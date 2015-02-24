296 days until Star Wars: Darth Vader returns for season finale of ‘Rebels’

Remember when Grand Moff Tarkin showed up on “Star Wars Rebels” a few weeks ago? Once audiences recognized Tarkin”s foul stench, it was only a matter of time before his leashed Sith Lord also appeared. Those two are basically a matched set.

According to the trailer for the season finale, Darth Vader will be making his “Star Wars Rebels” debut. But in what capacity? Regardless of his intentions, nothing good ever comes of the Emperor”s Apprentice having to make a day trip.

The old gang is practically back together again. Aside from Vader and Tarkin, the first season of “Rebels” also featured cameos from Yoda and Lando. Who else might pop up next year?

“Star Wars Rebels” season finale airs on Monday, March 2nd at 9/8c on DisneyXD.