3 Horrifically Wrong Quotes About Superheroes From Writer David Goyer

Unearthed by the keen ears over at 'The Mary Sue,' David Goyer has some serious explaining to do. The man tasked with writing Wonder Woman's live action cinematic debut – a concept that is still blowing my mind that it took until 2014 to happen – has some dubious opinions on female superheroes, second-string heroes, and what kind of people make up the core audience of comic books.
In one short podcast he manages to word vomit sexist misinformation and insults at such a high rate I have to wonder if it was on a dare. Somewhere a Warner Bros. and a DC publicist are crying into a bottle of wine. Godspeed spinning these choice quotes.
#1 – She-Hulk was created as a sexy sex object for Hulk to sex up.
The quote: “[…]the Hulk was this classic male power fantasy. It”s like, most of the people reading comic books were these people like me who were just these little kids getting the shit kicked out of them every day… And so then they created She-Huk, right? Who was still smart… I think She-Hulk is the chick that you could fuck if you were Hulk, you know what I”m saying? … She-Hulk was the extension of the male power fantasy. So it”s like if I”m going to be this geek who becomes the Hulk then let”s create a giant green porn star that only the Hulk could fuck.”
Dude no.
She-Hulk was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1980. She is a lawyer. She is widely considered one of the least sexualized of Frank Springer's women. SHE IS HULK'S COUSIN.
Unless this is some offensive redneck stereotype, there is literally no conceivable way Hulk is looking at Jennifer Walters and thinking, “I want to bang her.” If anything he looks at his cousin and is crushed under an angst level usually reserved for scene kids that he inflicted this condition on her during an emergency blood transfusion and proud of her for stepping up, embracing her condition, and becoming a bad ass lawyer to superheroes.
So ew no, she wasn't written as a love interest for Bruce Banner, who is perfectly capable of reaching climax with human women without Hulking out and ripping them in half. She is not an 'extension of the male power fantasy.' If she's an extension of anything it's a power play cash grab since Lee and Marvel feared TV executives would introduce a female version of The Hulk onto their hit show and Marvel wouldn't have the rights.
#2 – If you've heard of Martian Manhunter, you're a virgin loser.
The quote: “How many people in the audience have heard of Martian Manhunter?” Cheers and applause. “How many people that raised their hands have ever been laid?”
Dude. No.
What blood sacrifice to Our Dark Lord Satan did you have to make to convince Hollywood executives you were the man to write the lead-up films to the Justice League movie? Because Martian Manhunter is one of the CORE MEMBERS of the League and has existed for sixty-one years.
J'onn J'onzz was a key player in the Justice League cartoons that acted as a gateway drug to comic books for children of the 90s and beyond. Of course people know who is he! To fall back on the 'comic book minutia is only important to neck beard basement nerd virgins' shows both a lack of understanding of the medium you are gatekeeping and basic humanity. The status of your bedpost notches doesn't hinder or help your hobby unless your hobby is orgies.
#3 – Martian Manhunter's origin is stupid. Let's rewrite it and make him hatebang She-Hulk.
The quote: “He can”t be fucking called the Martian Manhunter because that”s goofy. He can be called Manhunter[…] I would set it up like 'The Day After Tomorrow.' We discover one of those Earth-like planets… So maybe like… we get the DNA code from that planet and then grow him in a petri dish here… He”s like in Area 51 or something and we”re just basically… doing biopsies on him. Then he gets out and he”s really angry and he fucks She-Hulk.”
Dude. NO.
Where do I even begin to unpack this? So you're saying a Martian manhunter is absurd but growing an alien in a secret lab is gritty and real? That in order to be compelling J'onn J'onzz must be stripped of his tragic backstory as the only remaining member of his race? That we should throw out his emotional pain at losing his wife and daughter in an event that happened centuries ago but is still raw and recent to him since he was in stasis?
Yeah, you're right. That's totally goofy and should be replaced with a cookie cutter 'hubris of man pretending to be god' plot and toss a dollop of sexplotation of She-Hulk in there, because ladies are just blow-up dolls and hey, they're both green! Who cares if they're from totally different companies and this reads like terrible fan fiction, right?! Excuse me while I pick up my eyes, they rolled so hard they popped out of my head.
You can read more about this train wreck at The Mary Sue or go straight to the podcast source. Warning: Side effects may include nausea, headache, blinding rage, and loss of faith in humanity.
While I agree with the spirit of this post, I have to point out that Hulk did fuck She-Hulk according to the Old Man Logan story arc.
Having not read Old Man Logan I’ll take your word for it because that sure as hell sounds like one of Mark Millar’s “Who needs anything but cynical shock value?” kind of ideas. But anything that takes place in a storyline set in the future can hardly be considered canon, with the way that so many possible future and time travel stories end up contradicting or cancelling each other out.
I love old man logan! But yeah I wouldn’t consider it canon
I disagree with you guys. David S. Goyer isn’t imagining that She-Hulk is an incredibly sexualized character, and there is some sexism in how some readers perceive her. He is addressing these issues in a more personal forum where all the people in the room were huge comics fans because he isn’t trying to condescend to them; he is just acknowledging that it’s an issue.
As for the Manhunter comment (“getting laid?”), it was a joke. David S. Goyer is a true comics fanboy and one of the few people writing comic book movies who 1) also writes comics and 2) cares about honoring the characters.
The funny thing is there are a ton of writers for these comic book movies who don’t give a crap about the fans or what they think. Guys like Bob Orci and Drew Pearce. They should be the target of this wrath; not guys like Goyer.
Footnote: If we’re going to hate on Goyer for anything, it should be for having Superman renounce his citizenship. That is something that should piss people off.
I look forward to hate-watching the subsequent DC films, if this is representative of how well they understand characters other than Batman. Which, judging from Man of Steel, is to say they don’t understand them at all.
This isn’t the man penning Superman v Batman. He’s been replaced by Chris Terrio.
Chris Terrio is writing a screenplay based on a story by David S. Goyer
Which is Hollywood for “You’re work sucks. We’re replacing you.”
According to WB this week, they’re still using his story as the basis. Also, he’s still serving as executive producer on the piece, so it’s entirely possible he can weigh in and say “No, I liked this thing I wrote, change that back.” We don’t know what will happen and how much will actually be rewritten, but he still counts as a writer and is named/credited as such even if he doesn’t do the final screenplay.
You know, I wasn’t in the room, so I have absolutely no clue as to correct context…
… but even I can tell he was joking and was in no way being serious, because these are ridiculous things to say.
For Christ’s sake people… get over yourselves.
I am sick and tired of the this ideologically-driven “Culture of Offense” that has to get their haunches up (before finding out context) any time anyone says anything.
You have no right not to be offended.
Stop acting as if you do.
As an addendum:
If he was being serious (which I would bet my next paycheck he wasn’t), then fuck’im.
Just say “fuck’im,” and move on. It doesn’t have to be a big thing.
Why does it always have to be a big thing?
Just say, “fuck’im” and move on.
What the hell are we doing? Seriously.
God, I hate this politically correct bullshit.
As sad as Goyer’s comments are…. the saddest thing (as TIM already pointed out) is that it is revealed that Hulk actually did have sex with She-Hulk in the Old Man Logan storyline… creating a line of grotesque inbred hulk trailer park people. It was pretty disturbing and full of bull shit shock value only Mark Millar can dream up. Definitely part of an alternate timeline and not in Marvel continuity, thankfully.
Also (inbred hulk babies aside) the rest of the Old Man Logan storyline was damn good… so for better or for worse, there is that.
He’s a racist and just doesn’t like Green People…
I wrote that Mary Sue piece and have to say, this is the funniest response/recap of it. Great gifs, great comedy rule of three with “Dude. No.” Love it!
And anything that happened in a Mark Millar story has nothing to do with She-Hulk’s creation decades earlier. It just means he has the same view of her as David Goyer, which should surprise us not.
So nice to see people actually get the off the cuff nature of Goyer talking to a small room full of people, in a conversation that started long before the sliced quotes. And he’s exactly right: She-Hulk WAS created as a male-gaze character – just look at all of her torn attire. And beyond the Old Man Logan story, Marvel had a Hulk Annual where, in order to stop a rampaging Hulk, the Avengers told She-Hulk to rebuke his advances so he would throw a hissy fit and stop. In a comic – IN CANON – edited by Tom Brevoort.
Kistler is the king of the White Knights. It’s no surprise he’s jumping in on these comments.
Why not pick on Wonder Woman? She is highly sexualized. She gets defeated by spankings and being tied up in the Golden Age.
Was Supergirl not created the same way as She-Hulk? Why not pick on her?
I’m still trying to figure out the logic by which She-hulk is a MALE power fantasy.
Granted, She-hulk does match one or two fetishes because everything does, But you know who has the hots for girls like she-hulk? Guys like Robert Crumb, guys who like big girls who can give them piggy back rides. Guys who want to be dominatED. Or, more generally, her clothes do rip sometimes so there’s that.
And even if She-hulk did exist so he could fuck his OWN COUSIN, how would that work? He hulks out when he’s angry. So… OK I’m not even going there.
So, I just read the link you posted in the article around David S. Goyer. I believe this guy is in need of some SERIOUS therapy. Alot of it. I am soooo confused as to why David S. Goyer is even remotely associated with any super hero movies. He sounds like a sex-starved sexist egomaniac. I am not sure he has ever read a comic book. I am disturbed and confused by his involvement in any superhero efforts, given his pessimistic view of the human race, and role of women in society. Yikes.
