300 days until Star Wars: JJ Abrams confirmed some ‘Force Awakens’ rumors are true

#Spoilers #Star Wars: The Force Awakens #Star Wars
02.20.15

You know that saying about if you throw a box full of watch parts down an infinite staircase, eventually you”ll get a working watch? The same is apparently true for “Star Wars” spoilers.

During an interview with BBC Radio 5, director JJ Abrams brought up the sheer number of Star Wars rumors.

“There are a ton of rumors some true some false, but I'm grateful for everyone who'd want to read a spoiler because it means they care, they want to go see the movie.”

Obviously Abrams wasn”t about to say which of the myriad of conflicting rumors are true. But it does make you wonder. If you were in charge of one of the most anticipated films of all time, what would be the best way to keep the plot a secret in an era of social media? Flood the market.

If I were a betting gal, I”d say some of these rumors are red herrings, planted by Abrams and company to keep fans guessing right up until the opening crawl.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spoilers#Star Wars: The Force Awakens#Star Wars
TAGSbbcCountdownJJ ABRAMSrumorsspoilersStar Warsstar wars: the force awakensstarwarscountdown

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP