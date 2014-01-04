25 most anticipated prestige films of 2014: ‘Inherent Vice,’ ‘Nymphomaniac,’ ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’

Earlier this week, Kris, Greg and Drew put their heads together to compile a list of their 25 most anticipated films of 2014. It was certainly a fine, blockbuster-heavy list, but the cinematic buffet ahead of us stretches a lot further than just 25 films — so we decided there was room for another list, focusing slightly more on the year’s more specialist options.
“Prestige film” is, of course, a loose term, one that covers everything from broad Oscar bait to the most esoteric of art house fare. It covers, but is of course not limited to, auteur cinema — but then, what is an auteur? Mike Leigh is one, yes, but so is Christopher Nolan. And the “festival” label isn’t as exclusive as is sometimes implied — mainstream smashes debut alongside buried treasure at festivals all the time, be it at Toronto or Berlin.
With that in mind, we kept the brief for this list flexible. Prestige is so often in the eye of the beholder, and these are all films that, between us, we thought a little more classily appetizing than the rest. That may include high-end pulp like David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” or lower-profile exotica like Luca Guadagnino’s “Body Art” — we’re not out to put films in boxes. Not all prestige cinema is Oscar bait… or Palme d’Or bait, for that matter.
I should offer the caveat that this list isn’t as heavy as it could be on foreign film — the exclusion wasn’t conscious, but world cinema is less easy to track far in advance. Still, the films left standing once Kris, Greg and I had each submitted our own lists — and believe me, we touched on a lot more than 25 titles between us — are a pleasingly diverse bunch all the same.
Major directors, of course, abound, from Paul Thomas Anderson to Lars von Trier to David Cronenberg, but there are some exciting up-and-comers in the mix, including two Hollywood megastars taking a turn behind the camera. Patricia Highsmith pops up twice. Oh, and so does Michael Fassbender — once with his natural head, and once without.
Some will get the festival red-carpet treatment, others may make their way more quietly to cinema screens, and one has already premiered — and landed on two of our Top 10 of 2013 lists. Some may well be in the awards conversation this time next year; others most certainly will not. One film returns after initially showing up on the 2013 release calendar; others, of course, may yet be delayed or pushed to 2015. It’s early days yet.
All in all, however, they point to a rich and rewarding year at the movies — all the more so with the knowledge that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Every year, some of the year’s most thrilling festival sensations and awards hopefuls are hardly seen coming in January. How many people were aware of “Blue is the Warmest Color” a year ago, after all?
Have a browse, then, through our 25 most anticipated prestige films of 2014 in the gallery below, and share your own thoughts and hopes for the year ahead in the comments.
It’d be funny/interesting if you guys tried to predict next year’s Oscar contenders this month. Just a suggestion
Used to do it the day after the Oscars.
There’s Nymphomaniac and then there’s everything else.
I am ready for the great master. Lars von Trier, hit me with your best shot.
And no Sils Maria? The great Olivier Assayas’s new film starring Juliette Binoche for Juliette Binoche about Juliet Binoche, as he described it himself.
I think he will try for a Cannes debut if it is ready.
I love Juliette Binoche, but there’s no reason for Sils Maria to be highly anticipated. It’s about an aging actress who has trouble dealing with reality. Not exactly a hot topic or anything the majority of filmgoers will want to see.
It’s a little art film, made for little art houses and a very limited release. It will only play 2 weeks in the US so it can be considered for awards, but don’t hold your breath.
If you don’t think Sils Maria can be on this list, then you misunderstand the purpose of such a list.
I didn’t actually know about Sils Maria, to be honest. It’d certainly have been on my list if I had.
Oh I am hugely excited for it. It shot in Switzerland in the fall this year. Assayas is now editing. Binoche originally took a story idea to Assayas and Assayas then wrote the script. It stars Binoche, Chloe Grace Moretz, Kristen Stewart and Brady Corbet.
Even the poster is out!
[pbs.twimg.com]
There is a lot of information about it online including synopsis and all if you are interested. And if it is ready in time, I definitely expect it to be a Cannes Competition title.
Well it is 2014 now, so make it “it was shot in the fall last year”.
Also a note, the cast confirms that the film is in English though Binoche had already confirmed this.
