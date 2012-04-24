30 Seconds to Mars announce plans for fourth album

Rest easy, Jared Leto fans.

The actor-turned-rocker’s band Thirty Seconds To Mars have announced that they are currently working on their fourth studio album, the group’s first since 2009″s hit “This Is War.”

The band members are hunkered down in an L.A. studio where Leto is once again producing alongside Steve Lillywhite (U2, The Killers). The album is untitled as of now.

The album will be a “dramatic departure from the past”, according to Leto, who described it as “very orchestral, narrative, interactive and even more electronic than previous projects”.

The album is just the beginning of an onslaught of new Mars material.

The band will also launch an app called The Summit 2.0, which will allow fans to to follow the recording of the album through Facebook, Twitter and a new technology platform known as VyRT.

VyRT will also be home to a live performance and will let fans take a peek at the band’s The Lab studio on April 27 for a live performance, a preview of their upcoming live tour film, and an early look at their documentary film “Artifact.”

