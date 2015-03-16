277 days until Star Wars: This insane Millennium Falcon papercraft will blow your mind

That”s no moon plastic model.

For over FOUR YEARS, hobbyist Bernard Szukiel painstakingly recreated the Millennium Falcon, using nothing but paper, fiber optics, and the patience of a Jedi Saint.

The model is 38” long and is staggering in how detailed it is. From the equipment bay to the satellite dish to the working LED lights inside the cockpit and the gun tub, Szukiel spared no facet of the Falcon”s make-up. According to Bernard, he studied photos of the Millennium Falcon online in order to create this astonishing model.

You can see dozens more high-quality photos of the Millennium Falcon over at Starship Modeler!

[Via Kotaku]