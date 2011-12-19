39 tunes announced as eligible for Best Original Song Oscar

The Academy has announced via press release the 39 eligible songs eligible for this year’s Best Original Song Oscar. As I look over the list, I only noticed two songs on our on-going list of 24 at the Contenders section that didn’t make the cut.
The first is “Fake I.D.” from the “Footloose” remake, which I guess it was written prior to the film or something. The other is Madonna’s Golden Globe-nominated “Masterpiece” from “W.E.,” which you’ll recall I had a hunch might be in trouble because it’s the second cue of the film’s closing credits (and the rules stipulate that if it’s a closing credits number, it has to be the first cue).
All three tracks submitted by “The Muppets” are on there, and that’s really where the story is, because at the end of the day, I expect there to be two of them in the mix. Which two is anyone’s guess, but my favorite has always been “Pictures in My Head.”
There are, as always, a few songs on the list that came from out of nowhere. Like three tunes from “DAM999,” for instance, or anything at all from “Our Idiot Brother.” But there they sit, regardless.
Chris Cornell made the cut for “The Keeper” from “Machine Gun Preacher,” which could face trouble being a closing credits number and not figuring into the narrative. But he did get a Golden Globe nomination, so that keeps him visible. (I just caught his accoustic show in LA Friday night, and it was AWESOME).
Anyway, check out the full list of songs below:
“The World I Knew” from “African Cats”
“Lay Your Head Down” from “Albert Nobbs”
“Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Collision of Worlds” from “Cars 2”
“Dakkanaga Dugu Dugu” from “DAM999”
“DAM999 Theme Song” from “DAM999”
“Mujhe Chod Ke” from “DAM999”
“Rainbird” from “Dirty Girl”
“Keep On Walking” from “The First Grader”
“Where the River Goes” from “Footloose”
“Hello Hello” from “Gnomeo & Juliet”
“Love Builds a Garden” from “Gnomeo & Juliet”
“Bridge of Light” from “Happy Feet Two”
“The Mighty Sven” from “Happy Feet Two”
“Never Be Daunted” from “happythankyoumoreplease”
“Hell and Back” from “Hell and Back Again”
“The Living Proof” from “The Help”
“Coeur Volant” from “Hugo”
“It’s How We Play” from “I Don’t Know How She Does It”
“When the Heart Dies” from “In the Land of Blood and Honey”
“Ja Nao Estar” from “José and Pilar”
“The Keeper” from “Machine Gun Preacher”
“Life’s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets”
“Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”
“Pictures in My Head” from “The Muppets”
“Summer Song” from “The Music Never Stopped”
“Imaginary Friends” from “Olive”
“Sparkling Day” from “One Day”
“Taking You with Me” from “Our Idiot Brother”
“The Greatest Song I Ever Heard” from “POM Wonderful Presents The Greatest Movie Ever Sold”
“Hot Wings” from “Rio”
“Let Me Take You to Rio” from “Rio”
“Real in Rio” from “Rio”
“Shelter” from “Take Shelter”
“Gathering Stories” from “We Bought a Zoo”
“Pop” from “White Irish Drinkers”
“Think You Can Wait” from “Win Win”
“The Backson Song” from “Winnie the Pooh”
“So Long” from “Winnie the Pooh”
And from the press release:
“On Thursday, January 5, the Academy will screen clips featuring each song, in random order, for voting members of the Music Branch in Los Angeles. Following the screenings, members will determine the nominees by an averaged point system of voting. If no song receives an average score of 8.25 or more, there will be no nominees in the category. If only one song achieves that score, it and the song receiving the next highest score shall be the two nominees. If two or more songs (up to five) achieve that score, they shall be the nominees. A DVD copy of the song clips will be made available to those branch members who are unable to attend the screening and who request it for home viewing. A mail-in ballot will be provided.
“Under Academy rules, a maximum of two songs may be nominated from any one film. If more than two songs from a film achieve a score of 8.25 or more, the two songs with the highest scores will be the nominees.
“To be eligible, a song must consist of words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the film. A clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition of both lyric and melody must be used in the body of the film or as the first music cue in the end credits.”
I’ll update the Best Original Song Contenders page later today to reflect this announcement.
How do you see the Best Original Song category panning out? Have your say in the comments section below.
I love Pictures in My Head, but Man or Muppet was definitely my favorite. I hope that wins
And here be the sneakest way for Glenn Close to win an Oscar.
I think McTeer and the song will be nommed, not Close. But she’ll win her Oscar for original song, lol. I actually don’t see that happening. But wouldn’t it be a riot?
While Life’s a Happy Song is my personal favorite, I think Pictures in My Head has the best chance of winning. Also, did Bret McKenzie write all three songs?
He didn’t write Pictures in My Head, actually.
