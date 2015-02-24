296 days until Star Wars: Darth Vader returns for season finale of ‘Rebels’

#Star Wars
02.24.15

Remember when Grand Moff Tarkin showed up on “Star Wars Rebels” a few weeks ago? Once audiences recognized Tarkin”s foul stench, it was only a matter of time before his leashed Sith Lord also appeared. Those two are basically a matched set.

According to the trailer for the season finale, Darth Vader will be making his “Star Wars Rebels” debut. But in what capacity? Regardless of his intentions, nothing good ever comes of the Emperor”s Apprentice having to make a day trip.

The old gang is practically back together again. Aside from Vader and Tarkin, the first season of “Rebels” also featured cameos from Yoda and Lando. Who else might pop up next year?

“Star Wars Rebels” season finale airs on Monday, March 2nd at 9/8c on DisneyXD.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSCountdowndarth vaderSeason FinaleStar WarsSTAR WARS REBELSstarwarscountdown

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP