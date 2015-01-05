25 most anticipated prestige films of 2015: ‘Hateful Eight,’ ‘Knight of Cups,’ ‘Carol’

One of the most exciting aspects of the prestige and festival seasons are the last minute surprises that often seem to come out of nowhere. Case in point, at this point last year notable favorites such as “Selma,” “Still Alice” and “A Most Violent Year” hadn't even begun filming yet. There's no doubt that 2015 will bring a number of similar last minute additions, but we have to admit we're quite excited about many of the films already on the way. Why you may ask? Oh, let us count the ways.
There will be at least three new films starring Michael Fassbender, two new leading roles for Cate Blanchett (not counting “Cinderella”) and three more transformations from Jake Gyllenhaal. Chris Hemsworth gets to battle cyber terror and a big giant whale (yes, and an Ultron too), Guillermo del Toro found a way to put Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston in a movie together (dreams do come true), Matthew McConaughey collaborates with Gus Van Sant and Cary Fukunaga (y'know, the guy who helmed “True Detective”) returns to the big screen. Throw in new movies from Spielberg, Malick, Scorsese, Tarantino and Iñárritu, among others, and, well, you can see why we're so cautiously optimistic that next 12 months might be something close to heaven for cinephiles.
Keep all that in mind as you ponder our 25 most anticipated prestige films of the next 12 months in the embedded story gallery below.
Did we get it right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
Another movie to watch for is Suffragette. The story of women seeking the right to vote in Britain, circa 1912. It stars Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, Brendan Gleeson and Meryl Streep. The director is Sarah Gavron and she tells the story of the courageous women who fought for equality.
You had me at “Brendan”
I’m excited for Demolition and Sea Of Trees the most.
Excellent choices – will definitely be putting most of them in my calendar.
I’d also like to put in a word for Mr. Holmes, reuniting Ian McKellen with Gods & Monsters director Bill Condon based on Mitch Cullen revisionist look at the slow decline of the great detective as his aging mind struggles to seperate the events in his Surrey home, a post-war visit to Japan and a case that led to heartache.
Louder than Bombs (Joachim Trier)
Sunset Song (Davies)
The Duke of Burgundy
Sea of Trees
The Other Side of the Wind
My most anticipated prestige film of 2015 is The Lobster by Yorgos Lanthimos. It’s his first English language feature.
It’s all about “Macbeth” for me. The early stills are stunning, and I can’t wait to see what Justin Kurzel does with the material.
“In the Heart of the Sea” is a really terrific book, so I’m hoping that one transfers well to the screen.
“Mississippi Grind” will hopefully be a strong return for Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and Ben Mendelsohn is more than deserving of a juicy leading role at this point.
Outside of the U.S., I’m looking forward to Christian Petzold’s “Phoenix,” which sounds like a potentially amazing mashup of “Black Book” and “Vertigo.” Yes, please.
Looking forward to seeing it creep in a petty pace from day to day to the last syllable of recorded time
Phoenix was one of my favorite films from last year. It’s a very beautiful, thoughtful film—and one of the most dramatically satisfying films I’d seen in a while.
Takes that pulpy premise and completely legitimizes it.
“When was the last time Tarantino made a bad movie?”
YMMV.
I hope they manage to finish Silence by the end of the year, as tight as that might be. Betweent hat and 99 Homes, I’m really excited for Andrew G. to get off his Marvel leash.
Macbeth, Crimson Peak, Carol: I’ve been looking forward to these three ever since they were announced.
I’m curious about the incongruous-sounding Cianfrance film. I wish I was more excited about Malick …
I would add The Danish Girl, which is about one of the first men ever to undergo sexual reassignment surgery, and his relationship with his wife. Eddie Redmayne is the lead with Alicia Vikander playing the wife. Tom Hooper is directing.
I personally can’t wait to see the result of Woody Allen’s collaboration with Joaquin Phoenix.
Supposedly a heavy drama, Phoenix might get his Blue Jasmine with this one.
‘When was the last time Tarantino made a bad movie?
That would be Kill Bill Volume 2. Awful.
Been on a consistent upward curve since then , though.
What about Everest? The cast is ridiculous!
You wrote that the light between oceans stars Rachel Weisz as the wife. That’s wrong. Alicia Vikander plays the wife whilst Weisz is the mother of the baby. Check the facts.