Do you know if Submarine submitted any of its songs? Alex Turner wrote some amazing pieces that are really well integrated into the film.
second this. stuck on the puzzle and piledriver waltz in particular. I can’t think of any reason they wouldn’t be eligible.
I’m guessing they weren’t submitted. It’s a shame – they’d be worth
They’d be worthy contenders, that is.
I hope “Think You Can Wait” gets nominated. :)
It’s coming! It’s coming!
Picture it. A bald Sinead O’Connor, who hasn’t bathed in weeks. She’s wearing an anti-Vatican t shirt sure to shock the home viewing audience. She performs the love theme to Albert Nobbs with a Debbie Allen number behind her.
Than JLO or Queen Latifah, the designated Best Song presenters will announce…”And the Oscar goes to…..GLENN CLOSE!”
She will win her Oscar via Sinead O’Connor. Sorry Kris. That’s a much bigger story than what Muppet songs get in.
Actually I really like “Shelter” from Take Shelter. Hope it gets in.
I know there’s not a chance in hell of it getting nominated, but I’d love it if Camané’s JÁ NÃO ESTAR, from ‘José and Pilar’, got a nomination.
Here’s the song: [www.youtube.com]
Can you explain what this means: “…and the rules stipulate that if it’s a closing credits number, it has to be the first cue.” Does this mean first piece of music?
Yes.
It’s so weird that Weinstein didn’t demand the Madonna song to be the first music queue in the end credits. It doesn’t seem like him to pass up on anything that could be in Oscar contention… Well, it wouldn’t result in a nomination anyway, I guess. I have lots of respect for Madonna’s music career and actually think age has been unjustly snubbed as a songwriter in the Best Original Song category before (zero Oscar nominations, in spite if having been nominated SIX times as a songwriter at the Globes). But THIS song has the worst, spelled-out, overly symbolic and corny lyrics that she’s EVER had. Probably the worst lyrics of her career.
I haven’t even seen “Albert Nobbs” and I already like that song a lot. Used well in the trailer. I’m rooting for that one, so far.
“the Academy will screen clips featuring each song”
Is the clip the portion of the film that uses song? like, say the song is used in the credits, will the clip be of the credits? or is a “music video” edited together from various moments in the movie.
It’s a clip of the scene where the song plays. So yes, if it plays during the credits, all that will be on the clip is the credits.
We take it for granted that a clip over the credits is bad, but if it’s a good song it’s almost worse for only 30 seconds to play in the film, right? In only musicals, animated films, and montages do you get a full song. So the voters just hear a snippet
Absolutely confused as to why people keep saying such and such a song won’t be nominated because it’s only used in the credits, and then goes and say the “Albert Nobbs” song will get in. Was I missing something? I only heard that (naff, boring) song played over the end credits.
I expect two songs from “The Muppets”, plus one from “Captain America”, “The Help” and maybe “Rio” or “Footloose” because they are all used within the context of the movie. Of course, that’s only if there are five and, well, they shrunk the category down to 3 last year and *still* nominated those four minutes of Dido humming from “127 Hours”. Yeesh.
It’s just that songs that take place organic to the narrative like in musicals have a better shot because, given the viewing of clips, there is more meat to the presentation. That’s all.
Oh I know that, but it’s quite obvious they don’t take to credit songs and the one from “Albert Nobbs” ain’t exactly “The Wrestler” if you know what I mean.
The “Albert Nobbs” song is lovely and I’ve only heard it from the trailer. That was enough to get it stuck in my head.
Has an end-credit song been nominated AT ALL the last couple of years? I remember the almost “Christpher Nolan-esque” snub fury that broke out when Springsteen wasn’t nominated for The Wrestler’s end credit song…
“Jai Ho” and “We Belong Together” are both winners and they’re both end credit songs. HOWEVER, the end credits that feature them are played over an elaborated dance number from the former and an enjoyable epilogue montage from the latter. “Down to Earth” from WALL-E is also end credits song and that got nominated as well but it’s played over elaborate colorful graphics that’s sort of also an epilogue montage. So, yes, if it’s an end credits it can get nominated but you better make sure your end credits big, bold, colorful and elaborate.
Similarly, “The Living Proof” from The Help is technically an end credits song, but the end credits play over Viola Davis’ final moments as she walks towards the next chapter of her life, which gives it a leg up over the other end credits songs.
I can say I always predict right this cathegory. I guess I’m just one of the few that really understands what’s going on in this people’s minds. I think this year is gonna be The Muppets vs. Winnie the Pooh. Two songs from the Muppets and at least “So Long” from Winnie. No doubts about it. Also, Menken could be in for captain, but i’m not so sure on this one.
Since I watched Captain America: First Avenger I have rooted for the song to have at least a nomination, it is not only quite ctachy but it is also an important part of the plot wich is hard to see these days.
why there is no Masterpiece from W.E movie ? it is really brilliant song Madonna already got Golden Globe for it