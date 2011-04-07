’28 Weeks Later’ director signs on to resurrect ‘The Crow’

This probably shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who’s been following the story over the last few months, since Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s name has been in the mix for the director job on “The Crow” reboot since at least February.

It’s official now, though, and Fresnadillo will helm the re-invention of the character for producer Edward R. Pressman and Relativity Media, with a start date set for the fall with an eye on release next year. Right now, Fresnadillo is finishing up work on “Intruders,” a Clive Owen film that he’s making for Apaches Entertainment, which is also involved in this new “Crow” reboot.

I’m not a big fan of “The Crow” overall, but at least with the Brandon Lee film, you had the benefit of an actor who was looking to make a name for himself, giving a performance that is almost feral. One of the reasons I find it genuinely painful to watch footage from the Alex Proyas film is because Lee was amazing, daring you to look away from his work, and the loss of Lee at that point in his life seems incredibly cruel.

There are still a few major hurdles that the filmmakers are going to have to clear before they actually roll film. For one thing, they have no script and no writer at the moment. For another thing, they need to find The Crow. There have been so many films between 1994 and now that tap into the whole moody supernatural thing, not even counting the sequels to the original, that I’m curious to see how you make a “Crow” that doesn’t feel like just another lame “Underworld” knock-off.

When James O’Barr wrote the graphic novel that inspired the first movie, he was writing from a place of genuine pain and darkness, and it’s that honesty that made the comic work. It’s not very well-drawn, and it deals in crude archetype, but that sadness is so authentic that it was hard to deny. And in the Proyas film, Lee managed to tap into that pain in his performance. Recapturing that is not going to be easy, and without it, I’m not sure what the point of the film is, aside from cashing in on a marginally familiar title.

Fresnadillo is a talented filmmaker. His work on “28 Weeks Later” was very strong, and his earlier film “Intacto” is impressive. I hope that whatever he does with this film, it’s worthwhile for him, and that they’ve found a reason to retell the story.