great. In addition to those mentioned, a few others I’m looking forward to:
Her – Spike Jonze and Joaquin Phonenix are both always interesting
Anchorman: The Legend Continues – has to be hilarious, even if it doesn’t live up to its predecesor
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – thought the first one was way better than it got credit for, plus I’m just invested in seeing all these
Out of the Furnace – cast is incredible
American Hustle – same, plus David O. Russell is really on a roll these past few years
Inside Llewyn Davis – new Coen Brothers film looks great
The Monuments Men
Jack Ryan: Shadow One – the Harrison Ford Jack Ryan movies were such great 90s action movies – wondering if Kenneth Branagh and Chris Pine can recapture that at all
And here are four where I’m just looking forward to seeing how a great actor portrays a well-known historical figure:
Saving Mr. Banks
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Grace of Monaco
Diana
Bert Lahr, not Burt
The movie I want to see most in what remains of 2013 is American Hustle, but I guess that doesn’t count as a fall release.
Paul Greengrass is “one of the great action directors of all time”?! The man who essentially INVENTED the current shakey-cam plague?
My “other” was Jim Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive. It’s currently do the rounds of the film festivals before its wider release. Not only Does it have Tom Hiddleston but Tilda Swinton as well and according to initial report they are great together.Chiwetel Ejiofor is the big pull for me in 12 years a slave. Love that man and his acting.