Want to bet?
I saw Nymphomaniac in my native Denmark a couple of days ago. It’s perhaps Trier’s most vital, sprawling and bold film yet. Hugely personal, very intense, but shot through with a lot of humor. It’s not as bleak as I expected, even though the ending twists the whole narrative around in an interesting way.
Gainsbourg is once again incredible, but there are great cameos from Uma Thurman and especially Jamie Bell as well. Yet another great film from a master.
I don’t know what could be interseting in Sils Maria.
Is there supposed to be no blurb under Interstellar?
1. Interstellar (Nolan)
2. Inherent Vice (Anderson)
—
3. Midnight Special (Nichols)
4. Exodus (Scott)
5. Gone Girl (Fincher)
6. Transcendence (Pfister) – weak trailer
7. Jupiter Ascending (Wachowskis) – morbid curiosity
I’m sorry. I don’t think I can take ‘Frank’ seriously.
Good thing it’s a comedy!
No Bonello or Ceylan…. :(
I just really hope that Vice does come out this year. makes me nervous there is no release date.
Wonder how faithful it will be to the book. Love the book
Great list. The one that’s not listed on here that I’m really looking forward to is Liv Ullmann’s “Miss Julie.” I love the play, so I’d look forward to pretty much any film adaptation, but throw in Jessica Chastain and Samantha Morton, and I’m even more excited.
I’m very much looking forward to that one as well.
Oh, me too! As I said in the intro, I find it difficult to keep track of what’s coming out this year, particularly on the arthouse side.
Great list…. I think the best of these that I’ve seen. My #1 pick would be Carol… those involved are so intriguing.
Is Body Art actually happening? Thought I read somewhere it financing fell through and it was indefinitely postponed.
Wes Anderson and P.T. Anderson releasing movies in the same year again. I thought “The Master” was far too opaque for its own good, but P.T.’s work is normally of such quality that I hope this will be more to my liking.
Don’t forgot Paul W.S. Anderson will too!
A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence is probably my most anticipated film. Andersson’s closer to the trilogy started by Songs From the Second Floor and You, the Living is too enticing too ignore.
I’m keeping an eye out for the Dardennes’ Two Days, One Night, with Cotillard.
Good call!
Body Art hasn’t begun production.
[www.wwd.com]
I would add Alejandro Jodorowski’s “The Dance of Reality” and Woody Allen’s “Magic in the Moonlight” (Emma Stone, Colin Firth and Jackie Weaver in the South of France! This screams Cannes)
Inherent Vice is for sure my number 1. PTA is my absolute favorite filmmaker and upon my first read of Inherent Vice it vaulted into a small group of my favorite novels of all-time.
I’m honestly not sure how much of an awards players it’s gonna be, as based on the source material it’s probably more Boogie Nights than anything else and the Academy seems to avoid films of a certain subject matter.
With that said however, I also could see PTA going a complete different direction with it and like said in the previous list, could wind up as something more personal.
I’ve been putting together a list of 2014 Contenders and I’m realizing this year is going to be quite different than the last several Oscar races. We’ve been spoiled with Scorsese, Spielberg, Coens, QT, etc., repeatedly showing up in the BP race since it expanded in 2009.
Clint aside (who could be a double BP/BD nominee with Jersey Boys and American Sniper), there aren’t many heavy hitters in the running. Hopefully the lack of the typical Oscar marque directors means great things for Nolan and PTA.
I most await the 2014 N. Am. release of Sion Sono’s “Why Don’t You Play In Hell?”
Hope for one helluva ride!
Considering it starts shooting in next week, I’m assuming Werner Herzog’s Queen of the Desert is making it to 2014 and, if so, it’ll be my most anticipated. Fascinating subject and it’s also really cool to see Herzog finally focus on a main female character, one played by Nicole Kidman, no less. I can’t wait to see the results.
And considering Carol isn’t even due to begin shooting until the Spring, I don’t really see how it makes this year. But I guess weirder things have happened.
Don’t be too quick to dismiss “The Judge” – great cast (Downey Jr., Duvall); good direction (David Dobkin); superlative cinematography (Janucz Kaminsky); moving, sentimental, original screenplay.
On the Milky Road – Kusturica & Bellucci