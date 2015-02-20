300 days until Star Wars: JJ Abrams confirmed some ‘Force Awakens’ rumors are true

You know that saying about if you throw a box full of watch parts down an infinite staircase, eventually you”ll get a working watch? The same is apparently true for “Star Wars” spoilers.

During an interview with BBC Radio 5, director JJ Abrams brought up the sheer number of Star Wars rumors.

“There are a ton of rumors some true some false, but I'm grateful for everyone who'd want to read a spoiler because it means they care, they want to go see the movie.”

Obviously Abrams wasn”t about to say which of the myriad of conflicting rumors are true. But it does make you wonder. If you were in charge of one of the most anticipated films of all time, what would be the best way to keep the plot a secret in an era of social media? Flood the market.

If I were a betting gal, I”d say some of these rumors are red herrings, planted by Abrams and company to keep fans guessing right up until the opening crawl.